After a very tough three-year period, shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) are starting to show signs of life, buoyed by indications of improving trends in sales, optimism around the launch of new AI-powered product categories, and expanding gross margins. I overall agree that the short-term dynamics look more favorable in the next few months, but I believe the impact of non-repeatable factors boosting service revenue and margins should be considered, and a short-term boost in the near future may not be a structural change in Best Buy’s troubled fundamentals.

How concerning is the current environment for consumer electronics?

Persistent inflation is certainly putting pressure on the consumer, coupled with high mortgage and financing rates, further squeezing indebted consumers. Best Buy management believes that consumers continue to make tough choices with their budgets, trading down in some areas, while still prioritizing spend in others, like services and experiences like travel. This, in combination with the pull-forward of tech purchases into the early years of the pandemic and lower levels of material innovation, has led to continued lower demand for higher-ticket consumer electronics and a focus on value and deals for current purchasers.

However, I think it should be taken into account that the environment for the consumer electronics sector has been soft, but not extremely negative. Best Buy fiscal year ends in early February, making direct comparisons to industry data a little tricky. However, even if with a one-month offset, we can still get a pretty good view of how the business is performing compared to the industry. Data for retail revenue in US consumer electronics shows the industry was flat in 2024 versus a 6% revenue decline at Best Buy, and is expected to expand again at almost 3% in 2024 compared to an anticipated decline of nearly 3.5% for Best Buy’s revenue (midpoint of the guidance). I think this suggests Best Buy keeps losing market share at a significant pace.

Company Filings, Statista, Author

While the consumer may be under pressure because of financing costs and persistent inflation, retail sales continue to grow YoY (+3% in April), and the consumer electronics sector is expected to grow again this year.

Improving Trends Between Non-Replicable Boosts and New Product Optimism

Despite a 6.1% YoY revenue decline on a comparable basis, Best Buy’s Non-GAAP operating margin in Q1’24 was 3.8%, improving by 40 bps YoY with a 60 bps boost from gross profit margin driven by improvements within the services category, including membership offerings.

Services margins are more than offsetting product gross margin weakness for the moment thanks to the ~9% YoY growth in service revenue. Service revenue trends led management to state they now expect a gross margin expansion in the division above the 45bps expected at the beginning of the year. The boost is expected to be partially offset by additional pressure on product margin rate, overall driving a group gross profit expansion in FY’24 expected to be slightly better than the original outlook of 20 to 30 bps.

However, investors should be careful with the extrapolation of the benefits of service revenue growth. Service growth is being driven by short-term factors that can’t be extrapolated. The most important driver is the fact that the business is now charging for installation services that were previously part of the membership program. Starting in June of last year, Best Buy removed the installation service from the free membership offering and started charging for that service going forward. This is what's driving most of that services revenue growth, and is not a structural driver. There is roughly one quarter left (Q2’25) of boost before we lap this boost and start to see more difficult comparisons starting in Q3.

Another component of the recent margin boost was more standalone warranty sales, which are helping services gross profit rates, but that, I believe, can be volatile and hard to extrapolate.

So while the recent positive drivers of margin growth in service revenue are probably not going to make much of a difference starting next quarter, management expects more promotions for the rest of year impacting product margins.

New Product Cycle could boost short-term revenue trends but by how much?

There is a lot of optimism around the launch of AI-powered laptops, as computing & mobile is ~45% of Best Buy’s revenue. Microsoft has announced a full line of Copilot Plus products, with 40 SKUs, about 40% of which are exclusive to Best Buy. Those are available for pre-order and will start to get delivered on June 18th. There are other launches potentially helping revenues in the short term, such as some new open-ear headphones from Bose, and some Google Chromecast notebooks that have some AI-enabled features.

While AI-enabled features could extend to other categories, it is now only a thing in the computing category, which means a limited boost for the moment. At least partially thanks to this expected boost, management expects growth in computing for the full year but a decline in the rest of the product categories, with some growth in service revenue discussed before.

Yet, this boost is not expected to be enough and the full-year forecast at the midpoint of the guidance range still has comparable sales down ~1.5% YoY, 10 to 15 expected store closures, with a total revenue decline of 3%. And non-GAAP EPS guidance at its midpoint of ~$5.98 still implies a ~6% YoY decline.

Revenue growth should surprise by ~600bps to come in line with the expected growth in the consumer electronics sector. I am not saying this is impossible, but it’s a high hurdle, and there are no early indications of massive interest. On the Q1’25 earnings call, management shared that the $1,000+ price points of the AI-enabled laptops are generally price levels without huge amounts of pre-orders, leaving even less visibility on the potential performance of these products. Google Trends also shows that the interest for Microsoft Copilot Plus (blue) spiked only for a few days in May driving the whole Surface category, but normalizing fast already.

Google Trends

Certainly, interest can fluctuate and accelerate again, but investors should bear in mind that there are new products in consumer electronics every year, and they haven't stopped Best Buy's trend of shrinking sales, which are now back below 2020 levels. Even a 15% positive surprise on EPS for Best Buy would mean the stock is on an apparently very reasonable multiple of 12x FY’25E EPS. Yet, with an 11% discount rate, this multiple implies perpetual growth at ~3% (on top of the FY’24 surprise), well above the business’ last five years' performance (1.8% EPS CAGR in 2019-24). However, the business is still structurally losing market share to eCommerce players and closing stores every year, including this year.

Conclusion

Best Buy stock has a nice chart that suggests an attempt to break out from a bottoming formation and may be attracting many value-oriented investors with its relatively low multiple of ~14x earnings.

After assessing a potential investment in the shares, I decided to pass. The business is struggling despite non-replicable revenue and margin boosts in the service segment, and is still expected to lose market share per management guidance. The performance of new AI-enabled laptops should be monitored and could lead to a relatively strong June-July period, but it may not make the structural difference that Best Buy needs to stop revenue declines and avoid diseconomies of scale. A significant and sustained improvement in industry trends is likely necessary for Best Buy's stock to regain long-term strength, and a sustainable solution to the structurally declining market share has not been found yet.