ClaudineVM/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last summer, I believed that security was on the rise in the case of ADT (NYSE:ADT). Trading at $6 and change, I concluded that the company was struggling due to a lack of real, tangible results from its Google partnership and a move into the solar business, which raised some questions.

At the same time, the fundamental performance became more resilient amidst higher sales and earnings, as the company furthermore announced a sizeable divestment of its Commercial Business, in order to reduce debt. Forwarding in time the company announced the exit of its solar business as well, while the core business keeps growing, all of which improves appeal, as I am still hesitant to pull the trigger.

Shedding Some Perspective

ADT, which claims to be the largest security firm in North America, has gone public at $14 per share in 2018. Despite its self-acclaimed 30% market share, the company was struggling to post real GAAP earnings, amidst a debt-loaded balance sheet, although the company focused on secure and growing cash flows, supported by supply and maintenance contracts. In fact, as of today, the company offers these services to over 6 million subscribers, believing in ADT for its long heritage of over 150 years in this area.

At the time of the offering, ADT commanded a huge $19 billion enterprise valuation, supported by a business which generated $4.3 billion in sale and posted EBITDA of $2.3 billion. With the EBITDA numbers including a huge DA factor, I saw minimal earnings, not sufficient to support such a debt load. This was recognized by investors as well, as shares fell to the $5 mark in 2019.

Shares rose back to the $14 mark in 2020 following a tie-up with Google's Nest, in which Nest invested nearly half a billion in exchange for an equity stake in the business. By 2021, the company had grown sales by a billion to $5.3 billion, although that EBITDA was largely flat compared to 2019.

The company announced an $825 million deal to acquire Sunpro Solar in 2021 to add solar offerings to its line-up. This brought quite some sales, with 2022 sales guided at $6.3 billion, while the impact on EBITDA was largely flat. In the end, the company grew 2022 sales to $6.4 billion, with adjusted earnings reported at $0.24 per share.

Net debt of $9.4 billion remained elevated with adjusted EBITDA reported at $2.4 billion, for a 3.9 times leverage ratio. The company guided for 2023 sales to advance further to $6.60-$6.85 billion, with EBITDA seen around $2.575 billion, which at the midpoint should translate into adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share. The company cut the sales guidance to $6.4 billion alongside the second quarter earnings numbers amidst lower solar sales, as the company maintained the EBITDA and earnings guidance.

With 917 million shares trading at $6.50 per share, the company commanded a $6.0 billion equity valuation last summer, as the company torched along a $9.3 billion net debt load. The $15.3 billion enterprise valuation would see a modest impact from the $1.6 billion deal to sell its Commercial Business, a $1.2 billion business which posted EBITDA margins of around 10%.

With the deal, the company would see some 20% of sales leave the door, but these are far lower margin activities. Furthermore, leverage should be reduced to 3.3 times EBITDA. The company claimed that debt reduction and associated interest rate expenses being avoided was more accretive than the lost earnings power of the activities.

All this made that I was warming up a bit to shares of ADT, which is not the same as concluding that I rushed to get in and buy some shares. Fast forwarding from last summer to today, shares have largely trade in a $6-$7 range, now trading just above the higher end of the range.

What Happened?

In January, ADT announced that it would be exiting the residential solar business, in order to focus on its core security and smart home business. This came after the unit posted an EBITDA loss of $89 million in the first three quarters of the year. At the same time, the company announced a rather spectacular 57% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.055 per share, as well as announced a $350 million share buyback program.

In February, the company posted full-year revenues of $4.98 billion, down modest from the year before, adjusted for the sale of the commercial business, of course. Adjusted EBITDA improved modestly to $2.36 billion, as the company posted adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share, while net debt was reported at $7.7 billion.

For 2024, the company guided for flattish sales between $4.8 and $5.0 billion, with adjusted EBITDA seen at a midpoint of $2.575 billion, allowing for adjusted earnings to improve to a midpoint of $0.65 per share. Most of these improvements relate to the implosion of the solar business, whose revenues plunged by 58% in 2023 to just $330 million in revenues, while being responsible for a huge $117 million adjusted EBITDA loss.

In March, selling shareholder Apollo sold a huge chunk of shares at $7 and change, as these of course do not benefit the company. Important is that this sale reduced the equity stake of Apollo to less than 50%, aiding the free float of the business.

Late in April, ADT reported a 5% decline in first quarter sales to $1.21 billion, which looks worse than it is because if we strip out the solar business, revenues would have been up by 5%. Moreover, cost control was demonstrated upon with adjusted earnings up five cents to $0.16 per share, all while net debt was flattish at $7.8 billion amidst some early share buybacks.

Following this earnings report, the company maintained the full-year guidance, which implies that shares trade at 10 times adjusted earnings, while the company pays out a generous 3% dividend yield.

What Now?

The truth is that ADT has made some strides in the past year, despite its ill-advised move into, and subsequently, out of solar. Overall, net debt has come down a bit as the core business seems to have become of higher quality, with recurring revenues up, while customer attribution and payback periods are down over the past years.

Moreover, net debt has come down from far over 4 times to 3.2 times, despite some recent capital allocation initiatives such as a higher dividend and modest share buybacks. Amidst all this, I am growing more confident in the quality of the business, while leverage comes down, both positive signs.

This comes as the enterprise value of the firm keeps falling amidst deleveraging and a sluggish share price from a historical perspective. Given all this, I keep gradually warming up more to ADT amidst a stagnant share price, deleveraging, as the appeal is increasing based on continued growth in the core business.

I conclude to have an upbeat stance, but am not just yet willing to pull the trigger, perhaps because of the continued sluggish share price and heavily adjusted earnings. Amidst all this, I keep a close eye on the developments, to potentially pull the trigger later.