Who Wants The Market Crashed? The Federal Reserve Protects It

Tanarch

Introduction

The Economy, representing by the S&P 500 Index (SPY, the ETF of S&P 500), has slowed in the recent months, but remains resilient and steady, the Treasury Yield Curve [TYC] has been inverted since July 2022, continuing somewhat deeply inverted, but helping the market with a rising stiffener in the recent months, and the disinflation process has prevailed towards the 2% target, anchored firmly by the long-term inflation expectations.

Investors, bears or bulls, have been happy with the so-called "Goldilocks" situation, meaning a low growth (2 - 3%), a low inflation (3 - 4%), and a low interest rate (4 - 5%). The long-term (3 years or longer) bulls have performed acceptably, some active bears have made money with their skillful shortening the market reasonably from time to time.

Still, under the hood, a harsh disappointment is boiling fiercely, either silently or openly: The former are Big Bears who are individual investors, but depressed with their prolonging bear-market rally, while the latter are some commercial banks which are institutional investors, such as endowments, pensions, and insurance companies, but are pessimistic in the market outlook this year, and openly claim that the market is on a top.

The Institutional Investors Are No Longer Making Their Free-Risk Bond Investing

All institutional investors have a very deep capital, so they have made money with bonds (with no risk) during the treacherous equity market in 2020-23. Their transactions in the market are about 90%. In general, institutional investors have three considerations for their investment decisions:

1) The roll-over risk as time passes. For example, every year their 10-Year Treasury Note (10Y) matures, so rolling over 2Y makes a loss because of an inverted curve [IC].

2) The rationale of an IC is that a recession was anticipated. In a few past years, however, the US economy is strong, so no recession is predicted in the foreseeable future.

3) Ironically, the IC prohibits their dream long-term (i.e., 30Y) bond investing because the newly renovated Fed's long-term (e.g.10Y or so) Forecasting Model [FLFM] optimizes the TYC which has been consistently inverted, aligning the distribution of the maturities of all 12+ tenors of Treasuries properly. Preventing the free-risk investing of the institutional investors is just a byproduct.

Individual Uptrend-and-Long-Only [IULO] Investors

The IULO investing group is very special in terms of discipline, simple operation, patience, and due diligence. They employ a top-to-bottom approach, tracking all macro data and analyzing them. The IULO and institutional investors, are in the same bull camp, but strategies are different. The reason is the size of the capital

The fun time of institutional investors with bonds is over, while the fun of the IULO just started with the IC (inversion of TYC) which is maintained by the FLFM.

Inversion vs. Flattener

In the past 2-3 years, all attention has been on the issue of the IC (inversion of TYC). Not much about the issue of flattening of the TYC. The former is bearish, but the latter is bullish.

The TYC has two sides. One side is a positive side (in terms of term premiums, profits, or earnings), indicating economic growth. The other is a negative side (in terms of time discounts, losses, or costs), indicating inflation and interest rates.

There are three players who can influence the TYC. (1) The Fed, (2) bond investors globally, and (3) the "OMD" (Open Market Desk) of the New York Fed.

One of the Fed's many outstanding accomplishments was: Only 9 days between Oct 23 and Nov 3, 2023 have cured 3-years disequilibrium of the TYC perfectly. American's most valuable strength lies in the flexibility of the market function and the politically independent central banking.

The Conundrum between the Economy, the YCS (Yield Curve Stiffness), and the BLM (Bank Lending Margins)

Every week SPY, YCS, and BLM moved wily session by session, so most investors need some guidance to fully contemplate their tangled webs. Table 1, Table 2, and Table 3 can clarify the confusion.

The S&P 500 (or Economy) ascended 4.8% in May, but the Memorial-Holiday shortened week it descended -0.51%, read Table 1, although both the YCS and the BLM had the bullish scores -8 and -12, respectively. Both negative (bullish) figures were highest in 6 weeks.

