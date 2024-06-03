OPP: Finally Time For This Eclectic Fund, 14% Yield

Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP) is a fixed income CEF. We covered this name almost two years ago, when we talked about a rights offering the CEF did in order to raise capital.

With the name trading at a sizable discount, and a holdings pool largely made-up of mortgages, we are going to revisit the name and articulate why today's environment is ideal to nibble on the name.

Collateral composition can change

OPP is one of those rare CEFs with several managers, and a strategy which can tactically change allocation percentages:

RiverNorth allocates the Fund's assets among three principal strategies: Tactical Closed-End Fund Income Strategy, Alternative Credit Strategy, and Opportunistic Income Strategy. RiverNorth manages the Tactical CEF Income Strategy and the Alternative Credit Strategy, DoubleLine manages the Opportunistic Income Strategy. RiverNorth determines which portion of the Fund's assets is allocated to each strategy based on market conditions.

Currently, the Opportunistic Income Strategy has the highest allocation:

Current Strategies (Fund Fact Sheet)

Looking at the CEF's history, expect this strategy to be overweight most of the calendar years, with levels that have alternated between 55% and 75%.

In its current molding, the CEF ends up with a portfolio that is overweight non-Agency MBS bonds and small business whole loans:

Top Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

Non-Agency MBS bonds do not benefit from the implicit government guarantee of Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, but they nonetheless have housing as collateral, LTV ratios and subordination.

As per their definition, small business whole loans are:

A small business loan gives you access to capital so you can invest it into your business. The funds can be used for many different purposes including working capital or improvements including renovations, technology and staffing, business acquisitions, real estate purchases and more.

Ultimately, these are credit extensions to small businesses, and they rely on the underlying business to continue as a going concern in order to repay said credit. Sometimes the loans are secured by real estate owned by the company.

The 'U.S. Government' bucket represents treasury holdings, with the CEF taking duration risk via various individual securities:

Top 5 Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

The fund has a very large 7.9% position in a 10-year treasury note, thus most of its duration risk is in the respective bucket. If 10-year treasury rates move lower from here, expect an 8% gain for every 100 bps of reduction in 10-year rates from the respective bond.

The fund is interesting because it tends to take a significant amount of duration risk via its holdings, while its credit risk is non-standard, having more of a direct lending angle to it. Many junk bond funds contain widely syndicated credits which trade in the secondary (i.e. you can actually buy the high-yield bonds that compose a CEF), while OPP contains illiquid, directly issued whole loans.

Historic performance - driven by rates

We can clearly see the duration component present in this CEF via its historic total return:

Data by YCharts

The fund penciled in a large outperformance during the zero rates environment recorded in 2020/2021, but has experienced a very large drawdown as the Fed raised rates.

Expect more of the same going forward. When the Fed starts lowering rates, OPP will tend to outperform via its duration profile versus vanilla high-yield funds as a comparison point.

Very large discount to NAV

Like many other CEFs, the fund exhibits a high d-NAV beta to its underlying performance:

Data by YCharts

As the fund underperforms, its discount to net asset value gets larger. The opposite is to be expected when the CEF outperforms. We can clearly see that trend in 2020/2021, when the fund's discount to NAV actually moved to a premium, as the name outperformed via its duration in a zero rate environment.

Expect the same behavior when the Fed starts cutting rates, and we see an outperformance in duration. The current discount of -9% is at the bottom of its historic range, and represents an attractive entry point.

The dividend yield is not supported

One aspect to note about the CEF is its large, unsupported dividend yield:

Section 19a (Fund Website)

As of the April 2024 Section 19a notice, the CEF only covers 68% of its distribution, with the rest coming from return of capital. These figures make sense, since it is almost impossible mathematically to achieve distributions in excess of 10% with large treasury holdings. Treasuries yield around 5%, and even when you leverage them up with cheap funding, you won't be able to achieve net yields in excess of 7%.

Think about OPP as a CEF that distributes around 9% from a supported cash flow perspective. The differential to 14% is return of capital. The fund has a managed distribution plan that aims to attract capital via its high dividend yield.

In a normalized economic environment, we would not like OPP because we do not really like funds which overdistribute. However, the CEF's holdings composition is attractive given peak rates, and the fund is correctly positioned for the Fed to eventually cut.

Risk factors

The main risk factor for this fund is a significant spike in small business defaults on the back of a hard landing. The fund's risks mainly reside in its duration profile, but with rates at a peak now, the second risk factor to focus on is related to its small business loans holdings.

Small business loans will be current unless the underlying companies default. There are few Chapter 11 reorganizations in the small business world because they usually either survive or close the doors. Large companies can restructure heavy debt burdens if their operational margins are still attractive. Small businesses do not usually have large debt burdens, and bankruptcy is usually driven by a lack of operational profitability. Think about the bagel store on the corner - it will go out of business if customers suddenly find their product unappealing.

A hard landing followed by a very protracted recession can result in a spike in default rates for small business, thus an adverse impact on the fund.

Conclusion

OPP is a fixed income CEF. The vehicle has an eclectic collateral pool which can change as the portfolio managers see fit. Currently, the vehicle is overweight small business loans, non-Agency MBS bonds and Treasuries. The CEF has a duration oriented angle in its return profile, and will greatly benefit when the Fed cuts rates. This CEF is more of a cyclical holding rather than a buy and hold, but the current macro picture is favorable. With a large -9% discount to NAV, and a duration positioning favorable for lower rates, OPP currently represents an attractive investment opportunity.