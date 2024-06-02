J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

This is the first time I have covered ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), and I believe it's a very compelling business to invest in. The company is delivering high levels of earnings growth, contributing to an exceptional valuation based on my discounted earnings analysis. However, its free cash flow situation is less promising, primarily a result of much higher levels of capital expenditure, making its intrinsic value look less appealing based on my discounted cash flow model. That being said, the firm's balance sheet is strong, and the growth is high for a company with a low forward P/E GAAP ratio of 19 at the time of this writing. For these reasons, my analyst rating for ON Semiconductor is a Buy.

Operations Analysis

ON Semiconductor, also known as onsemi, is one of the leading semiconductor companies in the world, with operations spanning automotive, industrial, and communications. It is heavily invested in silicon carbide ('SiC') technology, which offers higher efficiency and better performance, essential for electric vehicle powertrains and charging infrastructure. In addition, ON is expanding its analog and mixed-signal platforms to consolidate its leadership in power and sensing technologies; this innovation is significant in supporting Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ('ADAS') and autonomous driving capabilities.

As of December 2023, the company's operating segments and geographical regions of operation are as follows:

Power Solutions Group ('PSG') (53.9% of operating revenue, $4.4bn) The Power Solutions Group is the largest segment of ON Semiconductor, focusing on power management products and technologies, primarily for automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics industries. Analog and Mixed-Signal ('AMG') (30.2% of operating revenue, $2.5bn) The Analog and Mixed-Signal Group includes products that combine both analog and digital signals. These technologies are primarily used in signal processing, high-efficiency power management, and sensing and control. Intelligent Sensing Group ('ISG') (15.9% of operating revenue, $1.3bn) The Intelligent Sensing Group focuses on sensing solutions, including image sensors and other sensor technologies, primarily used in automotive safety, industrial automation, and consumer electronics. Click to enlarge

Hong Kong 26.3% of operating revenue, equal to $2.2bn Singapore 23.5% of operating revenue, equal to $1.9bn United Kingdom 21.2% of operating revenue, equal to $1.8bn United States 19.1% of operating revenue, equal to $1.6bn Other 9.9% of operating revenue, equal to $818.5m Click to enlarge

I believe ON Semiconductor is very well positioned to capitalize on growing trends in automation and robotics that are likely to compound significantly over the next few decades. The global economy is undoubtedly scaling digitally, and I see it highly unlikely that this trend will reverse or contract in growth. ON Semiconductor is positioned to continue to be one of the leading enterprises providing solutions for advanced technology. However, there are many competitors in the field:

Texas Instruments (TXN) TXN is known for a diverse range of analog and embedded processing products and is a strong competitor to ON in power management and industrial applications. Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY) IFNNY is a leader in power semiconductors and automotive electronics. It directly competes with ON in the automotive sector. NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) NXPI specializes in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, competing with ON in automotive, industrial, and IoT markets. Analog Devices (ADI) ADI focuses on data conversion, signal processing, and power management technologies, competing in similar fields to ON. Click to enlarge

I will do a detailed financial comparison of these firms in the next section of this article. However, Infineon is likely the most significant threat to ON Semiconductor due to its strong position in the automotive sector and power semiconductors, which is where ON is also heavily invested. Infineon has extensive investments in silicon carbide, microcontrollers, power semiconductors, sensors, and technologies to support ADAS and LiDAR and Radar solutions. Additionally, Infineon is leading in terms of size, with an enterprise value of $56.14bn at the time of this writing, and ON has an enterprise value of $32.02bn. Texas Instruments also presents a high level of competition, particularly in power management and analog signal processing. Texas Instruments products are widely used in industrial automation, which is a key market for ON, and its presence in power management directly competes with ON's Power Solutions Group.

Financial Peer Analysis

I mentioned in my introduction that ON has great earnings growth but much weaker free cash flow growth. For the purposes of my peer analysis, please consider the data in the following table:

ON TXN IFNNY NXPI ADI EPS Diluted Growth FWD 5Y Avg 22.04% 5.79% 25.99% 13.28% 9.04% Free Cash Flow Per Share Growth FWD 5Y Avg 27.77% (currently 0.84%) -1.65% 34.34% (currently -2.78%) 5.55% 16.23% Equity-to-Asset Ratio 0.6 0.49 0.59 0.38 0.72 Net Income Margin TTM 5Y Avg 13.43% (currently 26.67%) 39.32% 11.76% (currently 16.47%) 12.89% 22.81% Enterprise Value $32.02bn $181.96bn $56.14bn $76.59bn $119.89bn Click to enlarge

From this information, we can see that ON is strong in terms of growth. While its free cash flow is projected to grow at only 0.84% as of the next report, it has averaged a growth rate of 27.77% over the past 5 years. Its net income margin is notably weaker than Texas Instruments (which has much less favorable growth) but is stronger than Infineon. Of the 5 peers, I consider Infineon the strongest company of them all on an operational and financial basis at the time of this writing.

