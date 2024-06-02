Nestle: Market Saturation And Cannibalization Problem

Jun. 02, 2024 11:15 PM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGY) Stock, NSRGF Stock
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
2.57K Followers

Summary

  • Nestle shares have underperformed the S&P 500 for the past decade due to a lack of growth and unsuccessful optimization efforts.
  • Nestle's dividend appeal is not enough to justify investing, as a dollar from dividends is not worth more than a dollar from price appreciation.
  • Market saturation, cannibalization, and slow efficiency initiatives contribute to Nestle's inability to generate growth, making it a borderline Sell.
Cup of Coffee with Capsules, Nestle Nespresso Kaffeekapseln

4FR/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF) shares have severely underperformed the S&P 500 for essentially any time period you choose over the last decade, and rightfully so.

Efforts to optimize the portfolio, divest underperforming brands, and improve efficiency, have yet to bear fruit, with Nestle's revenues at

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
2.57K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NSRGY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NSRGY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NSRGF
--
NSRGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News