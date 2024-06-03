Blackstone Secured Lending: This Near 10% Yielding BDC Is Worth Buying On A Pullback

JamesBrey

Introduction

I may be one of those who think BDC share prices will fall once interest rates start to decline. Since the start of rate hikes, many have seen their share prices appreciate double-digits, one of those being the externally-managed BDC, Blackstone Secured Lending (NYSE:BXSL), who is up nearly 24% in the past year.

As a result of this, the stock trades at a significant premium to its NAV price. And although I think this is warranted because of its higher quality in comparison to some peers, I think investors will get a better entry price with a little patience. I'm one of them, as I haven't added to any of my BDC holdings over the last year or so. In this article, I discuss BXSL's latest quarter, fundamentals, and why history tells investors they should wait for a better entry point.

Recap

Since my last thesis on Blackstone Secured Lending where I rated the stock a hold as a result of its premium, BXSL's share price has trended higher, roughly in-line with the S&P. The BDC along with many of its peers have outperformed the market and rewarded shareholders nicely in an environment with so much uncertainty.

In my previous thesis, I discussed the company's Q4 earnings, which saw them post a beat on the net investment and total investment income. But despite the solid performance during the economic uncertainty, the BDC did see a rise in PIK income, something, along with rising non-accruals, that has plagued many of its peers as well. But their dividend coverage remained solid with 125% (dividend coverage) during Q4.

Latest Quarter

Blackstone Secured Lending reported its Q1 earnings on May 8th and got off to a decent start, although net investment income declined from Q4 and on an annualized basis. Nll of $0.87 declined roughly 9.4% from $0.96 and 6.45% from $0.93 in Q1'23. Total investment income was in-line with Q4's $304 million.

Author creation

Nll during the latest quarter was impacted by $0.02 per share from accrued capital gains incentive fees, according to management. Despite the decline in net investment income, however, net income increased nearly double-digits from $0.88 to $0.96, which resulted in an increase in NAV price to $26.87 from $26.66 in the prior quarter.

Year-over-year, this grew from $26.10 and $25.93 at the end of 2022. Aside from more than 9% growth in net income, the BDC continuously out-earned its dividend, another contributing factor to its NAV growth. Another reason for this is their new fundings to grow the portfolio. At the end of Q1, BXSL had 210 portfolio companies. This grew from 196 companies in the prior quarter to bring their total investments to $10.4 billion at fair value.

They had $719 million of fundings, of which 98% were first lien, senior-secured debt. BXSL continues to be one of the most defensively-positioned BDCs with 98.5% of their portfolio in first lien, senior-secured debt. The BDC currently has the highest exposure to first lien, senior-secured debt in comparison to some of its peers. This puts the BDC in a comfortable position to better navigate unexpected economic downturns like a recession.

FSK Capital 57% Ares Capital 64.8% Blackstone Secured Lending 98.5% Goldman Sachs BDC 97.5% Click to enlarge

Low-Leveraged Balance Sheet

Another metric that makes BXSL one of the highest-quality BDCs in the sector is their low leverage. At quarter's end, their leverage was just 1.03x. This is in comparison to popular peers Ares Capital and Main Street Capital, whose leverages stood at 0.99x and 0.73x respectively at the end of Q1.

This did increase quarter-over-quarter, but was due to the timing of investment fundings. Despite this, all three BDCs' leverage levels are still below the sector average of 1.19x. Furthermore, this puts BXSL in a position to continue making investments, which management expects there will be additional opportunities by year's end.

They also had ample liquidity available, with $1.4 billion and $5.298 billion in total debt. They also sport investment-grade credit ratings from all three major agencies, with a recent upgrade from Fitch to BBB. Moody's also improved their outlook to Baa3 positive.

Additionally, they have no debt maturing until January 2026 when they have $800 million due. This has a weighted-average interest rate lower than current rates at 3.625%, but there's a chance interest rates could be lower by then. Most of their debt actually matures in 2026 with roughly $3 billion total maturing throughout the year.

BXSL investor presentation

Dividend Coverage

Despite the decline in net investment income on a sequential basis, BXSL's current dividend of $0.77 was well-covered with dividend coverage of approximately 113%. Ares Capital & Blue Owl Capital's (OBDC) dividend coverage was 114% and 127% respectively during their Q1 earnings earlier this month.

So, investors shouldn't worry about the decline in Nll as BXSL's dividend coverage remains solid. And I expect this to continue for the foreseeable future as the BDC continues to make attractive investments as the economic backdrop picture becomes more favorable, likely in the second half of the year.

Author creation

History Says A Pullback Might Happen

One thing the stock market has taught me is patience. And although quality companies usually command a premium, I think investors will get a chance for a better, more attractive entry price once interest rates decline.

I'm not predicting BDC prices will go back to their prices before the start of rate hikes, but I do think many of them will see pullbacks as investors rotate into lower-yielding dividend stocks. Furthermore, according to CME FedWatch Tool, majority think interest rates will be 25 bps lower by September at the time of writing.

Looking at the chart below, you can see several high-quality BDCs' share prices have appreciated over the past year, with CSWC leading the pack at nearly 40%. BXSL's P/NAV ratio currently stands at roughly 1.17x. For context, this was 1.16x since my last thesis. Although, their P/NAV ratio sits lower than MAIN's 1.7x. Their current premium of 17% is also higher than the 3-year average discount of 14.60%.

Data by YCharts

In the chart below you can see when interest rates were hiked from 2004-2006, CSWC's share price increased. Subsequently, when rates declined from September 2007 to December 2009, Capital Southwest's share price declined more than 50%.

Seeking Alpha

The same goes for ARCC. Their share price rose then declined from nearly $20 a share to $3.29 over the same period. And although it was during the GFC and both companies were much smaller then, I think BDC share prices will retract somewhat after interest rate cuts as previously. BXSL wasn't around during that time, as the fund was launched in 2018, so there is no comparison.

Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, although Wall Street rates them a buy currently, upside from the current price is limited. And with rates expected to decline, I think investors will get a better entry price with a little patience. But as a result of its high quality, BXSL will likely continue to trade at a small premium above its NAV price.

Seeking Alpha

Risk Factors

Despite managing to keep their non-accruals low with only one company on the list currently, BXSL's PIK income has doubled from $10 to $20 million year-over-year. And although some BDCs structure this with borrowers, higher for longer interest rates can force more companies into structuring PIK income with their lender BXSL as a result of financial stress.

This is something some investors worry about with BDCs. And although BXSL's level is manageable, this is something investors should keep an eye on going forward. Additionally, FED chair, Jerome Powell, recently stated he was not as confident in inflation moving closer to their target having seen higher CPI reports in the first few months of 2024.

Even with the recent Core PCE report in-line with estimates, the FED remains hesitant about inflation reaccelerating, therefore staying reluctant to cut rates quickly. If so, rate cuts could be pushed further into the future. And as a result, this could lead to fewer or no rate cuts in 2024, which could cause an uptick in non-accruals for BXSL as well.

Bottom Line

I consider Blackstone Secured Lending to be one of the highest-quality BDCs due to its defensively-positioned portfolio and strong balance sheet. Additionally, the BDC continues to show strong NAV growth as a result of a growing portfolio and out-earning its dividend.

Furthermore, the company looks to take advantage of opportunities later in the year with ample dry powder to continue growing its portfolio. But with interest rates likely to fall in the near to midterm, I suspect investor sentiment will shift from business development companies to lower-yielding dividend stocks once interest rates do decline.

And although their share prices may not fall to levels before the start of rate hikes, I do think many will present better entry points in the next 3-6 months. Because of this, I continue to rate Blackstone Secured Lending a hold.