The Rally Continues, Except For The Software Apocalypse - Invest Now

Yes, I usually focus on trading, and we can discuss where the market will go later in the paragraphs below. I use these pages to think out loud about where the market went the week before and likely where it is going. Then as the new week begins, I compare the action to my writing and adjust accordingly - most of the time that affects the near term, so trading is top of mind. What is going on with enterprise software is big and wrongheaded. Market participants need visibility to invest, and right now, two things are happening to obscure enterprise software's business model. The first is the AI narrative, AI will be so smart, why do you need enterprise software? That is the simplified notion, you can have your business analyst just tell AI to set up all the enterprise software you need. That sounds so easy and so inexpensive, who needs Salesforce (CRM)? The enterprises are busy creating generative pilots that they don't want to commit to bigger subscriptions or start subscriptions to new cloud products, that is the other piece that we are dealing with.

According to Altman Solon, generative AI burgeoned from 11% in Q1 of 2023 to nearly 2/3s of businesses of the 400 executives surveyed. Whatever that cost in the budget came out of enterprise software like CRM. Something else more important is, mindshare. The prospects of generative AI disruption have been so great that CEOs are paying close attention, and don't want to discuss almost anything else with their CIOs except perhaps cybersecurity. We saw Zscaler (ZS) outperform on their earnings report, and I suspect that the budget line will not be raided for more ChatGPT 4o, or other AI platforms. In the survey, the largest adoption was in using generative AI to write software. Three-quarters of developers now use generative AI to create software. This makes sense, since writing software the "old way" is the least productive function of human capital. However, progress has been made in the last decade or so with DevOp tools. The overall theme is that even with the risks, the principle being cybersecurity, the biggest risk put forward by CEOs is the risk of not embracing generative AI.

I can list a few of my own

The new version of Google AI-powered search recommended that eating rocks was good for you. Generative AI is in its infancy, and perhaps even in the neonatal stage. There are also copyright issues, besides cyber, Generative AI, needs to have limits in the enterprise to limit "eat rocks" or "not safe for work" content, or equivalent doesn't happen with the enterprise proprietary data. There needs to be a place where policy, guard rails, and how to keep interface "continuity" in place. Eventually, when the shine wears off on this resource, CEOs and CIOs will realize that the best place to experience the wonderful benefits of a ChatGPT functionality is within the confines of their existing enterprise software providers. The process that these large enterprises are really in is prototyping. The only exception is the AI software generation, this is on its way. However there is still an opportunity for a ServiceNow (NOW), or a Monday (MNDY) to offer more flexible sophisticated applications within their software service.

This leads me to my central thesis

Market participants are starting to develop an irrational fear that generative AI will replace all enterprise software, either by startups that will create new applications at 10% of the cost or that users will just tell the AI what they want to see, and it will generate the data view for them. Neither seems at all practical. Enterprises invest capital in software products not just for functionality, but also for continuity. They want to hire workers who already know Salesforce, they want their current workers to have the same conformity each time they use a product (continuity), and they want the support that a rich software company can provide. What the current crush that market participants have on Al doesn't understand is that all these existing entrenched software companies are currently adopting a chat interface and a generative AI back-end where it makes sense. Right now, corporations are cutting back on adding more budget to IT product companies, so the conservative guidance makes sense. Also, if they are successful in creating more productivity like they are in custom software development, they may not need to commit to as many seats in their subscriptions. Hence, you see in forward guidance that deals are getting elongated, as enterprises don't want to commit to more or even current seats.

Unfortunately for the software industry, this nightmare could last well into 2025

I bet you are thinking, if this thing is going to last so long, the share prices have a lot more to drop. Why do I say buy now? Well, for one, the incumbents have a lot to offer as they integrate this functionality. Once they have strong use cases, they could use the excitement to leverage this "prototyping" surge to move within the confines of what CRM offers, they have Einstein AI, for example. NOW has been showcasing AI for years, I bet they will quickly upgrade their offering to give them the same power, but with all the customers' current data, standards, and customization. What I am describing is enterprise software proving to market participants that these providers aren't at existential risk. I believe the narrative could get that negative before the tide has turned. So Job 1, is to regain the initiative from the dalliance of their user base with unbound Generative AI, and prove that they have a better solution. I take it for granted that new players who start with Generative AI as their central engine could push aside some of the current behemoths. That has yet to play out, I take it for granted that a true challenger does come along, that could also compress valuations.

So here is what I am doing on the investment side

I am using fractional share ownership to slowly build positions. It takes a lot of patience to allocate several hundred bucks a week to Adobe (ADBE), NOW, Intuit (INTU), Workday (WDAY), and other pricey shares. I have about 18 months to ease into decent-sized investments without fear that these names will be cut in half. I am not embarrassed to say that I am using fractional shares, I will use every tool available to me to reduce risk while building wealth. We are coming upon the second half of the year, with the election season getting into full swing. Any kind of selling pressure will hit these names hard. I don't own CRM yet, I think it has further dropped this week. Let's take a look at the CRM chart and see.

The 52-week low on CRM is at 193, currently, CRM is still trading at 42 times, With forward guidance for revenue growth between 8% and 9% I could see CRM lower and approaching the current market multiple which is like 22 times. Let's give them 27 times because they can buy back shares, increase the dividend, and lay off unnecessary layers of personnel, to help keep the stock up. If they lower guidance again, or even if employment numbers come in low, things could get toasty. I'm not picking on CRM, just that they are the most recent to give cooler guidance, and AI fascination is still growing and gathering steam. While that is developing, hardly anyone is pointing to Einstein and saying CRM has gotten AI right. Others I don't own but are likely to start accumulating fractionally are MongoDB (MDB), MNDY, HubSpot (HUBS), and Snowflake (SNOW).

There's nothing wrong with using fractional share buying all the time for investing

There is no shame in starting any position fractionally. So many times, your first shares you buy in a name-drop hard, if you start small, it won't matter. It takes the edge off of getting into a new position as an investment, especially if you are just starting out investing. If you aren't near retirement, Time is on your side. You don't have to tell anyone that you own 30 stocks in your investment account, and you buy 1/10 of a share per share each week. I started a new account because my old online broker didn't offer fractional share purchasing. Buying incrementally for investment is a central part of my investing style - I call it CMD. A central notion of CMD is to try and find ways to reduce anxiety when you make investments. We also use CMD - Cash Management Discipline for trading, but that is another matter. You can use incremental purchasing to build a medium-term trade as well, something that you believe will take several months to "gestate". I digress…

My article title says the rally continues

One can point to retail losers and say the consumer is flagging, but there are plenty of huge winners in retail, from Walmart (WMT), to TJ Max (TJX), to Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), so while some want to say that the consumer is on the back foot, I think not. We see airport passengers break records, we hear that Vegas is booming, and while international travel is focused on the Olympics now with many developing countries' economies looking up, like India, plenty of inbound travel to the US will happen. I like travel and entertainment stocks, I am currently trading Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), and despite the FTC I am invested in Live Nation (LYV), and I own shares in DraftKings (DKNG) though it has dropped recently, I think the Olympics will perk is up again. I also own Uber Technologies (UBER) in equity and options. I see the recent weakness in Airbnb (ABNB) as enticing but have not invested yet. Overall, I believe we are still in rally mode because earnings will continue to rise, Q2 should show more growth than Q1, and we still have a ton of fiscal spending by the Federal Government. Also, there is that ever present promise that someday, perhaps not immediately, the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates.

With that, I hope you all have a great week.