If you recall, I don't often cover companies like HelloFresh (OTCPK:HELFY) - I consider tech/software/service-based companies such as these to be for the most part outside of my "wheelhouse", and when I do cover them I do so unapologetically through the lens of valuation. So anyone who asks me to do a review such as this knows what they are in for if I end up covering the company. Because the individual who asked me has followed me since I started writing for Seeking Alpha as an analyst in 2019 and shortly thereafter abandoned most of my other financial writing outlets, I find this a good opportunity to expand my coverage - in this case to this company.

HelloFresh is a business that I've seen in advertisements for some time. I'm not the type of person to ever really order anything like this. I like driving and picking/getting my own foodstuffs, I like cooking, and I don't like getting things delivered to my door as such - unless it's something that I consider a hassle to get myself. Food isn't that for me - though I can see how it is for some.

The question is whether it's an investable business where you as the shareholder can expect some sort of significant payout, or payoff in the form of capital appreciation or dividends/returns.

That's what I will attempt to gauge here.

HelloFresh SE - Making a business out of delivering meal packages

The question of whether there is a demand for this service is not in question. The fact that this company has become publically listed confirms that such a demand exists.

This company is German, it's a so-called meal-kit company that currently is based out of the German Capital of Berlin. It also happens to be the largest meal kit provider both in the US and other nations, with operations in the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Scandinavia, France, Italy....you get the picture. The company is in quite a few countries.

The company's IPO was in 2017, before what I would like to refer to as the "modern dot-com/tech bubble" and the COVID-19 trend. HelloFresh has millions of customers across the world, including over 3.4M customers in the US.

In terms of using the service, as mentioned, I'm not the best person to speak to it. I have never used it, nor do I intend to use it or any similar company.

Let's cut to the heart of the matter - the business model.

HelloFresh attempts to make money by preparing the ingredients needed for a meal and delivering them to customers using company packaging, logistics and recipe cards, who must then cook these meals, which typically take between 30-50 minutes. Each package contains 6 portions (meaning three two-person meals) per week to a price of between $60-$70, which comes to about $10/portion. This is a high cost, and it is equal to or similar to the cheaper sort of restaurant food, depending on where you live. I can eat out buffet-style in Sweden for something along the lines of $11-$15/portion. However, HelloFresh of course further argues that its ingredients are sustainably sourced and qualitative, which could theoretically increase the value proposition of such a deal. The company of course also offers things like diet-specific packages, and rapid meal packages, and has even introduced not-frozen meals requiring only 2 minutes of preparation.

The company has tried offering ancillary products like a Wine subscription but abandoned this.

So, this means that the company has costs for personnel, marketing, logistics, preparation, and what you'd typically expect from a company such as this, all of which need to be recouped from that $10/portion or thereabouts.

The first problem i saw, and the first sign of trouble apart from the current valuation, was the initial portion of the company's marketing material.

HelloFresh SE IR (HelloFresh SE IR)

What I see here is not "Oh, look at the amazing top-line growth", although this is certainly a way to look at this, but "Where is the mother-loving net profit?".

During tech mania, we saw a slew of companies that posted some incredible sales, revenues, and orders, but without ever really making a single cent. Given the rising interest rate environment, the age of chronically unprofitable "new age" businesses being accepted is over, and the share valuation would indicate that my interpretation is true.

However, let's dig into numbers - and see what we have.

HelloFresh trades under the native ticker HFG on the German market. The company has seen a negative 70% TSR on a 1-year basis, and thus has "cratered".

HelloFresh Revenue TIKR.com (HelloFresh Revenue TIKR.com)

Where the company differs from some peers is that it during some time in ZIRP was actually net profitable, but this is no longer the case. For the LTM period, the company is now negative €40M on the net profit side, and net profitability was really only achieved during the height of ZIRP, 2020-2022. 2023 was a downer, with only €18M for a company with almost €7.6B in revenues, which comes to a fairly interesting net profit margin of below 0.1% - almost not worth mentioning.

Furthermore, the company is not that great at scaling - the SG&A has moved up correspondingly with revenues, meaning that volume growth has not meant increased margins in a big way.

The company often refers to its "moats", but a moat that provides no competitive advantage in terms of actual profit is one that I view almost not worth mentioning in the context.

HelloFresh IR (HelloFresh IR)

To this comes the fact that we're also having issues with SBC expenses - like most companies like this. In only 4 years this has gone from less than €25M for a year to almost €90M for the year 2023 - and this was despite the company having a low profit and almost going negative - and it's currently negative net profit on an LTM basis.

If we look at the most recent sort of reporting during 1Q24, we see no upside or improvement in many of the key KPIs.

HelloFresh IR (HelloFresh IR)

Most of what you see here is negative, in my perspective. Group orders down and revenue being up means that the company is raising prices to retain customers. A look at the earnings call confirms this, where management refers often to trying to get "higher quality" customers - more on that later. This is not necessarily an invalid strategy, but the clear rise in SG&A as a percentage of revenues implies that the company is struggling with its CAC and trying to find a way to both "get" and retain customers for its services.

The company points to strong operational cash flows, which are of course a positive, but what comes out at the end is what matters - and as of this time, that is negative. The company in much of its material refers to AEBITDA, which was a new measure I hadn't heard before - and for a good reason. A quick glance at the company appendix shows us that this is EBITDA but adjusted for SBC and other expenses - and given that SBC makes up more than the company's entire current net profit (Paywalled TIKR.com Source), even during 2023, this is an adjustment that is relevant to be aware of.

So when the company says they're targeting full-year AEBITDA profitability, that means adjusted for that, and other things - which to me makes it not that relevant.

