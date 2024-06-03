Tom Werner

Investment Thesis

I discovered Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) a few months ago. It came up on my screen thanks to its improving profitability and health balance sheet. I initiated my coverage on the company back in January.

Despite news causing significant short-term volatility, my thoughts are largely unchanged. The company had a great two years thanks to supply chain constraints and rising agricultural product prices. Now, prices are normalizing, and long-term trends suggest a stable outlook, rather than an improving one.

I still believe this is a great business. However, it is clear to me that it will face significant, and the market has accurately priced in its current position. Therefore, I maintain my "Hold" rating for the stock.

This analysis will briefly review the business description, discuss recent developments, and highlight long-term trends and short-term outlook.

Business Description

Although this is a follow-up article, I still want to go over the business description briefly. Please refer to my initial analysis of the company if you need a more detailed understanding.

Archer-Daniels-Midland is one of the largest agricultural supply chain managers in the world. It owns and has access to numerous facilities, farms, and supply chains. They enable the company to offer a broad portfolio of food and beverage products.

The table below from the December 2023 Investor Presentation effectively explains how big and established the business is.

Investor Presentation - December 2023

The company has three operating segments. The largest one by far is AG Services and Oilseeds. This is where the company sees the benefits of its scale. In this segment, ADM sources agricultural raw materials from all around the world, and sells, transports, and stores them. Its facilities also allow the company to provide derivative products by crushing and processing oilseeds. Oilseeds, crude vegetable oils, salad oils, and other food products are among the products of this segment.

The second-largest segment is Carbohydrate Solutions. This segment focuses on processing corn and wheat through wet and dry milling methods. Some end products are sweeteners, corn and wheat starches, syrup, glucose, and wheat flour.

The smallest segment by revenue is Nutrition, where ADM manufactures a wide range of ingredients, flavors, colors, proteins, and other products, including pet treats and foods.

Below is a summary of ADM's value chain and revenue by segment in recent quarters.

Investor Presentation - December 2023 S&P Capital IQ

Recent Developments and Stock Performance

Interestingly, the stock plunged right after I published my initial coverage on ADM on the 18th of January 2024. The stock fell nearly 25% in a day. Since then, the stock surged 20%, while the S&P 500 index increased by nearly 9%.

S&P Capital IQ

The stock did not fall without a reason. On the 21st of January, ADM CFO was placed on administrative leave due to an investigation into certain accounting practices. Management announced a delay in Q4 earnings release and 10K filing, causing a massive and seemingly unjustified reaction.

When the company eventually released the Q4 earnings report, the market realized that the situation was not as bad as it feared. Revenue and EPS slightly missed estimates, but guidance for 2024 was in line with the analyst estimate.

Right before the company released its Q1 earnings, the CFO agreed to resign effective September 30 due to ongoing investigations by the US Department of Justice. The company slightly beat EPS estimates and missed revenue estimates by 2% in Q1.

The more pronounced news was that the management highlighted challenging market conditions and supply chain complexity as reasons for the revenue and profit decline from last year. We'll discuss these further in the next section.

Long-Term Drivers and Short-Term Outlook

Although the three segments have slightly different drivers, given the sustained market positioning of the company, the long-term outlook comes down to three variables.

As ADM feeds the world, the first variable is population growth. This is usually stable year-over-year, and its effects can only be observed in decades. The US population has grown by nearly 35% since 1990 was up only 0.5% since last year. The second variable is the amount of food consumed per person. While this is usually flat year-over-year, new weight-loss drugs like Ozempic may reduce food consumption.

The third variable, which probably affects the Carbohydrate Solutions segment the most, is per capita sweetener usage. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the per capita sweetener deliveries for domestic food and beverage increased significantly from 1966 to 2000, but it has been in a declining trend since. This decline appears to offset the population increase.

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Archer-Daniels-Midland has a well-established presence in the agricultural supply chain, and the variables we discussed helped it become a very stable company. Below is the adjusted return on assets [ROA] chart of the company. Apart from the temporary surge in ROA in 2022 and 2023 due to the supply chain constraints caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, ADM has maintained an ROA of around 9%.

S&P Capital IQ & Author

Prices of agricultural products, particularly wheat, have been normalizing since the surge in early 2022. Prices have gone up lately, but that seems to be caused by volatile weather conditions, and this is not a long-term trend.

Macrotrends

As prices normalize, I expect the company's operations to normalize as well, leading to a gradual return of ROA to 9-10% levels.

Valuation

Operating such a big business requires a heavy asset base. ADM owns many processing and storage facilities, railcars, trailers, and ports. That is why I think the price-to-book [P/B] is an appropriate valuation metric for this company.

The company's adjusted price to book has been around 1x since the Great Recession. There were ups and downs, and with the Russia-Ukraine war, the market recognized the potential for higher margins due to higher prices. The adjusted P/B rose to 1.8x in 2022. The business was already experiencing issues as agricultural product prices were normalizing, so lower ROA and P/B were expected. However, the accounting probe acted as the catalyst for the market, and valuations to decline fast.

S&P Capital IQ & Author

Currently, the stock trades at an adjusted P/B ratio of 1.2x. As I expect ROA to decline as a result of normalization, I think the current valuation is slightly at the higher end of the fair value range. The stock is trading at the same levels as before the price surge, and there have been limited company-specific improvements that would significantly impact profitability.

Conclusion

I really like ADM as a business. It is not easy to build extensive global connections and have access to facilities and farms to produce and sell a wide range of agricultural products.

I believe this company will continue to be one of the more stable ones and may benefit from population growth. However, there is a risk that the declining sweetener usage trend and the impact of weight-loss drugs may reduce profitability in the long term.

With the normalization of agricultural product prices following the initial surge due to the Russia-Ukraine war, I expect ROA to return to historical levels. The market already recognizes this, as the stock trades at a 1.2x adjusted P/B, down from 1.8x in 2022. The pricing seems accurate enough to not give us any alpha.

Considering the fair pricing and short-term headwinds I expect the company to face, I reiterate my "Hold" rating for Archer-Daniels-Midland.