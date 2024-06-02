JazzIRT

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is a multinational REIT that specializes in the ownership and leasing of acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company has been dealing with headwinds centering around increased interest rates and tenant troubles. I’ve been more supportive of investors holding Medical Properties’ debt versus the shares. Following the first quarter earnings, I’m growing concerned about the company’s ability to fund its dividend and have downgraded the high yield debt to a hold.

First Quarter Earnings- The Impact of the Steward Bankruptcy

Steward Health, Medical Properties Trust’s largest tenant, recently filed for bankruptcy after the company was unable to turnaround its operations. On the income statement, Medical Properties wrote off more than $900 million in real estate impairment and fair market adjustments (noncash adjustments), in part related to the Steward bankruptcy. Revenue dropped by nearly $80 million, or more than 20% from the first quarter of last year. Expenses declined, but nowhere near the drop in revenue. The company is profitable without the noncash adjustments, but the downward trend is concerning.

A closer examination of the write-downs shows the impact on Medical Properties Trust balance sheet. The company wrote off its $361.5 million loan to Steward, its $35.6 million equity investment in Steward, its $226 million international joint venture, $120 million in an investment with Priory Group, and $200 million in its investment with PHP Holdings (also known as Prospect). The nearly $1 billion in investments may not have had a cash value, but they took $1 billion of assets off Medical Properties’ balance sheet and were the sole contributor to shareholder equity, dropping from $7.6 to $6.7 billion in one quarter. There is also risk to the remaining Prospect investment for write-down as management is reviewing its value on a quarterly basis.

Management is optimistic that the Steward bankruptcy will have a smooth outcome through the sale of or the replacement of Steward at its hospitals. Medical Properties Trust has committed an additional $75 million in financing towards Steward’s restructuring efforts. The DIP financing is junior to some of Steward’s working capital debt, so it is important for investors to realize that there is still risk present. When it comes to rents, Medical Properties should experience a positive outcome as was the case with Pipeline Health System, although it may take time for rent collection to become current.

The Dividend Concern

Medical Properties Trust’s cash flow statement highlights my concern for the viability of the dividend. In the first quarter, operating cash flow was nearly cut in half from the same quarter a year ago. When accounting for capital expenditures, free cash flow turned negative in the first quarter compared to $67 million in the first quarter a year ago. Because of the free cash flow burn and the $92 million dividend obligation, Medical Properties Trust had to borrow $111 million from its revolving credit facility. Borrowing money to cover dividends is unsustainable.

Liquidity and Debt Maturities

Management noted in the conference call that there is approximately $900 million in available liquidity under the revolving credit facility. Additionally, the company is generating additional cash through the sale of assets and the seeking of secured financing. After the end of the first quarter, Medical Properties Trust successfully closed on a secured term loan on its UK properties that will fund its 2024 and 2025 British pound sterling loan maturities.

While the company is being proactive about handling its 2024 and 2025 debt maturities, investors should be mindful of the more than $3 billion debt wall coming due in 2026. Additionally, between 2025 and 2026, there is over $2 billion of unsecured notes coming due at below market interest rates. I believe that Medical Properties Trust will be able to refinance and possibly pay down some of this debt, but even with secured terms, they are looking at an interest rate of around 7%, which places more pressure on earnings, cash flow, and dividend sustainability.

Conclusion

While Medical Properties Trust has debt that is yielding far above its peers, I’m downgrading the bonds to a hold as their coupon yields (income) are lower and I’m not sure how long management will tap into liquidity before addressing the dividend. I do not see any immediate catalysts that will boost the value of the company’s bonds or shares. With the dividend in danger, and no guidance to suggest when the cash flow situation will rebound, I’m advising income investors to avoid the shares.