EMQQ: Promising Emerging Markets ETF, But With Notable Downsides

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
376 Followers

Summary

  • Emerging markets have significantly underperformed U.S. equities recently, but multiple factors may contribute to a break in this recent trend.
  • Middle class populations in emerging markets are expected to see tremendous growth, contributing to demand for internet and ecommerce.
  • EMQQ focuses on the growing consumption of internet and ecommerce in emerging markets, but I discuss an alternative global fund in this article with potentially lower risk and better performance.
  • EMQQ has a high expense ratio and is less diversified than other broader, larger emerging market ETFs such as VWO and IEMG.

Global connection

piranka

Investment Thesis

The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:EMQQ) is a hold due to its risk and high expense ratio compared to its return potential. While the fund aptly focuses on the growing consumption of internet and

This article was written by

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
376 Followers
Robert Wilson is an MBA graduate and independent financial coach. As a long-time personal investor, Robert has focused on ETFs and individual stocks with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. An enthusiast in online entrepreneurship, Robert setup online businesses to pay for his undergraduate degree until he received a scholarship, covering the rest of tuition. Part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement, Robert is on track to reach a 7-figure portfolio before age 40. Robert strives to follow the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VWO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is exclusive to Seeking Alpha. No duplication or reproduction of this article is allowed without consent of Seeking Alpha and the author. This article should not be misconstrued as individual financial advice. Always conduct your own due diligence prior to investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EMQQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EMQQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EMQQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News