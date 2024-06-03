A New Portfolio Addition! I Just Bought These 2 Dividend Growers

Jonathan Kitchen

Introduction

I have been looking forward to writing this article, as I get to present two stocks that I recently spent a considerable amount of capital on - one of them is a new addition to what is now a 21-stock dividend growth portfolio!

As most of my readers may know, I don't invest on a regular basis. In general, my transaction count is very low.

While it makes sense for most investors to put a set amount into well-diversified ETFs on a regular basis (i.e., $500 a month), I am applying a more active approach.

I own zero ETFs.

I now own 21 dividend (growth) stocks in 12 different industries.

I maintain a watchlist of more than 30 stocks that help me to find new opportunities that I have previously covered on Seeking Alpha.

My active investment approach is finding great investments at great valuations with fantastic business models that have the ability to grow my wealth at a faster pace than the S&P 500.

In this case, I have to admit that finding attractive stocks is not very easy. As we can see below, the S&P 500 valuation has become quite lofty.

JPMorgan

This comes with implications.

With the S&P 500 at an all-time high, it's important to be extremely careful when dealing with stocks that appear to be undervalued.

After all, why would a good company be undervalued when the market is not?

Based on this context, it's key for me to add some color.

For starters, the S&P 500 is quite expensive. There's no denying it.

Trading at roughly 20x earnings, it trades at one standard deviation above its 30-year average.

Moreover, we see that downside protection has become expensive, which is usually a sign of an expensive market that may be prone to a correction.

Bloomberg

That said, if we take a closer look under the hood, we find that the market is doing something very unusual.

The recent rally is mainly supported by a small number of stocks, as the market's "breadth" hasn't been this bad since 2009!

Bloomberg

Essentially, the chart above shows the ratio between the equal-weighted S&P 500 and the "normal" S&P 500.

A declining ratio means that a smaller cluster of stocks is responsible for the strong performance of the S&P 500. An increasing ratio means that the market is supported by a broad number of stocks.

On the one hand, this is not groundbreaking news. After all, it does not really matter which stocks do well if you're simply long the S&P 500. For example, if your favorite basketball or football team wins the national championship, it doesn't matter if it's because of 1-3 very good players or a lot of above-average players. A win is a win.

On the other hand, a sign of a healthy economy is a strong equal-weight ETF. This would indicate that a wide number of industries are participating in the "good times." A market that is mainly based on a few select stocks is not a sign of sustainability.

Goldman Sachs

The good news is that if we know the market's performance is skewed, odds are we can find good investments without elevated odds of stepping into a bull trap.

After all, I cannot mention enough how important it is to assess stocks that appear to be undervalued when the market is trading at a lofty valuation.

Some stocks are cheap for a reason!

Now, before I get to my picks, there's some good news.

While the market may be trading at a lofty valuation backed by just a "handful" of stocks, historical numbers suggest there's more room for gains.

Going back to 1950, the S&P 500 had 21 episodes of gains higher than 10% through May. Of these 21 episodes, only two ended the rest of the year with a negative return - 1986 and 1987.

Goldman Sachs

While this may not be groundbreaking, I think it's a great example that shows not every rally means the market is due for a strong correction.

The New Portfolio Entrant: Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

It's (almost) always a big deal when I add a new position to my portfolio.

That's based on the fact that my portfolio is highly concentrated.

In other words, as long as my portfolio does well, the amount of cash needed to start a meaningful position increases consistently.

My latest investment was almost as large as my entire portfolio in 2018.

That's also another reason why I'm so careful when it comes to buying stocks that I want to own on a long-term basis, as it could become very hard to add new meaningful positions in the future - unless my income grows dramatically, or I decide to sell a position.

Based on that context, as the subheader already revealed, Old Dominion Freight Line is my newest position.

It's a company I have covered for many years. I just never managed to start a meaningful position, as I always had a reason, like an unattractive valuation or not enough personal cash.

