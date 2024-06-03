ADT: Improving Security

Jun. 03, 2024 3:19 AM ETADT Inc. (ADT) Stock
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ADT has struggled with debt and lackluster earnings but has seen improvements in its core security business and following the divestment of non-core assets.
  • The company exited the residential solar business and announced a dividend increase and share buyback program.
  • ADT's net debt has decreased and the quality of its core business has improved, as I am still awaiting to pull the trigger.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

ADT Security Service van on Madison, New York, NY, USA

ClaudineVM/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last summer, I believed that security was on the rise in the case of ADT (NYSE:ADT). Trading at $6 and change, I concluded that the company was struggling due to a lack of real, tangible

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
25.83K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ADT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News