Table 2 logged that on May 31 [F] S&P 500 declined -0.51% when YCS was -8 (which was very bullish), while on Apr. 26 [F] S&P 500 correctly responded, rallying +2.27% when the YCS was -7 (which was less bullish than May 31).

Why did we have the bearish movement last week? The answer is the mistargeting sell-offs of the institutional actions, intriguing from a wrong top-market signal in their models, and a few big blocks of sell orders from Big Bears.

Big Bares and major banks have the common goal to make the equity market a peak, by buying stocks for the former, and by buying back their own bank stocks continuously for the latter.

Last Wednesday (May 29) and Thursday (May 30) two market routs occurred, falling -0.74% and -0.60%, respectively: The former placed big block sell-orders while the latter sold their equities and bank stocks.

Alas, both failed because the former did not have enough cash to push the market up significantly, while for the latter, their bank stocks were not SPY (the ETF of the S&P 500), resulting a feeble influence to the market.

On the other hand, the BLM registered a very bullish score - 12, which was the first positive signal for the U.S. and global banks in Table 3. The ECB (European Central Bank) might update their own BLM by this improvement. Commercial banks' earnings from their loans are very important.

If you want the source of PPO (Paper and Pencil Only) approach, please click here.

Table 1. May (31), 2024: M & T 4/30/2024 DATE S&P 500 %CH.1 P/m %CH.2 %CH.3 04/30/24 5,035.69 * * * * 05/01/24 5,018.39 -0.34% m -0.34% * 05/02/24 5,064.26 0.91% P 0.57% * 05/03/24 5,127.79 1.25% P 1.83% * 05/06/24 5,180.74 1.03% P 2.88% * 05/07/24 5,187.70 0.13% P 3.02% * 05/08/24 5,187.67 0.00% m 3.02% * 05/09/24 5,214.08 0.51% P 3.54% * 05/10/24 5,222.68 0.16% P 3.71% * 05/13/24 5,221.42 -0.02% m 3.69% * 05/14/24 5,246.68 0.48% P 4.19% * 05/15/24 5,308.15 1.17% P 5.41% * 05/16/24 5,297.10 -0.21% m 5.19% * 05/17/24 5,303.27 0.12% P 5.31% * 05/20/24 5,308.13 0.09% P 5.41% * 05/21/24 5,321.41 0.25% P 5.67% * 05/22/24 5,307.01 -0.27% m 5.39% * 05/23/24 5,267.84 -0.74% m 4.61% * 05/24/24 5,304.72 0.70% P 5.34% * 05/28/24 5,306.04 0.02% P 5.37% 0.02% 05/29/24 5,266.95 -0.74% m 4.59% -0.71% 05/30/24 5,235.48 -0.60% m 3.97% -1.31% 05/31/24 5,277.51 0.80% P 4.80% -0.51% NOTE 1. M & T is Momentum & Trends 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 3.P/m: Plus/minus 4. %CH.1: The Percent Change from previous day. 5. %CH.2: The Percent Change from Jan 31. 6. The author made table. Click to enlarge

Note: Both Table 2 and Table 3 have the yields of 1M, 30Y, 2Y, and 10Y in the terms of BPs (Basis Points).

