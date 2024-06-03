Computex Chronicles Part 1: Nvidia Expands GenAI Vision

Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
3.38K Followers

Summary

  • At this year’s Computex trade show, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described the concept of a new industrial revolution, with AI factories that are powered by Nvidia hardware and software.
  • Huang unveiled a product roadmap that extends into 2027 with the debut of the Rubin platform as the next evolution beyond the Blackwell platform that the company first unveiled at their GTC conference back in March.
  • Another area relatively new area that Nvidia has been discussing recently, and that Huang detailed in his keynote, was the company’s move into software and services.

Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

As I described in a recent LinkedIn post, this year’s Computex trade show in Taiwan is a historic one, with the CEOs of all the largest semiconductor companies in the world giving keynotes and doing so under the aura

This article was written by

Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
3.38K Followers
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News