Why I Buy Rental Property REITs Instead Of Rental Properties

Ajax9

Investing in rental properties is a very popular way to compound wealth over the long term because it enjoys numerous benefits that deliver attractive long-term total returns for investors. First of all, you get a steady passive income stream due to the monthly rent checks that come in from your tenants. Second, over the long term, real estate, especially in regions with strong population growth trends, tends to appreciate. This appreciation, combined with the income stream, delivers attractive total returns. Moreover, real estate properties often offer significant tax benefits, including deductions for depreciation, mortgage interest payments, property taxes, operating expenses, and repairs. Additionally, real estate is fairly easily leveraged at attractive rates, which can further enhance the cash flow yield and long-term appreciation relative to the equity investment.

However, I've decided to avoid investing in real estate directly, even though many of my friends have pursued this option. Instead, I've decided to invest in rental property REITs (VNQ). In this article, I will explain why.

1. Diversification

The biggest benefit of investing in REITs versus rentals is broader diversification. For example, if I wanted to build a well-diversified portfolio of triple-net lease properties, I would need tens of millions of dollars of equity to invest at a minimum. However, with a triple net lease REIT like Realty Income (O), I can buy a single share for $53 and get instant diversification across a vast portfolio of ~15,500 properties spread across the United States and Europe, 1,552 tenants, and 89 industries.

2. Professional Management

Properties in a REIT's portfolio are managed by professionals, with economies of scale that typically result in much lower costs for professional management than if I hired property managers to manage my rental properties. This professional management handles all the financial aspects of the portfolio as well, including accounting, taxes, repairs, tenant relationships, advertising, and cleaning, whereas I would have to handle at least some of these tasks myself, even if I paid a professional property manager. Additionally, these REITs often have software platforms to manage their properties more efficiently, market their properties more effectively, and make more intelligent capital allocation decisions than I could as an individual investor.

3. Liquidity

REITs are highly liquid, as I can buy and sell them with the click of a mouse. Moreover, I can sell half of my position or any percentage of my position at any time that the public markets are open. In contrast, liquidating my properties would likely be time-consuming and stressful, involving selling in discrete chunks.

4. Transaction Efficiency

Transactions are much more efficient in the public markets, as you mainly lose money through the bid-ask spread and potentially paying capital gains taxes if held in a taxable account. With real estate, you may get tax benefits and defer capital gains, but you typically have to pay significant fees to a realtor and/or broker to sell your property, along with numerous other miscellaneous fees that end up costing significant sums of money each time you buy or sell a property.

5. Limited Liability

When you own a REIT share, you never have to worry about lawsuits or bankruptcy proceedings against you. In contrast, if you own rental properties, you can potentially be sued by your tenants and may have to personally guarantee loans.

6. Current Market Conditions

There are a few other reasons that are unique to the current market environment why I prefer rental property REITs over actual physical rental properties at the moment. First, many rental property REITs are investment-grade rated and have locked in significant amounts of debt at lengthy terms and far lower interest rates than are available to real estate investors today.

Additionally, at the current moment, almost all rental property REITs can be bought at discounts to their net asset value (NAV). For example, BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF), which owns multifamily properties in the Sunbelt (primarily Texas), trades at a 28% discount to the private market value of its assets. Other large blue-chip rental REITs, such as Camden Property Trust (CPT) (13% discount), Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) (12% discount), AvalonBay (AVB) (4% discount), and Equity Residential (EQR) (7% discount), also trade at discounts to their NAV. Only Essex Property Trust (ESS) trades at a slight premium of 2%.

7. Leverage and Tax Advantages

Some real estate investors argue that private real estate allows for more leverage and tax advantages than REITs. However, public REITs could theoretically leverage their assets just as much or even more than an individual investor. Their investment-grade status means they would get better interest rates. They choose not to over-leverage because it reduces the overall risk-reward profile and allows flexibility to raise liquidity during down markets. Additionally, REITs still get the tax benefits of 1031 exchanges and depreciation, and they don't pay corporate income tax due to their REIT status. On top of that, dividends from REITs are often subject to a 20% deduction from being taxable income.

8. Extra Opportunities for Alpha

Last but not least, Rental property REITs offer opportunities for alpha that regular rental property investors do not have access to. For instance, buyouts from aggressive consolidation in the space can provide substantial upside for shareholders. For example, Blackstone's (BX) recent acquisitions of Tricon Residential and Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) provided significant premiums to shareholders. Additionally, REITs can buy and sell their own stock based on whether it trades at a premium or discount to NAV, creating additional value for shareholders. In fact, BSRTF has been buying its stock back very aggressively recently in order to arbitrage the huge disconnect between its public and private market valuation and unlock substantial value for shareholders in the process.

Investor Takeaway

When you combine all these factors, it's clear that owning shares of rental property REITs has significant advantages over owning individual properties directly. Probably the only two reasons to own rental property directly would be for greater control (which can be more of a hassle than a benefit in many cases) and for dual-use properties that you can partially live in or use. Otherwise, in my view, rental property REITs are much better investments than owning and leasing out individual properties directly, and as a result, I am buying shares in REITs like BSRTF aggressively right now.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.