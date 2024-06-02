dimarik/iStock via Getty Images

Synopsis

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is a major player in the packaging industry, providing essential packaging solutions across multiple sectors. Over the past few years, PTVE has been reporting decent revenue growth year-over-year up until the beginning of their transformational journey, where they have taken significant restructuring actions. Despite facing a difficult year in 2023 with a decline in net revenue and net income, they have proven to keep a strong track record of adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow throughout. Furthermore, they have been religiously taking actions to reduce their net leverage and debt throughout the years. If the ongoing heavy restructuring delivers the intended results, we can expect to see further margin expansions, which would result in further upside movement in share price. Given its upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating for PTVE.

Historical Financial Analysis

Author's Chart

PTVE was showing strong revenue growth in FY21 and FY22 but had a disappointing year in FY23. This was primarily due to the impact of the lower volume and the Beverage Merchandising restructuring in FY23. Net sales have fallen by 11%, from $6,220 million to $5,510 million in FY23. The reduction in sales volume, the closure of the Canton, North Carolina Mill in FY23, and the sale of Beverage Merchandising Asia in FY22 have all contributed to this decline. However, excluding the impacts from the divesture of Asia’s operations and the closure of the mill, net revenue is down 4%, mostly as a result of inflationary pressures on consumer spending and PTVE’s value over volume strategy.

FY22’s revenue growth was up 14%, which was due to favourable pricing action, driven by passing down higher costs to consumers. Although there is a decline in sales volume in FY22 due to strong volume in the prior year where restaurants and businesses reopened during the post-pandemic period, its acquisition of Fabri-Kal has managed to offset this decline in sales volume.

Author's Chart

PTVE has demonstrated a healthy track record of strong adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA has increased to $840 in FY23 from $785 in the prior year, while its adjusted EBTIDA margin has expanded from 12.6% to 15.2%. For FY24, management has projected adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $850 million to $870 million. We can expect to see margins to expand from the impact of PTVE’s restructuring initiatives.

Author's Chart

Moving on to its free cash flow, PTVE generated around $249 million in free cash flow, slightly below their guidance of $250 million. Despite having a significant restructuring cost of nearly ~$170 million, PTVE is still able to generate ~$249 million in free cash flow, justifying their cash-generating ability. PTVE is expecting to generate at least ~$200 million of free cash flow in FY24. This projection considers higher cash tax rates and lower working capital benefits compared to FY23. It is also expected that these will be partially offset by reduced interest expenses upon debt repayments and reduced restructuring charges.

1Q24 Earnings Analysis

PTVE’s 1Q24 net sales have fallen by 13% as compared to 1Q23, while they are down by 2% as compared to 4Q23. This decrease in net sales is also largely due to PTVE’s closure of Canton Mill, lower volume, and lower pricing as a result of lower pass-through material costs. If we were to exclude the impact of the closure, net sales would be down by 7%. An overall decrease in volume by 3% has led to PTVE shifting their focus to value over volume as they alleviate the impact of market softness in an inflationary environment.

Regarding margins, PTVE’s adjusted EBITDA fell by 11% from $189 million to $169 million. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was caused by lower volume, lower pricing, and increasing employee-related expenses. These were partially offset by lower transport and manufacturing expenses. Despite the decrease in adjusted EBITDA, its adjusted EBITDA margins were relatively flat year-over-year. Additionally, its adjusted EPS increased to $0.14 from $0.13, largely in line with the previous period.

Author's Chart

Revenue Segment

Investors Relation

PTVE is a leading manufacturer and distributor of packaging for Fresh Foodservice and Food & Beverages Merchandising [F&B] in North America. We can divide the business into two segments: Foodservice and F&B Merchandising. Foodservice accounts for 46% of the revenue for FY23, with F&B merchandising accounting for the remaining 54%. Foodservices' customer base includes chain restaurants, distributors, institutional foodservices, and convenience stores. Its product line includes packaging like takeout and delivery containers, serving trays, cups, plates, and cutlery. It offers a diverse range of convenient, on-the-go items for consumers to eat and drink.

