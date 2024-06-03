2 Smart Retirement Funds With +8% Yields

STasker/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly

Let me ask you this: Are you a specific, detail-oriented person, or are you someone who likes to think in broad brushstrokes and envision the big picture? We can all be both types of people in different situations.

When it comes to vacations, I am a broad brushstrokes type of person, but my wife likes to have all the specific details nailed down. Conversely, when it comes to making a decision about the future, my wife likes to have a broader vision of what she'd like to achieve, and I like to have granular goalposts to reach along the way.

When it comes to investing, it will benefit your portfolio to blend both characteristics into your style – to be an investor in specific individual securities that are outstanding, as well as opportunities that allow you to cast a wider net. This is one reason why I don't believe in investing in passive-market ETFs as the sole solution to my investing career. However, I also don't believe in holding only five great companies and gambling my entire future on the success of my ability to pick the right companies out of the hat. Instead, I believe that there is plenty of room to be both specific and general in your investing when it comes to your portfolio.

Today, I want to take a look at a couple of funds that allow you to cast a wider net over the general market or specific sectors but also allow you to continue to collect the outstanding income that I demand from all of my investments. This way, I'm still getting paid excellent income while having broad exposure to different parts of the market.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: USA - Yield 10%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) that invests in a diversified portfolio of large-cap growth and value stocks, mainly in the U.S. market. As such, YTD, the CEF has outperformed the S&P 500 as it has continued filling our pockets with usable income.

Data by YCharts

USA’s top holdings include some of the largest American corporations, including several members of the Magnificent Seven. Source

Fact Card

USA is not a new kid on the block. The CEF has three decades of operating history with a terrific long-term total return correlation with the S&P 500 due to its unique blend of investment strategies. USA combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers. Source

Annual Report

USA does not employ leverage in its investment strategy and has no interest expenses to bear. Overall, the fund comes at a highly competitive 0.91% expense ratio, which is a bargain for an actively managed fund that delivers solid performance while placing big income into the pockets of shareholders.

So how does USA manufacture the large distribution if it doesn’t use leverage and if its holdings pay little to no dividends?

USA actively manages its portfolio and maintains a variable distribution policy on its shares, totaling approximately 10% of its net asset value per year. In this process, the CEF generates highly tax-efficient distributions. The bulk of the CEF’s payments to shareholders constitute long-term capital gains and QDI, and a very small portion are ordinary dividends. Source

USA Tax History

By maintaining a distribution policy tied to a fixed percentage of the NAV, the payments to shareholders rise and drop with the NAV, and the CEF isn’t forced to maintain a set amount and affect its future prospects by overpaying. USA’s current distribution calculates to a 10% yield, and the fund currently trades at a 2% discount to NAV.

Pick #2: RQI – Yield 8.4%

We continue to see significant dealmaking in the REIT industry amidst discounted valuations. Larger firms are scooping up bargains, either in the form of tuck-in acquisitions or to transform and repurpose real estate assets for better prospects. Earlier this year, Blackstone acquired Apartment Income REIT for $10 billion in cash, including debt. Months later, Blackstone Real Estate acquired Tricon Residential at a 30% premium to Tricon’s share price.

A review of historic performance shows that public REITs are among the few equity classes demonstrating terrific outperformance following a Fed Tightening Cycle.

Franklin Templeton

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) is a highly diversified CEF (Closed-End Fund) with a focus on equity REITs primarily in the United States. RQI boasts diversification across 196 REIT holdings, with significant allocations in Data Centers, Industrials, and Telecommunications. These sectors stand to benefit greatly from substantial capital investments in AI, domestic manufacturing, and 5G/fiber infrastructure, positioning RQI as a prime beneficiary of these burgeoning industries. Notably, the CEF’s top holdings are some of the highest quality REITs in corporate America, constituting ~52% of the assets. Source

Fact Sheet

Fundamentals are strong in the global logistics sector through a combination of onshoring and healthy growth in manufacturing and e-commerce. These continue to drive demand for modern, well-located logistics assets. Additionally, growth in innovation industries such as artificial intelligence, 5G, and fiber deployments positions the REITs focused on these innovative segments (such as data centers and cell towers) to benefit tremendously.

RQI currently sports a ~7% discount to NAV, providing you access to an already discounted industry at a cheaper price. The CEF operates with a ~30% leverage, with 81% fixed at a 1.6% rate and a 2.4-year weighted average duration. The CEF’s total leverage carries a 2.4% average interest rate.

RQI pays $0.08/share every month, reflecting an 8.4% annualized yield, to benefit from the monetization potential of real tangible assets that form a critical element of the American economy.

Conclusion

With USA and RQI, I can collect outstanding income by casting a wider net over the general market. While I'm a big believer in holding individual high-quality income-focused securities, and I have been routinely covering a number of individual picks over the last few weeks, I don't want people who read my articles routinely to think that I am eschewing holding a general exposure to different sectors in the market; I am just simply embracing both sides of the coin. Within my Rule of 42, I encourage every income investor to hold both individual and diversified investments to collect great income from a variety of sources. I treat any CEF or ETF as a single position within that count of 42 positions. This is one of the two key tenets within my Income Method, which is a philosophy to one's financial life as well as a way to approach the market from a unique perspective.

When it comes to retirement, having general exposure to large swaths of the market that provide you with strong income can allow your portfolio to have a stronger income stream over the long run. Expenses are an unrelenting force, and time breathlessly ticks onward. Combat them both with an army of dollar bills fighting on your side. This way, your retirement can be marked by an abundance – an abundance of happiness, an abundance of freedom, and a legacy worth remembering.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.