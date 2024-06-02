PennantPark Investment: Still Too Speculative To Go Long

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.63K Followers

Summary

  • PennantPark Investment Corporation has outperformed the BDC market despite my concerns about its risk exposure and dividend coverage.
  • Even though PNNT has surged higher, the Q2 earnings report showed a decline in cash generation and a dividend increase that may not be sustainable.
  • In this article, I explain the reasons why the market has sent PNNT higher and why I am still reluctant to go long.

Stock market and exchange, chart and numbers.

Torsten Asmus

I have assumed a conservative stance on PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE:PNNT) since early January this year, when I published my first article on this BDC. The key reasons for my skepticism against PNNT were the following:

  • Excessive

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
4.63K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PNNT Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PNNT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PNNT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News