As I have closed my trading portfolio and built an above-average cash position since last year, I used a big part of my cash to add the ODFL ticker to my portfolio.

While I am keeping some cash to buy more in case the stock price keeps falling, I made ODFL a 5.5% position in my portfolio. It's now my 6th-largest investment and my second-largest investment after I bought Texas Pacific Land (TPL) earlier this year.

This has pushed the freight & logistics services industry to 17% of my total portfolio. It's now tied with oil and gas.

Leo Nelissen - Dividend Growth Portfolio

In that industry, I now own three Class I railroads and one LTL (less-than-truckload) company.

As I wrote in an in-depth article on April 30, which I recommend for a very detailed look into ODFL, the company has mastered the art of LTL transportation.

PACK & SEND

One of the problems I had in past years is that despite my bullish view on ODFL, I underestimated just how good of a business model the company has.

I like railroads because they come with wide-moat business models with low competition risks.

Trucking is different. Everyone with some money can buy a truck and start a small business.

However, LTL is not "normal" trucking.

Less than truckload companies rely on building a network of service centers to effectively manage inbound and outbound shipments from and to customers.

The trucking industry is comprised principally of two types of motor carriers: LTL and truckload. LTL freight carriers typically pick up multiple shipments from multiple customers on a single truck. The LTL freight is then routed through a network of service centers where the freight may be transferred to other trucks with similar destinations. LTL motor carriers generally require a more expansive network of local pickup and delivery (“P&D”) service centers, as well as larger breakbulk, or hub, facilities. In contrast, truckload carriers generally dedicate an entire truck to one customer from origin to destination. - ODFL 2023 10-K (emphasis added)

In other words, loads are picked up, brought to service centers, loaded onto trucks with similar destinations, and delivered to customers.

This sounds easy. However, it's very hard to pull off in an efficient manner.

ODFL has figured out how to do just that, which has allowed it to build a "moat" in an otherwise very competitive industry.

As I wrote in my prior article:

It has improved its on-time service from 94% in 2002 to 99% in 2023.

The cargo claims ratio has declined to a mere 0.1% during this period.

It has won the Mastio Quality Award for 14 straight years.

As a result, the company now comes with superior services at a competitive price, which adds pricing power to its business model.

Old Dominion Freight Line

This superior performance relies on 260 service centers in 48 states.

ODFL owns 90% of these, which is another reason why I like it so much. It is essentially a warehouse REIT with just one tenant (itself).

These service centers are serviced by almost 11 thousand trucks and close to 23 thousand full-time employees.

Personally, I have spent a couple of hours visiting a lot of service centers on Google Maps. I have mainly looked for reviews and found fantastic reviews from both customers and drivers that confirm the company's excellent quality and employee satisfaction.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Thanks to its superior service, the company has grown its revenue by almost 12% per year since 2002!

Old Dominion Freight Line

It also has an operating ratio in the low 70% range, which is a mind-blowing number.

Spending roughly 70% of revenue on operating expenses is a fantastic number in this capital-intensive industry.

Thanks to these advantages, it has grown its market share from 2.9% in 2002 to 11.8% in 2022.

On top of that, the company has other benefits:

It has a pristine balance sheet. The company ended the first quarter with roughly $500 million in net cash (more cash than gross debt). Analysts expect the company to boost that number to $1.5 billion by the end of 2026.

The company has bought back 16% of its shares over the past ten years, as a healthy balance sheet and successful operations have created a lot of excess cash.

In 2017, the company started paying a dividend. Although its 0.6% dividend yield is not exciting for income-focused investors, it comes with a five-year CAGR of 36% and a payout ratio of just 15%. This bodes well for future dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

Thanks to its fantastic business model, ODFL has returned 23.9% annually since 2004!

Currently, it trades roughly 25% below its all-time high, as cyclical economic weakness has caused investors to lighten up on certain stocks.

However, ODFL is still not extremely cheap.

I started my position at $171.80. Currently, PDFL trades at a blended P/E ratio of 30.2x. That's rather high for a cyclical stock - even after a 25% drop.

