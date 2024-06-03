IWM: Small Caps Look Unattractive With Deteriorating Earnings Outlook

mohd izzuan

Investment Thesis

Small-cap stocks demonstrated some spurts of strong outperformance in the past 8 months as the narrative for fed rate cuts began to grow towards the end of last year. With the outlook initially looking more promising, after the Fed indicated three rate cuts in a mid-December speech last year, markets started looking at the small-cap space from a relatively stronger optimistic perspective.

However, as inflation has remained persistent and the narrative for rate cuts has faded, the overhang of elevated interest rates continues to weigh on the prospects for small-cap stocks. For the year, the small-cap stocks held by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) are up just 2.5% versus the S&P 500 Index, which is up 10.7% YTD as seen in Exhibit A.

Exhibit A: The performance of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF lags the broader market indices (sa)

In my view, the long-term outlook for small-cap stocks represented by the IWM ETF has deteriorated, and the risk/reward setup does not look appealing enough to warrant a Hold rating at best.

About the iShares Russell 2000 ETF fund

The IWM ETF is owned and managed by iShares, the ETF subsidiary of BlackRock. The fund is one of many ETFs offering exposure to the small-cap complex of U.S. stocks. The fund achieves this objective by tracking the FTSE's Russell 2000 Index (RTY), a widely followed measure of U.S. small-cap stocks. The Russell 2000 is a market cap-weighted index of small-to mid-cap stocks in the U.S. According to the index's fact sheet, the Russell 2K index covers ~98% of the stocks publicly traded in the U.S. and is rebalanced once a year in June.

The IWM fund tracks the Russell 2K index and, as a result, maintains a fund composition that is similar to the underlying index. I have illustrated the top fund holdings in Exhibit B below by sector, market cap, and region.

Exhibit B: Top 15 holdings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (etfdb)

Peer Comparison

Here is how the IWM ETF compares with some of its peers. The list below, in Exhibit C, is ordered by largest-to-smallest fund in terms of Assets Managed.

Exhibit C: Comparison of small cap-focused etfs by various fund metrics (sa)

In the comparison above, I have contrasted IWM with some of its direct peers, the Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (VB) and Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA), both tracking different sets of small-cap focused indices. At less than 20 cents per $100 invested, all three ETFs are quite cheap when collecting fees, especially the VB and SCHA funds, which collect just 4-5 cents in fees for every $100 invested. However, on a performance basis, it's really VB and IWM that resemble one another over the mid-term. But with over 30 million shares of IWM exchanging hands daily, IWM offers superior liquidity over its peers.

I also note that most of the small-cap ETFs are usually deeply diversified, as seen by the broad allocation of capital over at least 1400 stocks or more. At the same time, these ETFs also manage diversification by having lower concentrations in their top 10-15 holdings. This is done because small-cap stocks generally have higher risk, and diversification is one strategy to hedge against those risks, as I observe from the broad range of stocks held.

Peer Performance

As I had observed earlier in Exhibit A, the rapidly changing narrative for small-cap stocks quickly changed from tones of optimism to now, concern and caution. In addition, I wanted to look at IWM's performance through the lens of relative performance, contrasting the ETF's performance vs. the S&P 500 index over the last decade or so.

Exhibit D: Performance of the IWM fund vs the S&P 500 over the last 10 years (tradingview)

As can be seen in Exhibit C above, IWM outperformed SPY in many periods in the pre-pandemic period, until October 2018, when the Fed raised interest rates. Since then, the small-cap sector has been plagued by a combination of sagging economic growth, high inflation leading to higher input costs, elevated interest rate environments weighing on the earnings outlook, and making it expensive for small-cap companies to rely on debt to grow.

As I note in the section below, the situation does not show signs of improving.

EPS Outlook for Small Caps and Valuation

In their Spring FY24 note sent out by iShares to its investors, the ETF firm, themselves, believe that "rates [are] likely to remain in restrictive territory." Part of their reason for believing rates are remaining restrictive is because the asset management firm believes inflation is remaining sticky, as noted in Exhibit E below.

Exhibit E: Line chart showing 3-month annualized core CPI over the past three years. (BlackRock, Bloomberg)

Since inflation continues to remain stubborn, as pointed out in the 3-month annualized inflationary trends, I believe expectations for rate cuts will fall as the U.S. Feds are pressured to keep rates elevated. Apollo Global's Chief Economist, Torsten Sløk, believes there will be zero rate cuts this year, more pessimistic than the one-and-a-half rate cut the markets expect from the U.S. Fed, as seen in Exhibit F below.

Exhibit F: Markets are pricing one-and-a-half cuts by the Fed (Apollo Global)

Since small-cap stocks represented by IWM and its peers are sensitive to elevated interest rates, declining expectations of rate cuts have created some headwinds for the earnings outlook in the small caps complex of stocks, in my view. According to Refinitiv's latest Q1 FY24 report on the Russell 2K index:

The 2024 and 2025 EPS estimates of $79.48 and $106.25 per share have declined by 19.6% and 1.4%, respectively, over the last year. In comparison, the Russell 2000 price index has risen by approximately 15.7% over the same period.

I have illustrated this in Exhibit G below, which shows the rapidly declining set of expectations in FY24 and FY25 EPS for Russell 2K that the IWM ETF tracks.

Exhibit G: Rapidly declining EPS expectations for Russell 2k index (LSEG)

Based on Refinitiv's estimates, the Russell 2K index is now expected to grow its earnings by ~18% and, trades at 25x forward earnings, according to Barrons. Compared to that, the S&P 500 is expected to grow its earnings by 11% and trades at a forward earnings multiple of 20.3x. This shows there is still some upside in the Russell 2K index, and by default the IWM ETF that tracks the index. But the increased pessimism due to the rapidly declining expectations in rates is not helping the case for the IWM. I believe the pessimism for the IWM is currently warranted based on my observations of the long-term trends of the IWM ETF vs. the SPX in Exhibit D.

Moreover, the rapidly declining EPS outlook for the Russell 2K index this year combined with the falling expectations for rate cuts cloud the outlook for the Russell 2K index and the IWM fund. To add to that, the S&P 500 Index itself looks 6-11% overvalued when comparing the index's current forward PE with its 5-year and 10-year PEs of 19.2x and 17.8x, respectively.

The two key factors that will help change this narrative if job growth and wage growth continue to improve, aided by inflation, start to look less stubborn than the trends that I observed in Exhibit E. On the contrary, what could severely alter Russell 2K's and IWM's outlook for the worse are rate hikes and/or sudden economic slowdowns.

Takeaways

As noted in my research note, I believe the risk/reward setup does not currently offer investors favorable entry points, especially those with mid-long term investing horizons. There are elevated levels of uncertainty combined with macroeconomic headwinds that pose unique challenges to the small caps complex of stocks.

For those reasons, I believe the IWM fund is a Hold for now.