Table 2. S&P 500 AND YCS (4/19 - 5/31, 2024) 2024 4/19/2024 4/26/2024 5/3/2024 5/10/2024 PRICE ****** PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $4,987 * $5,100 2.27% $5,128 0.55% $5,223 1.85% 1M 537 * 537 1 536 1 535 -1 30Y 471 * 478 -6 466 11 464 -2 YCS -66 * -59 -7 -70 11 -71 1 5/17/2024 5/24/2024 5/31/2024 PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $5,303 1.54% $5,305 0.03% $5,278 -0.51% 1M 536 -1 536 -1 536 0 30Y 456 -8 458 -1 465 -8 YCS -79 8 -79 0 -71 -8 NOTE . 1. Data Sources. S&P 500: Yahoo Finance. . 2. Data Sources. TYC: Wall Street Journal. 3. YCS: Yield Curve Stiffness. Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 3. S&P 500 AND BLM (4/19 - 5/31, 2024) 2024 4/19/2024 4/26/2024 5/3/2024 5/10/2024 PRICE ****** PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $4,987 * $5,100 2.27% $5,128 0.55% $5,223 1.85% 2Y 500 * 500 0 482 18 487 -5 10Y 463 * 467 -4 450 17 450 0 BLM -37 * -34 -3 -34 0 -37 3 5/17/2024 5/24/2024 5/31/2024 PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $5,303 1.54% $5,305 0.03% $5,278 -0.51% 2Y 484 -3 496 -12 489 7 10Y 443 -7 447 -4 451 -4 BLM -41 4 -49 8 -37 -12 NOTE . 1. Data Sources. S&P 500: Yahoo Finance. . 2. Data Sources. TYC: Wall Street Journal. 3. BLM: Bank Lending Margin. Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

The Market Perspective

Major equity indices closed mixed Friday (May 31) after a volatile session. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) snapped a five-week advancing streak but still recorded a strong month.

Early Friday, the Commerce Department's PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) report, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, increased 0.3% overall in April, meeting analysts' forecasts. The core rate, which removes food and energy prices, rose 0.2%, slightly under expectations and decreased from a 0.3% gain in March.

The S&P 500 index added 42.03 points (0.8%) to 5,277.51, down 0.5% for the week. The 10Y yield (TNX) fell more than 6 BPs to 4.491%.

We will review the Labor Department's May Nonfarm Payrolls Report next Friday, which is expected to show a continued firm pace of job growth. Payrolls are expected to grow up from April.

The market will be cautiously optimistic this election year, and will be continuously bullish in 2025 and 2026 safely, and perhaps we expect not to have a top of the current bull-plateau market in 2027.

As a consequence, the soft-landing scenario in 2024 is not completely ruled out yet.

Pulse Check #1 by The SDI (Sector Diffusion Index)

Table 4. The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion May-24 XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 05/01/24 P P m P P m m m P P P 7 64% 05/02/24 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 05/03/24 P P P P P m P P P m m 8 73% 05/06/24 m P P P P P P m P P P 9 82% 05/07/24 P P P m P m P P m P P 8 73% 05/08/24 m P m m m P m m P m m 3 27% 05/09/24 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 05/10/24 m P m m P m P P P P P 7 64% 05/13/24 P P m P m m m m P m m 4 36% 05/14/24 P m P m P P m m P P P 7 64% 05/15/24 P P m P P P P P P m P 9 82% 05/16/24 m m m m P m m P m m m 2 18% 05/17/24 P P P P P P P m m P P 9 82% 05/20/24 m m P m m m P m P P m 4 36% 05/21/24 P m m P P m m P P m P 6 55% 05/22/24 m m P m m m P m P m m 3 27% 05/23/24 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 05/24/24 P P P P P P P P P P m 10 91% 05/28/24 P m P m m P m m P m m 4 36% 05/29/24 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 05/30/24 P P m P P P P P m P P 9 82% 05/31/24 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% AVERAGE 59% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

The First Checker, The SDI logged 47% in Apr, and 59% on May, 31 [F] in Table 4, which are upbeat optimal.

Pulse Check #2 by The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index)