The bullish side for this company when it comes to analysts refers to a few things in terms of defending their stance. Mostly it's the total addressable market, or TAM, it's the company's forecasts for growth in the high single digits CAGR for orders and revenues, and it's the potential of cutting marketing spend. What I believe that many bulls seem to be missing is the reason for increase in the marketing spend - going out of the pandemic, it's obviously become increasingly difficult for HelloFresh to retain and to get new customers.

This is further confirmed by a recent fine that HelloFresh received, for illegally contacting and sending millions of text messages to users that had opted out of their services. This paints a picture of a company desperate to retain, and get new customers, and struggling to do so.

Also, there's the matter of management commentary for 1Q24 when asked about CAC evolution and forecast for 2024, to which the answer was the following:

Certainly. So we're obviously experimenting on a few things and also which product incentives drive most value. The way to conceptually think about it is that we broadly want to target the same CACs but acquire customers with higher customer lifetime values, making the efficiency of our marketing spend better. So that's really sort of like what we're aiming for. So if you take on board the cost for product incentives, the cost for retention incentives, and all other associated costs that we have in acquiring and retaining a customer, then we want those to remain broadly stable, but really focused on getting higher quality customers, which is reflected in better order rates and hence, better customer lifetime values.

(Source: HelloFresh 1Q24, Dominik Richter)

I don't know about you, but none of this sounds like something that I like to hear. The words "experimenting on a few things" and "product incentives", as well as "getting higher quality customers" to imply continued spending, and the company not really having a working strategy when it comes to CAC. This is also confirmed by the company's rise in marketing spend. If you read further into this, you'll learn that the company uses "predictive modeling" to try and gauge customer behavior when it comes to their offerings - none of this is new or revolutionary, but it again spells out that the company is trying a lot of things to get and keep the value of their customers.

Groceries and food is not a new thing, and home deliveries and RTE products are not new either. It's a low-margin, volume-oriented business, but it's dominated by grocery players that have been doing this for decades. There's a reason why most home deliveries of groceries have been folded into existing grocers in Europe, turning the stores into logistic hubs where customers can both shop normally, and where orders are also packed and shipped. It's the same reason why I believe the company's plans to enter the grocery market won't change the equation in terms of profitability in the company's favor.

For all of these reasons, I remain very dubious of the appeal of this company and of its long-term upside - but as always, I am happy to be proven wrong here.

Let's look at valuation.

Valuation for HelloFresh - it's cheap, but it's cheap for a reason

So, there's no argument to be made against that the company is "cheap" here. But there's also a very good reason why HelloFresh is in fact "cheap". With cheap, I mean that HelloFresh is currently trading at less than 0.2x to sales as well as revenues.

This implies something however about how the market views the values of these sales and revenues, and the low multiple implies that the market doesn't view them as very qualitative.

In terms of earnings and EBIT, the company is not, in fact, cheap. P/E is negative, EBIT is over 40x, and most of the traditional earnings-related KPIs are very high. We could also view the company from the lens of how, for instance, they pay SBC as a multiple of their net profit - in which case the company paid more than 4x their net profit in SBC during the last fiscal.

HelloFresh SBC/net profit (HelloFresh SBC/net profit TIKR.com)

As you can see, the company has been profitable in the past, as I mentioned, even net of SBC expenses - but as of the last fiscal, this is no longer the case, and based on LTM numbers the clarity for this going forward seems small.

It should be implied here that I view this as a problem and a risky proposal for an investment. Why should I lend my money to a company that pays out more than 4x of their actual profit to management in the form of share-based compensation, leaving shareholders with very little? Combine this with the unclear picture as to how this company expects earnings to evolve this year, as well as the fact that HelloFresh provides really only surface-level overviews of how their marketing spend is being allocated, and I really view this as quite risky as well.

Let's say that the company retains a similar level or proportion of SBC to EBIT/Net profit, and this would still mean that a very considerable portion of its comparative profit would go to that. The lack of clarity or obfuscation with regard to results goes beyond this though. For the US market, the company doesn't even as of yet differentiate between RTE's or meal kits.

One of the big factors and why I got interested in HelloFresh was the meal kits. If what we're talking about is a company that's going into RTE more than meal kits, I do not think it should be given the same sort of value given the wide variety of options available on the market - again, the competition is confirmed here by the sheer level of marketing spend here.

With all of these challenges mentioned, I would not go above a SOTP valuation for HelloFresh, and even that I would discount by at least 50% before finding it interesting in any way, coming to between €2-€3 per share, which I would then put at €2/share.

This might seem harsh, but I remind you that we're talking about a company that in today's environment does not generate net profit. I would rather put my money in a savings account and earn 3.75%.

This brings me to my current thesis for the company.

Thesis

HelloFresh is one of the biggest worldwide companies in meal kits and has operations across EU and NA with several million customers and over €7B in company revenues on an annual basis. The company offers its services across multiple sub-sectors and has several years' worth of operations, arguably making it a proven business.

However, the company is unprofitable at the time of writing this article. Rising marketing spending and overall SG&A have ballooned to close to 20% of revenues, which makes any profitability remote, confirmed by the company's own commentary regarding CAC and expectations for the near term future, relying mostly on non-IFRS measures such as AEBITDA.

For that reason, I consider this company not to be a profitable potential investment and would rate it a "HOLD" here. I would only be interested in purchasing the company at a significant discount to its assets, coming to around €2/share, and even then I would be careful about investing here given everything that might happen and that we're talking a SOTP-valuation. The best thing that can be said for the company is that this is "cheap".

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company fulfills 1 out of my 5 criteria, making it a "HOLD" here, bordering on a "SELL".

