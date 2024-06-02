JustEat: More Robust Execution Is Needed (Hold Rating)

Jun. 02, 2024 1:47 PM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JTKWY) Stock
EQ Research profile picture
EQ Research
668 Followers

Summary

  • JustEat is reducing its investments in Southern Europe, Australia/New Zealand, and North America to focus efforts on Northern Europe and the UK/Ireland.
  • Management has delivered adjusted EBITDA margin improvements across its markets, and are approaching free cash flow positive. However, the company is still unprofitable on a GAAP profitability basis.
  • I am not convinced by the execution in Northern Europe and the UK/Ireland. I'd like to see higher growth in order growth.
  • The stock is trading at a significant discount to its peers, which I believe is for good reasons.
  • I rate the company as hold for now.

Just Eat bicycle delivery

LucaLorenzelli

Overview of JustEat and Investment Thesis

JustEat is an online food delivery marketplace that operates across four markets, and this can be broken down into:

  • Northern Europe and UK & Ireland: JustEat is one of the largest players in these markets

This article was written by

EQ Research profile picture
EQ Research
668 Followers
I write occasionally. DYODD.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JTKWY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JTKWY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JTKWY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News