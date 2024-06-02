bjdlzx

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) had a first quarter report where management admitted that the market was right, and they were joining the industry in adopting to some very common market demands. Going forward, the stock will likely revalue as a more traditional track record is established. This company has some of the best acreage in the industry as well as the low costs to go with it and a fantastic margin. Management is talented as well. Therefore, the conference call was an excellent start on getting the value this company deserves.

A previous article noted how a frustrated management mentioned "strategic alternatives". That did not appear to sit very well with the market. So now an attempt at conforming to the market appears to be well underway. Since the company has a lot of things going for it, like a great location, this should succeed.

HighPeak Energy was a company that went public (through a merger) back in fiscal year 2020 at a time when "no one" went public (let alone an oil and gas company). But that should give the investor some idea as to what the company has going for it. Since that time, management rapidly built a company while piling up debt. This was a strategy that the market really did not accept in the current environment. The last result was a refinancing followed by an announcement of strategic alternatives discussed in the last article. But it is hard to get the proper valuation for assets that were being developed "differently".

The Conference Call

Very early in the conference call, Jack Hightower, CEO and Chairman, mentioned the key market demands:

HighPeak Resources Summary Of Company Goals (HighPeak Resources first Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Transcript)

It was not that long ago that the topic was growth, growth, and more growth. That strategy used to be an acceptable strategy before fiscal year 2014 (roughly). Obviously, the market did not buy the strategy and the stock stagnated as a result. Management ended up going to a private source (as opposed to a bank or the bond market) for debt financing.

Now what is likely the case is an attempt to get back into the good graces of the debt market while also figuring out what Mr. Market wants for a better stock price.

While the whole experience was likely frustrating for management. It now appears that management is on the correct pathway for value maximization.

Free Cash Flow

Management has begun working on improving costs. Costs were already low compared to many companies I follow, and the company reported a great margin as well. But rapid growth soaks up the free cash flow that the market demands. Therefore, something had to give.

HighPeak Free Cash Flow Calculation And Net Debt (HighPeak Energy First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Clearly the debt ratio is just fine at slightly over 1 by management's calculations (shown elsewhere in the presentation). However, the market is going to demand a whole lot more free cash flow than what is shown above for that level of debt.

Management is already working on this by decreasing operating costs per BOE. In fact, during the conference call, they expect to show another debt reduction comparison in the second quarter (along with a goal range given).

The other consideration is now that the company has switched from growth to maintenance, there will be less new wells needed over time to maintain production.

That is also likely to lead to some savings as well. New wells have a steep decline curve. Therefore, growth often involves more new wells than maintenance because production needs to be replaced and then more wells are needed to meet the growth goals. Clearly the process of maintaining production will lead to a lower need for new wells.

Margin Maintenance

The reduction in lease operating expenses allowed the company to maintain some rather generous margins:

HighPeak Energy Margin Calculation (HighPeak Energy First Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

Holding the margins constant while the overall selling price per Boe declined is a feat in itself. Obviously, that feat was easier to accomplish because management really had a lessor cost focus in the past.

But Cash Flow Did Not Follow

The less obvious part of this was the cash flow comparison:

HighPeak Energy Reconciliation Of Net Income and Cash Flow Measures (HighPeak Energy First Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

The big reason that cash flow actually declined is shown above. There is roughly negative $60,000 swing in "Changes In Operating Assets And Liabilities". That is very likely to reverse at least somewhat over time now that production is not growing.

Without that material item, Discretionary cash flow (or cash flow from operating activities before some asset and liability needs) clearly did grow from the year before as one would have expected.

Above that, it is clear that net income crashed due to a noncash derivative valuation. Without that valuation entry to net income, it appears that net income would be comparable (very roughly) to the previous fiscal year. This would tend to confirm the cash flow growth and the margin maintenance shown before.

This is also the kind of thing lenders want to see as it indicates strong management, which is a factor in loan safety.

Map Of Operations

This relative newcomer has some excellent acreage locations. Howard County has only recently attracted the attention of the majors.

HighPeak Energy Map Of Operations (HighPeak Energy First Quarter 2024, Corporate Presentation)

Recently, there has been a fair number of acquisitions in the area where this company has its leases. That bodes well for the future once management increases that free cash flow.

While that lease operating expense shown above is more than reasonable among the companies I follow, it does appear slightly on the high side for Howard County. Therefore, working on that cost may well provide additional free cash flow in the future.

Summary

Management has now adopted a far more conventional operating and shareholder returns strategy that fits the current industry environment. That is likely to increase the value of the stock in the future.

The company remains a strong buy consideration. It is not unusual for a startup situation to have higher costs until a certain production level is reached. At that point, that production level often justifies cost savings that were not apparent before. Therefore, what is happening here is not all that unusual, as the company has been public less than 5 years.

The debt ratio appears to be satisfactory, although in the long-run, the market may want an improvement so that the debt ratio remains satisfactory when industry conditions are hostile during a cyclical downturn. This company definitely has the acreage to meet that expectation.

Administrative costs are among the lowest of all the companies that I follow. So, there is not much of an issue there.

At this point, it is more about building an industry acceptable record to Mr. Market. Management raised the dividend and initiated a stock repurchase plan. Free cash flow is now growing. The main pieces appear to be in place for a stock price revaluation.

Risks

Any upstream company is subject to the volatility and low future visibility of commodity prices. A sustained and severe commodity price downturn would adversely affect the company's future prospects.

Management has begun a cost-cutting campaign. There are no assurances that management can cut costs sufficiently to satisfy the market.

The CEO and Chairman, Jack Hightower, has started and sold many companies. That is an unusual amount of experience for a company of this size. The loss of his services would have a material adverse effect on the company.

The anticipated future debt reduction does require a certain amount of cooperation from future commodity prices. That is far from assured.