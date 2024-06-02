Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio - Q1 2024 Update

Jun. 02, 2024 11:01 PM ETIWM, COHR, DFS, KMI, UBS, LW, C, VEEV, MSFT, VST, NTRA, GE, WWD, ANET, FLEX, NVDA, STX, NWS, VRT, LLY, BAH, LLY:CA, MSFT:CA, NVDA:CA, NWSA, NWSAL, CITI:CA, VST.WS.A
John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
24.47K Followers

Summary

  • Duquesne Family Office's 13F portfolio value increased from $3.35B to $4.39B in Q1 2024.
  • The largest five stakes in the portfolio are Microsoft, Coupang, Teck Resources, Vistra Corp., and Natera, Inc.
  • Stanley Druckenmiller's family office made new stakes in iShares Russell 2K Calls, Coherent Corp., Discover Finl Svcs, and Kinder Morgan.

Following the future trends concept. The word future trends on arrow shaped stickers on blue background.

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Duquesne Family Office’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Stanley Druckenmiller’s regulatory 13F

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
24.47K Followers
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPNG, DFS, META, C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IWM--
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
COHR--
Coherent Corp.
DFS--
Discover Financial Services
KMI--
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
UBS--
UBS Group AG
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News