F&B merchandising includes grocers, meat processors, dairy and juice companies. They provide products that protect, preserve freshness, and display food, such as prepared food trays, produce containers, packaging for proteins, egg cartons, liquid cartons, etc.

Active Debt Reduction

Author's Chart

In the past few years, PTVE has focused on deleveraging their balance sheet, making use of previous divestitures and cash flows. In FY22 and FY23, PTVE repaid a total of $659 million of long-term debt. On its U.S. term loans, PTVE paid back $547 million in FY23 and $22 million in FY22. In FY22, PTVE had covered $92 million in debentures. The sale of Beverage Merchandising Asia for approximately $335 million in FY22 funded the majority of its debt repayment. The sale of equity interests in the Nature Pak Beverage Packaging joint venture and its other cash flow fund has also contributed to the debt reduction. The net leverage ratio has fallen from 7.63x to 4.07x.

Management has successfully met their FY23 target of a low 4s net leverage ratio, and they anticipate achieving a low 3s ratio by FY24. In addition, PTVE owns the Pine Bluff plant, where they ceased their groundwood operations in FY21. At the moment, they are still considering their options for the Pine Bluff plant. This includes the possible sale of the plant, with the sale proceeds potentially being used to further deleverage.

Continuous Restructuring Plans

Aside from focusing on deleveraging in 2024, PTVE has announced another restructuring plan for 2024. In 2023, PTVE was focused on restructuring its Beverage Merchandising Business to enhance efficiencies and generate cost savings. Aside from merging their Food Merchandising and Beverage Merchandising into the F&B merchandising segment, PTVE has shut down its Canton, North Carolina Mill and a converting facility in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. For 2024, the firm has expected to incur $40–45 million in their planned initiative, “Footprint Optimisation” which would rationalise 10% of its physical footprint so as to cut annual operating costs by ~$35 million by 2026. Despite the significant upfront costs, these strategic initiatives are aimed at improving utilisation levels, network productivity, and cost savings in 2025 and beyond, leading PTVE on a transformational journey for sustainable growth and profitability.

Relative Valuation Model

Author's Relative Valuation

I will be comparing PTVE with a list of its peers in the packaging and container industry in terms of its growth outlook and profitability margins. In terms of growth outlook, PTVE has the weakest forward revenue growth rate of -4.11%, the lowest among its peers. However, it appears that the outlook for this industry is weak, as most of its peers have negative growth outlook. PTVE's profitability margin has underperformed in terms of net income margin TTM, largely due to its ongoing heavy restructuring initiatives. PTVE has demonstrated a stronger operational efficiency, with its EBITDA margin TTM the highest amongst its peers at 20.39%, slightly exceeding its peers' median EBITDA margin by a factor of 1.03x.

PTVE is trading at 10.05x, relatively lower than peers’ median by 0.80x. It is also currently trading below its 5-year average of 13.12x. It seems fair for PTVE to be trading at a lower P/E ratio given its underwhelming performance against its peers. For 2024, PTVE’s market revenue estimate is at 5.32 billion, while 2024 EPS is at $1.32. For 2025, the market revenue estimate is at 5.48 billion, while the market estimate for 2025 EPS is at $1.46. Based on management guidance, PTVE is expecting $850 million to $870 million of adjusted EBITDA, reflecting a slight improvement as compared to 2023. Additionally, PTVE is currently undergoing a strategic restructuring with a focus on debt reduction while maintaining its robust free cash flow. Therefore, by combining these factors together, market estimates are justified. By applying my target P/E of 10.05x to its 2025 EPS estimate, my 2025 target share price is $14.67, reflecting a 21% upside potential.

Risk & Conclusions

Investors typically have a cautious reaction whenever a company announces its plans for restructuring, as it often involves significant upfront expenses, operational disruptions, and other uncertainties. Any interruption could potentially disrupt PTVE’s ability to meet its debt reduction goal, weakening investors’ confidence in PTVE’s financial standing. Effective execution would be crucial for PTVE to be able to fully realise the long-term benefits of these restructuring efforts. As of now, PTVE has seen margin improvement since its previous restructuring initiatives while keeping a robust track record of free cash flow. We may expect to see further improvement with its new restructuring plans. Given its upside potential, I am recommending a buy rating for PTVE.