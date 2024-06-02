Preferreds Weekly Review: Tight Spreads Make For A Compelling Issuance Environment

PM Images

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the fourth week of May.

Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the closed-end fund ("CEF") markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

Preferreds were down on the week along with most other income sectors as Treasury yields backed up. Month-to-date however, most sub-sectors are in the green.

Systematic Income

Preferreds credit spreads are bobbing around 5-year lows. This makes the asset class not as attractive as it has been over the past two years for new capital allocations.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Market Commentary

Issuance across both preferreds and baby bonds remains healthy. This is largely for three reasons. One, companies are refinancing preferreds whose coupon profile they don't like, such as those having floating rates or securities that were originally priced at much higher spreads over their base rates. Two, asset price growth over the past year has organically deleveraged investment companies such as REITs, BDCs and CEFs, creating additional space for adding leverage via new issuance. And three, credit spreads are trading near historically tight levels, creating a very compelling environment for new issuance.

The 9.5% 2029 baby bond (MITP) from mortgage REIT MITT started trading. Its yield is right on top of its sister bond MITN with both trading near 9.6%. These are fairly elevated yields as far as investment company baby bonds go. MITT had an absolutely disastrous COVID period, with book value falling nearly 80%, much worse than the rest of the sector. It then deleveraged and has been running at lower risk; however, its book value still underperformed over the 2022/2024 period. This is clearly a higher-risk mREIT, so its high bond yields do reflect that.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

More broadly, it’s worth keeping in mind that mREITs (unlike CEFs and BDCs) are not subject to the 1940 Investment Act, which specifies limits on asset coverage of senior securities (i.e. bonds and preferreds). What helps mREITs to some extent is that a lot of their leverage is non-recourse, and MITT has a lot of securitized debt. This keeps the claim of this portion of the debt constrained by the assets already allocated to it. However, there is also a big chunk of borrowing that, judging by its interest rate, looks to be secured and this is ahead of the bonds. Net net this does make the bonds relatively vulnerable.

Baby bond TRINZ from BDC Trinity Capital was issued a little while ago, but we only now added it to our service Baby Bond Tool. With a 7.6% yield, it looks slightly better than its sister bond, TRINL. TRIN has had its bumps in the last few years, particularly with its lending to bitcoin miners which led to some losses but has generally performed well otherwise. The BDC baby bond sector average yield is not far from the bond’s yield at 7.55%. Options with yields north of 8% are MFICL, HTFC, PFXNZ, OXSQG.

FTAIM - a preferred from FTAI Aviation - a company which leases and sells aviation assets like aircraft and aircraft engines, was also added to the Preferreds Tool. The common stock has been on fire, something which always helps the preferreds. There are three other preferreds in the suite, and the forward yield profile looks fairly typical. FTAIM has the highest yield now at 9.7% but will have the lowest yield if none of the stocks are redeemed.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

FTAIN has a yield of 8.4% today and will enjoy a small (~2%) boost if redeemed and a very high reset yield of 12% based on today’s forward rates. It's important to be aware that FTAI common and preferreds are treated as PFIC's for tax purposes, which can be a headache outside of tax-deferred accounts.