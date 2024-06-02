4FR/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF) shares have severely underperformed the S&P 500 for essentially any time period you choose over the last decade, and rightfully so.

Efforts to optimize the portfolio, divest underperforming brands, and improve efficiency, have yet to bear fruit, with Nestle's revenues at the same level they were back in 2018, generating a similar margin.

What's the right price to pay for a solid company that's not growing, and why can't Nestle generate growth? Let's find out.

Introduction & Revisiting The Hold Thesis

I've been covering Nestle on Seeking Alpha since February of 2023. Initially, I rated the stock a Buy, as it stood out to me as one of the few staple companies that were able to generate positive volume growth post-pandemic. In addition, Nestle had a clear plan to improve efficiency, cut lagging brands, and increase capacity in high-demand lines, specifically in pet care.

Time went by, and it became increasingly clear Nestle's positive volumes were primarily a result of delayed price increases. Those delayed price increases resulted in pressured margins, and, when the company finally started raising prices, it started seeing consistent market share declines.

With the realization the growth problem is much more fundamental than temporary, I downgraded Nestle to a Hold.

Data by YCharts

Taking a step back to look at the bigger picture, we can see the magnitude of Nestle's underperformance over the last decade, returning 78%, compared to the S&P 500's 228%, and the Staples Sector Index (XLP) with 124%.

$1 From Dividends Is Similar To A $1 From Price Appreciation

Nestle is a prominent name in the staples sector. The company has been around for almost 160 years, and it operates in a sector that is perceived as defensive and resilient.

In addition, Nestle has been paying a dividend every year since 1959 and has grown its dividend for more than 30 years in a row.

All that, combined with a yield higher than 3%, makes Nestle appeal to many dividend investors.

One thing that shouldn't be forgotten is that a Dollar generated from dividends isn't worth more than a Dollar generated from price appreciation.

As we can see, anyone who invested in Nestle over the past decade would have done much better investing in the S&P 500. Therefore, before investing in Nestle today, investors must ask themselves if there's anything different with the company's prospects today.

Undeniable Market Saturation & A Cannibalization Problem

Staple companies have been great investments for long-term investors who got in early. How early? Some many decades ago.

That means before staple giants like Nestle, PepsiCo (PEP), or Procter & Gamble (PG), were in every part of the world.

Today, every staple category is already fully served. Geographic expansion has almost zero runway, and there's no real innovation in the industry. In addition, worldwide population growth slowed down materially.

Even when there is a new product line, it's most likely cannibalizing another line. For example, Nestle's low-fat or sugar-free SKUs are taking at least some share from its less healthy products.

In addition, large-scale wholesalers like Costco (COST) and Walmart (WMT) are consistently growing their share of the pie, with cheaper alternatives to name-brand products.

Nestle Q1'24 Presentation

It is then no surprise that Nestle's RIG, which is reflective of mix and volume, has been negative for 5 out of the last 6 quarters.

For 2024, Nestle said it expects organic growth of 4%, which means reported growth will most likely end up in the negative for the second year in a row. For context, consensus estimates expect revenues to end the year flat.

While Q2 should be better simply by easier comparisons, I don't think that's anywhere near enough to fuel optimism for steady growth acceleration.

Efficiency Initiatives Aren't Progressing Fast Enough

In 2023, Nestle had an EPS of CHF 4.24. That is slightly below the company's 2019 EPS, despite a 10% decrease in share count over that period.

With revenues not growing, the only driver for profit growth is margins, but it's difficult to improve profitability at Nestle's scale. The company has to invest in sales & marketing to defend its market share, cost inflation is still happening, and Nestle isn't going aggressive on the layoffs front.

Created and calculated by the author using data from Nestle financial reports.

As a result, the company ended 2023 at pre-pandemic margins. This is an improvement, but management's guidance for a slight incremental improvement in 2024 reflects that surpassing historical levels of profitability will be a tough task.

Valuation & The Right Multiple For A Stagnating Dividend Aristocrat

Nestle is trading at 21 times 2024 earnings based on consensus estimates. Relative to history, this is a low multiple for this dividend aristocrat.

Data by YCharts

In fact, we can see that Nestle's current multiple is close to being the lowest it ever was since 2010. However, that is true for many other consumer staple names as well, as it seems, the market is no longer willing to pay a premium for the stagnating stalwarts in the category.

The reality is that if stock prices eventually follow earnings, companies like Nestle can't keep up with the high-single-digit growth of the S&P 500.

Created and calculated by the author.

If we take Nestle's 2023 P/E and divide it by its expected 2024 growth, we get to a PEG of 6.6x, which is more than twice as high as the S&P 500.

In my view, this clearly shows Nestle's valuation isn't low enough to justify buying, especially with the amount of uncertainty that's surrounding the company's growth prospects.

I just don't see a path for a prolonged stretch of positive growth, with currency headwinds, rising private labels, and the saturation problems we discussed.

Furthermore, the company's cost-cutting projects are not aggressive enough for it to become an attractive margin expansion story.

I would rate the company a Sell, but I don't expect a sharp decline in the stock, but rather a long stretch of treading water or slowly declining.

Conclusion

Investors should resist the urge to invest in a known dividend aristocrat just because it's trading below its historical average multiple.

There's a reason Nestle has been underperforming the market for the last decade, and that's the company's inability to drive growth.

It's nothing against Nestle, it's just the reality of it being the largest staples company in the world in terms of sales. There aren't enough growth opportunities, especially not ones that don't come at the expense of already existing products.

I would rate Nestle a Sell, but to me, such a rating means a recommendation to short a stock. I don't expect Nestle's shares to decline materially from here, but rather continuously underperform the market.

Therefore, I urge individual investors to allocate their money elsewhere, but rate Nestle a Hold.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.