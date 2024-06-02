Tero Vesalainen/iStock via Getty Images

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) markets and distributes fragrances under a wide range of licensed brands. The company doesn’t own manufacturing facilities, but rather gets the needed components through third-party supplier contracts.

The company divides its operations into European and US operations, as presented in the May 2024 investor presentation. Inter Parfums owns a 72% share of the European-based operations, which are listed as a separate entity on the Euronext Paris stock exchange under the ITP ticker. The European side of the business, representing 65% of Inter Parfums’ revenues, sells under brands such as Jimmy Choo, Montblanc, Coach, and Lanvin along with several other brands. On the other hand, Inter Parfums owns the entirety of the United States operations with brands such as Guess, Donna Karan/DKNY, and Ferragamo under the segment. Although the business divisions are divided into two geographical segments, Inter Parfums gets revenues from a highly international customer base.

As Inter Parfums has been able to drive incredible earnings growth with quite light capital requirements, the stock has returned very well in the past decade. The CAGR in the period is 15.2% from appreciation alone, and in addition, the company pays out a dividend with a current yield of 2.50%.

Valuable Long-Term Earnings Growth

Despite some turbulence during the great financial crisis, brand portfolio changes from 2012 to 2015, and the Covid pandemic, Inter Parfums has overall achieved impressive organic revenue growth. The company’s revenues have grown at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2003 to 2023, and the growth is guided to continue in 2024. Inter Parfums has been able to acquire fragrance licenses for an increasing number of globally recognized brands, driving the good growth.

Along with strong growth, Inter Parfums has been able to generate high, stable margins. Currently, the company’s trailing operating margin stands at 17.2%, above the 2014-2023 average of 14.7% as higher revenues seem to have pushed good operating leverage. The gross margin has stayed very stable, ranging from 53.7% to 56.9% from 2015 forward.

As Inter Parfums doesn’t own manufacturing facilities, and operates through contractors, the company has a capital light business model. In the past 12 months, there has only been $5.1 million in capital expenditures, and working capital needs have historically been very low, only disturbed in the past couple of years due to inventories and receivables bloating. The return on equity currently stands at a very healthy level of 20.4%.

Dependency on Licenses Adds Risks

As Inter Parfums’ fragrance brands are licensed from well-established companies, the company is reliant on being able to keep a good license portfolio. The company has spent around $238 million on acquiring intangible assets from 2014 to 2023 to keep up a good portfolio of licenses. The licensing-based business model is quite typical in the fragrance industry but does still add to the stock’s risks.

The company has already previously faced a significant financial downturn due to a license termination – Burberry ended the license agreement with Inter Parfums at the end of 2012, and being a very significant revenue contributor at the time, the termination crashed Inter Parfums’ revenues and earnings from 2012 to 2014 as can be seen in the revenue chart. Although Inter Parfums’ license portfolio is now more diverse, and no single brand carries as much weight as Burberry did, the company still has licenses that account for very a notable portion of total revenues – for example, Jimmy Choo accounted for 17% of net sales in 2023, and while the brand license shouldn’t add to risks in the medium term with an expiration at the end of 2031, it adds to long-term risks. Coach, responsible for 15% of sales, expires in around two years at the end of June in 2026.

Q1 Results Showed Temporary Weakness

Inter Parfums’ Q1 report surprised analysts negatively, as the company posted revenues of $324.0 million and an EPS of $1.27, missing estimates by $4.7 million and $0.34 respectively. Revenues only grew by 3.9% year-over-year, down dramatically from a growth of 21.3% in 2023 as Inter Parfums’ customers have been destocking inventories in the quarter, according to the report. The company’s operating income dropped by a dramatic -24.7% year-over-year but is mainly related to an incredibly strong comparative margin in Q1/2023.

The weaker growth is guided to subside in 2024 as Inter Parfums reaffirmed 2024 guidance. The company expects sales of $1.45 billion, an increase of 10.0% from 2023. The adjusted EPS is expected to rise by 8.4% to $5.15 – while Q1 was weak, the issues seem to be fading quickly back into good growth.

A Reasonably Long Growth Runway is Anticipated

The good amount of growth has been priced into the stock – while the current forward P/E of 22.4 is below the 10-year average of 32.1, the earnings multiple is still quite high and seems to price in continued growth.

To estimate a fair value for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow model. In the DCF model, I estimate a continued growth runway with 10.0% in 2024 revenue growth and 11.0% in 2025. Afterwards, I estimate the growth to slow down into an eventual perpetual growth of 2.5%, representing a total revenue CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2033.

I estimate some further operating leverage for the EBIT margin from 19.1% in 2023 into an eventual level of 20.5%. The company’s capital light business model doesn’t tie up very much capital, making the cash flow conversion quite good. I estimate a worse conversion from 2030 forward, though, as Inter Parfums’ notable licenses start to expire. The conversion also accounts for the 28% minority share of European operations not owned by Inter Parfums.

With these estimates, the DCF model estimates Inter Parfums’ fair value at $109.16, around 9% below the stock price with the May 31 closing price – a good growth runway is priced into the stock. A longer-than-anticipated growth story could make the stock severely undervalued, but as the license portfolio adds to Inter Parfums’ long-term growth risks, I believe that the valuation is mostly balanced.

A weighted average cost of capital of 8.72% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

In Q1, Inter Parfums had $1.8 million in interest expenses. With the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt, Inter Parfums’ annualized interest rate comes up to 4.72%. The company leverages a very small amount of debt, and I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of only 5%.

For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.50%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on January 5. Seeking Alpha estimates Inter Parfums’ beta at 0.93. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.2%, creating a cost of equity of 8.98% and a WACC of 8.72%.

Takeaway

Inter Parfums has an impressive growth runway behind the company, and despite a soft Q1 growth, the growth story continues with strong momentum. The company has been able to acquire a valuable license portfolio, and despite the Burberry license termination slowing operations from 2012 to 2014, Inter Parfums has managed to grow successfully afterwards. I still believe that risks around acquiring licenses, especially as the currently owned licensed start to expire, add to long-term growth risks. The current valuation expects a fair amount of growth in the future considering the license risk, and as such, I have a hold rating for the time being.