FAST Graphs

However, using the FactSet data in the chart above, the company is expected to accelerate EPS growth from 7% in 2024 to 20% in 2025 and 9% in 2026.

While this is obviously subject to change, it implies a fair stock price of $208, using the company's ten-year normalized P/E ratio of 26.3x. That's 19% above the current price.

Although I have bought it a bit higher than I would have liked, I did not want to make the mistake again of not buying ODFL on weakness.

I believe its business model is perfect, especially if economic headwinds like elevated rates and sticky inflation pressure the businesses of weaker competitors.

Given how strong ODFL is, I expect it to emerge much stronger the moment cyclical economic growth expectations gain upside momentum.

If it keeps dropping, I'm buying more.

Buying Much More Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

I also significantly boosted my position in CPKC, a stock I called "One Of My Favorite "Win-Win" Investments," in a detailed article on April 25.

Canadian Pacific is one of the three Class I railroad investments in my portfolio. I bought it before the merger with Kansas City Southern, which created the first railroad connecting all three North American nations through its own network.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd.

I wanted to own CP for its wide-moat business model and fantastic business mix consisting of bulk, merchandise, and intermodal.

Even before the merger, I loved the company's massive agriculture franchise, which is a growing segment with increasing export opportunities.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd.

The company is also the safest Class I railroad, with an FRA train accident rate of less than 0.9x.

Essentially, CP has executed precision railroading to perfection, boosting operating efficiencies without sacrificing the safety of its employees and the communities its trains pass each day.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd.

Moreover, because of its connections to Mexico, the company is the perfect railroad to benefit from economic re-shoring, which is another reason why I have added to my investment.

Trade with China has been a major driver. According to Xeneta, China’s containerised exports to Mexico soared 60% in January. Last year, China-Mexico trade grew 34.8%, up from a modest 3.5% in 2022. Chinese manufacturers, as well as their counterparts elsewhere, have been rushing into Mexico to retain access to the US market, which helped it regain the crown as the largest trade partner for its northern neighbour last year. That same momentum made Laredo overtake the port of Los Angeles as the largest gateway for US imports. - The Loadstar

Unfortunately - like ODFL - it does not have a juicy dividend.

Currently, CP yields 0.7%. It has not hiked its dividend since the merger was completed, and halted all buybacks to quickly reduce post-merger debt.

Please note that New York-listed CP shares are subject to currency risks, which explains the difference between the two lines below. Toronto-based shares pay a dividend in Canadian dollars.

Data by YCharts

The good news is that the company is expected to reach its desired leverage ratio of 2.5x by the end of this year or early 2025, which bodes well for aggressive dividend growth and buybacks because CP is very eager when it comes to future growth.

Through at least 2028, the company expects high single-digit annual revenue growth and double-digit annual EPS growth.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd.

This makes CP shares quite attractive, as analysts completely agree with the company.

Using the FactSet data from the chart below, analysts expect 9% EPS growth in 2024, potentially followed by 19% and 18% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

Currently, CP trades at a blended P/E ratio of 26.4x.

Using the 22.5x multiple I have applied since the merger, we get a fair price target of roughly $100 in New York, which is 26% above the current price.

As EPS growth is expected to remain high, I estimate double-digit annual returns for many years to come.

That's why I used the recent dip to add to my position.

Takeaway

Investing in a market where the S&P 500 is at a high can be tricky, but strategic stock selection can still yield great results.

Hence, I’ve added Old Dominion to my dividend growth portfolio due to its exceptional LTL logistics business and solid growth potential.

Despite its premium valuation, ODFL’s fantastic financials and operational efficiency make it a worthy long-term investment.

Additionally, I significantly boosted my position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City, which leverages its unique advantage connecting all three North American nations.

Both stocks align with my multi-decade investment strategy, which aims for superior returns through careful selection of high-quality companies.

Needless to say, I have little doubt that both ODFL and CP have the ability to beat the S&P 500 for many more years to come.