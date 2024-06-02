Sendas Distribuidora Q1: Raising The Recommendation From Sell To Hold

Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr profile picture
Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr
258 Followers

Summary

  • Sendas Distribuidora's operating results in 1Q24 were good, with robust annual revenue growth and gains in operational leverage.
  • The company's deleveraging process is underway, but its high leverage compared to competitors remains a concern.
  • The company's valuation has improved, but there is still no margin of safety, leading to a recommendation to hold rather than buy shares.

Young handsome man using handheld barcode reader scanning a pack of fresh vegetable while shopping in supermarket

Images By Tang Ming Tung

Investment Thesis

I recommend holding Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) shares after the 1Q24 results. Since my sell coverage initiation report published on March 12, shares have fallen more than 20%.

The company published good operating

This article was written by

Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr profile picture
Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr
258 Followers
I am an equity analyst with extensive experience in investment funds. My focus is to cover the results of LatAm companies and international companies with operations in Brazil. I am a supporter of long-term investment philosophy, fundamental analysis, and recommending investments with a good risk-return ratio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASAI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASAI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASAI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News