Table 5 Trifecta Data: May (1 - 31) DATE SPY DIA QQQ SPY DIA QQQ Tp/Tm 04/30/24 500.83 378.04 422.56 * * * * 05/01/24 501.65 379.89 423.23 P P P Tp 05/02/24 506.81 384.78 429.60 P P P Tp 05/03/24 511.92 387.13 435.98 P P P Tp 05/06/24 516.47 388.46 440.08 P P P Tp 05/07/24 517.59 338.72 440.48 P m P D 05/08/24 516.86 390.32 439.43 m P m S 05/09/24 520.17 394.00 441.02 P P P Tp 05/10/24 528.65 395.04 441.86 P P P Tp 05/13/24 520.73 394.48 442.91 m m P S 05/14/24 523.23 395.61 446.00 P P P Tp 05/15/24 529.21 399.01 452.64 P P P Tp 05/16/24 528.31 399.01 451.70 m P m S 05/17/24 529.45 399.92 451.66 P P m D 05/20/24 530.05 398.04 454.51 P m P D 05/21/24 531.20 398.66 455.86 P P P Tp 05/22/24 530.08 396.11 456.36 m m P S 05/23/24 526.01 390.67 453.56 m m m Em 05/24/24 529.50 390.61 457.86 P m P D 05/28/24 529.62 388.35 459.81 P m P D 05/29/24 524.12 381.88 454.35 m m m Tm 05/30/24 522.02 381.00 450.58 m m m Tm 05/31/24 528.06 387.82 451.46 P P P Tp 1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear. 2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". . 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. Click to enlarge

Table 6. The Summary of Trifecta In 2024 Apr (1 - 26), May (1 - 31), 2024 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2024 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Apr 0 0 0 2 1 5 May 0 1 0 2 2 10 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tms Mar 0 3 1 7 Apr 0 1 1 3 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull.(plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear.(minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

The Second Checker, the TDI was 60% (= 100 * 15 / (15 + 10)), registering that Bulls vs. Bears was 15 (= 5 (Apr) + 10 (May)) vs. 10 (= 7 (Apr) + 3 (May)) in Table 6.

The TDI was 60% which was upbeat optimal.

If you are a trifecta trader, you must be interested in summary Table of Table 6. and "TP/Tm" column in Table 5.

Pulse Check #3 by The Uptrend and Other Indicators

Table 7: M & T Apr, May (31), 2024 Apr Bull 8 points May Bull 8 points 2024 8Ps 5Ps 4Ps 3Ps 2Ps 1Ps Apr 0 0 0 1 1 4 9 May 0 0 1 1 3 1 14 Apr Bear 12 points May Bear 2 points 2023 6ms 5ms 4ms 3ms 2ms 1ms Apr 1 0 0 0 1 5 13 May 0 0 0 0 2 4 8 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 3. M & T is Momentums & Trends Click to enlarge

Table 8: The m/P on Friday Mar, Apr, May (31) 2024 Month Date Mar 1 8 15 22 * P/m P m m m * Apr 5 12 19 26 * P/m P m m m * May 3 10 17 24 31 P/m P P P P P The Friday Vote P vs. m was 7 vs. 6 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

The third checker, uptrend, was 52% (100*23/(23+21)), logging that Bulls vs. Bears was 23(= 9 (Apr) + 14 (May)) vs. 21 (= 13 (Apr) + 8 (May)) in Table 7.

The pulse in the uptrend, 52% in Table 7, was optimal.

The second criterion, the Friday votes was bulls vs. bears was 7 vs. 6. It's very rare to sweep all five Fridays in May by bulls.

The pulses of the bull plateau were optimal in 59% in SDI, 60% in TDI, and 52% in Uptrend. Hence, the Rally is expected to continue until 2007.

The Concluding Thoughts

There are two major groups in the Market: Institutional and Individual: The former are Whales who make Huge Waves while latter are almost not recognizable. Until a couple of decades ago, institutional investors enjoyed their dominant market practices with long-end bonds.

The internet evolution and free trades in the market with improvement in forecasting and data in the Fed have provided advantages to the individual investors gradually so we can do better year after year.

The role of the TYC has been the backbone for this new investment environment. All we have to do is (1) Fully trusting the central banks, (2) sharpening our investment strategy and the market-monitoring system, and (3) optimizing our investing framework, and improving portfolio management.

During an accumulation period, dividends and capital gains are reinvested piecemeal, compounded frequently. The whole and patient productive process is the foundation of long-term investing. For your long-term investment for retirement, consider the 5YIP (5-Year Investment Plan), recommended here.