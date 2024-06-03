halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

It's been an exceedingly tough year for small and mid-cap stocks that have nothing to do with AI, but perhaps one of the more challenged stories we've seen this year is Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON). The exercise bike maker continues to deal with weaker demand after a temporary pandemic-era surge, which has led to multiple rounds of layoffs and leadership changes.

Year to date, shares of Peloton have dropped nearly 40%. And while I certainly think this stock isn't a safe long-term hold, it's worth noting that it's not all bad news for Peloton: and in fact, there are a couple of bright spots to note for investors considering a shorter-term flip.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a neutral opinion on Peloton in February, back when the stock was still trading in the low $4 range. A lot has happened since then, including the company's fiscal Q3 (March quarter) earnings release, a completed refinancing, and a CEO shuffle.

While Peloton has certainly been a lightning rod for investor criticism over the past few years, it's worth taking a more balanced look at this company to understand where the opportunities may lie. All in all, I don't recommend Peloton as a hold-forever, "sleep at night" stock: but active traders who want to take advantage of shorter-term volatility do have near-term catalysts to bank on.

The bright side for Peloton

There are a surprising number of positives to note for Peloton, and we'll run through them each here.

The first important update: Peloton recently closed a major refinancing deal. Liquidity has been a major concern for Peloton investors as the company dealt with the fallout from lower demand. In late May, the company announced a big refinancing to shore up its liquidity. The refinancing consisted of $1.35 billion in drawn cash, $1 billion from a 5-year term loan and $350 million from a convertible debt note due in 2029. The long maturity here gives Peloton plenty of breathing room to try to respark growth across its product lines. The company also took out a new $100 million undrawn revolving credit facility to additionally boost liquidity. The company also noted that it was able to buy back $800 million of its existing convertible debt at a discount.

Secondly, the company has a number of avenues for revenue growth, which include:

Relaunch of Tread+: In Q3, the company relaunched its Tread+ product line, the higher-end version of the Tread product that hasn't had a refresh in three years.

In Q3, the company relaunched its Tread+ product line, the higher-end version of the Tread product that hasn't had a refresh in three years. Growth in rentals. The rental/lease model is picking up steam as more and more people shy away from dropping thousands of dollars to buy a Peloton machine. In Q3, the company reported that rental revenue was up 10% y/y, and importantly as well, rental buyouts (people who ended up purchasing their Peloton after renting it) exceeded expectations. In my view, the Rentals business is purely incremental for Peloton, increasing accessibility by offering a "try before you buy" option.

The rental/lease model is picking up steam as more and more people shy away from dropping thousands of dollars to buy a Peloton machine. In Q3, the company reported that rental revenue was up 10% y/y, and importantly as well, rental buyouts (people who ended up purchasing their Peloton after renting it) exceeded expectations. In my view, the Rentals business is purely incremental for Peloton, increasing accessibility by offering a "try before you buy" option. Hyatt deal. Also last month, the company announced that it was placing Peloton devices in 800 Hyatt hotels. All of these hotels will feature the Peloton Bike, and some will also offer the Peloton Row. This deal paves the path for additional wide-scale outfitting at chain gyms, hotels, or other establishments.

And though we should never bank an entire company's bull case on the possibility of an acquisition, we can't forget that private equity buyout rumors in May could continue to act as a floor for Peloton's share price.

Still, risks remain

This being said: we won't turn a blind eye to Peloton's risks, either.

Membership trends continue to remain challenged for the company. The bright side here is that the company did sequentially grow in Connected Fitness subscribers.

Peloton Q3 highlights (Peloton Q3 earnings release)

As shown in the snapshot above, the company ended its most recent quarter with 3.06 million Connected Fitness subscribers, up 52k sequentially from Q2. However, the company notes that churn remains an issue, especially for App+ memberships after legacy pricing sunsetted, and price increases kicked in. In its Q3 shareholder letter the company also brought down its full-year expectations for memberships citing softer trends:

We’re lowering our full year outlook for Ending Paid Connected Fitness Subscriptions by 30 thousand, or 1%, at the guidance midpoint to 2.97 million. Our Paid Connected Fitness Subscription guidance reflects an updated outlook for hardware sales based on current demand trends and expectations for seasonally lower demand. Q4 is typically our most challenging quarter to grow, due to lower seasonal gross additions as we enter the warmer months of Spring and Summer. We also anticipate a seasonal increase in Average Net Monthly Paid Connected Fitness Subscription churn in Q4, in part due to seasonally higher subscription pause rates that we expect to come down in early fiscal year 2025. We’re also lowering our outlook for Ending Paid App Subscriptions by 150 thousand, or 19%, at the guidance midpoint to 605 thousand. Our Paid App Subscription guidance reflects lower gross additions due to expectations that Q3 trends continue through Q4. We are maintaining our disciplined approach to App media spend as we evaluate our App tiers, pricing, and refine the Paid App subscription acquisition funnel."

The resulting impact on full-year revenue was $25 million, or 1% of annual revenue. While seemingly not a big reduction, paid subscription memberships are the backbone for Peloton's future, especially in a world where more of its demand is driven by Rentals.

Operationally, the company is also in a rocky state with the exit of CEO Barry McCarthy in May, after only 2 years on the job. The flip side to this coin is that McCarthy's exit is also coinciding with a major layoff of 15% of its workforce - covering 400 positions, and expected to generate $200 million in annual opex savings (or roughly 7-8% of annualized revenue at its current run rate). Continuity may be lost as the company is still looking for its permanent CEO and as a good chunk of its workforce exits, but ultimately if Peloton succeeds in reviving growth, it will do so as a leaner and more efficient company.

Key takeaways

With Peloton, we have to take the good with the bad; and in my view, not enough attention is paid to the company's growth prospects, especially for its Rentals business and for increased enterprise adoption by companies like Hyatt. While I don't advocate a long-term hold here, I do think there's salvage value beyond what investors are giving Peloton credit for at the moment.