The primary reason that ON has much lower free cash flow growth at the moment is that it is outlaying much more capital expenditures. Based on TTM data, ON has net capital expenditures of -$1,474.1 million and revenues of $8,156 million, which translates to a capital intensity of 18.1%. The expenditures have likely been primarily directed toward expanding and upgrading the company's manufacturing capabilities, particularly for silicon carbide technology and advanced packaging solutions. These investments are crucial for supporting the growing demand for electric vehicles, ADAS, and other advanced automotive technologies. Infineon has also been making similar capital expenditures recently, with key investments in a Malaysia manufacturing module to support EVs and renewable energy systems, a German manufacturing module for analog/mixed-signal components and power semiconductors, and machinery for manufacturing silicon carbide and gallium nitride products. Infineon's capital intensity at the moment, based on TTM data, is 17.6%. This shows a crucial comparison between the two companies, where competition is fierce, and I believe Infineon takes the lead, with higher growth rates, a larger enterprise value, and equal capital intensity, leading to what I predict will be an enduring market lead for Infineon.

Valuation Analysis

I mentioned that ON performs very well in a discounted earnings analysis. Therefore, I am starting my valuation assessment with my model of this:

Author's Model

The above inputs for growth rates are conservatively optimistic, considering the historical growth rate over the past five years on average for diluted EPS ('FWD') of 22.04%. I have used a 10% discount rate, as I consider this the market average annual return. The resultant margin of safety of over 50% is quite promising as an investment case. However, if I model it based on discounted cash flows instead of earnings, the overall outlook is less positive. Assessing the intrinsic value for ON based on free cash flow is difficult because its free cash flow has not been stable, which makes the starting value for a DCF model somewhat unreliable if beginning with TTM free cash flow per share. Therefore, for my model, I have used the 5-year average for my starting free cash flow per share figure:

Author's Model

The result shows a significant overvaluation, which I believe investors should consider carefully. While this does not detract significantly from the overall investment thesis here, the high levels of capital intensity required to remain competitive have a negative impact on free cash flow, leaving less leeway and security in the company's financials.

However, even given this assessment of intrinsic value, the stock is likely fairly valued, in my opinion, when assessed on its forward P/E GAAP ratio against the peers I have used in my operations and financial analysis above:

Forward P/E GAAP Ratio ON 18.82 TXN 38.15 IFNNY 24.93 NXPI 24.20 ADI 71.43 Click to enlarge

ON Semiconductor is the cheapest of all 5 peers when analyzed this way. Therefore, I think that the stock is priced fairly, even considering the discounted earnings and discounted cash flow analysis disparity that I presented above. It is common for semiconductor companies to have poor results in DCF models, but this does not change the general sentiment of the market on the companies; I believe they are more commonly assessed based on earnings than free cash flow when ascertaining fair value.

Risk Analysis

ON Semiconductor operates in an industry that has high capital intensity, which can strain cash flows. This can make it difficult for the company to remain competitive during times when it may need to take on more debt, for example, during supply chain disruptions or shortages and geopolitical upheavals. It sometimes would have to sacrifice its operational capabilities for its financial debts, as an example of how high capital intensity can work against its long-term flourishment.

In addition, the semiconductor industry is characterized by rapid technological changes, which include potential threats from innovations coming from competitor companies. If ON is slow to adapt to changes or is not pioneering in its offerings, it will negatively affect its position in the market. This area of risk is heightened due to the market being saturated by competition, and larger competitors like Infineon and Texas Instruments might have the financial weight to make more serious innovations over time.

Key Elements

ON Semiconductor is one of the leaders in silicon carbide and is pioneering in analog and mixed-signal platforms, which is significant in supporting autonomous driving capabilities. ON's major competitors include Infineon and Texas Instruments, of which I consider Infineon the best investment of the three.

ON has competitive growth compared to Texas Instruments, but it is slightly worse than Infineon in this regard. The semiconductor industry is highly capital-intensive, meaning that there are periods of weakness in free cash flow. Infineon has equal capital intensity but higher growth rates and a larger enterprise value.

ON is cheap compared to peers based on P/E GAAP ratios, and it shows strength in my 20-year discounted earnings model. However, the DCF model makes the valuation look less promising because of the capital intensity I mentioned. This opens up risks in how it manages cash flow during macroeconomic challenges, adding to the complexity of staying competitive over long time frames.

Conclusion

ON Semiconductor looks like a compelling investment to me. While there are significant competitors, ON Semiconductor is still likely to be one of the leaders in semiconductor solutions moving forward. I think its valuation is appealing, even when acknowledging the weakness exposed by my DCF analysis of the company. The business has had strong earnings growth rates historically, which translates well into my discounted earnings model forecasts. My overall sentiment on the company is positive; I estimate it is fairly valued given my peer analysis and worth potentially investing in.