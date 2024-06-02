AvigatorPhotographer

The Utilities sector is a great place to find value now, and investors clearly agree given strong outperformance against the broader market which began in February. I often talk about Utilities as a "risk-off" sector, but independent of volatility and defensive potential in the group, there are a lot of reasons to consider allocating more capital here long-term. If you agree, and favor active management, it's worth considering the Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES). The fund is managed by Reaves Asset Management, a firm with more than 45 years of infrastructure investment experience. Their active approach consists of a highly dynamic investment process that incorporates qualitative analysis (including management interviews, field research and macro factor analysis), as well as quantitative techniques (such as modeling, valuation and technical analysis).

A Look At The Holdings

The weightings here clearly indicate active bets made by management. Nextera Energy makes up a whopping 17.43% of the portfolio. Vista is at 12% and Constellation Energy is number 3 at 11.14%. These are heavy weightings, and this kind of composition is very different than what you see in passive Utilities sector funds like the the Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund (XLU). On the one hand, I worry about concentration risk like this, but then again, that's what you're signing up for with an active fund.

The assumption here is that these Utilities have long-term outperformance potential within the group given the qualitative and quantitative analysis mentioned earlier. My bet is that management considers Nextera, Vistra, and Constellation to be among their favorites because they could benefit disproportionately from long-term AI demand, which will requite a lot of energy for data centers. While I'm not convinced AI demand and the related power consumption needs are what's driving short-term momentum now, it's likely a big component of the longer-term positioning outlook of these companies.

Peer Comparison: UTES vs. XLU

Since this is active, the fund to compare this to is the passive Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU). I noted earlier that the weightings in UTES are very different than what you see in XLU. While Nextera is also a large holding, its weight is less as the top position than what it is in UTES, and the top 9 positions after that are different.

When we look at the price ratio of UTES to XLU, we find that UTES has absolutely crushed XLU on a relative basis. The positioning and active management has paid off in a big way.

Pros and Cons

On the plus side, it could be argued that now could be an ideal time to buy Utilities as they provide generally stable cash flows and dividends against what could be a rapidly slowing economy. This can at least help to temporarily cushion some of the blows from a market downturn. And since it's outperformed in a defensive sector, the active management could result in the fund performing even better on a relative basis whenever a broad stock market correction takes place.

The downside is the upside - active management. While the firm is clearly very experienced and the results are very strong so far, active management certainly has times of significant disappointment. In other words, the risk is that active management actually hurts going forward should the cycle turn against their screening approach. It's also worth noting that in the event the Fed ISN'T done with its interest rate hiking cycle, Utilities will be challenged as they are as a group the most interest rate sensitive sector of the stock market.

Conclusion: A Compelling Utilities Sector Play

I like Utilities, and I like this fund as a way to play it. The team behind the Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) clearly know what they are doing. Active management, in-house portfolio managers, and a strategy that looks at infrastructure and energy companies make UTES a strong candidate for exposure to the utilities sector. By integrating qualitative and quantitative analysis, the fund is one to consider in an area of the market I suspect is going to get a lot hotter.