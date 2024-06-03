Trevor Williams

The first-quarter earnings season is largely in the books. S&P 500 operating EPS growth was solid at 6.4%. Critics contend that if you back out the very impressive profits from the Magnificent 7 stocks, then the market’s earnings growth rate is less sublime.

I counter that argument with the reality that, if you also remove the roughly $13 billion of total acquisition and transaction costs related to several deals closed in the first quarter by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), then the SPX 493 ex-BMY, according to BofA, posted a more-than-respectable 5% bottom-line growth rate year-over-year.

I have a buy rating on BMY. While the share-price momentum situation is dreadful and EPS growth appears stagnant over the quarters ahead, the valuation, free cash flow, and dividend yield metrics are very attractive.

The S&P 493 Delivered +5% Q1 EPS Growth ex BMY

BofA Global Research

According to Bank of America Global Research, Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global pharma company focused on discovering, developing, licensing, and marketing drugs for cardiovascular, virology, oncology, affective disorders, immunology, metabolic, and other indications.

Back in April, BMY reported a mixed set of first-quarter results. Q1 non-GAAP EPS of -$4.40 was a small beat while revenue of $11.8 billion, up 5% from year-ago levels, was a more impressive $330 million beat. A total of $6.73 of one-time charges were taken to the EPS number, primarily related to the close of the acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics.

The pharma giant reported that its Growth Portfolio revenues were $4.8 billion, an 8% annual increase, and 11% above levels from Q1 last year on a constant-currency basis. The management team reaffirmed its 2024 top-line guidance numbers, forecasting a low single-digit increase for the year, but reduced its full-year non-GAAP EPS estimate to $0.40 to $0.70.

Solid sales of $127 million from Eliquis were partially offset by somewhat weak Revlimid sales of $477 million. Its newer drugs and portfolio had likewise mixed performances. A long-term risk is that the firm may face loss of exclusivities and negative impacts from the Inflation Reduction Act as it pertains to Eliquis, so it will be key to watch how its new products, including Sotyktu, Opdualag, and Reblozyl perform commercially to help support revenue and earnings. Good news has been seen after the Q1 report, though. BMY’s Opdivo was approved in the EU, and its lung cancer drug Krazati posted positive late-stage trial results.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings dropping close to the breakeven mark this year, but that’s almost entirely the result of acquisition costs related to drugs and product pipelines marked during Q1 2024. On a normalized basis, both GAAP and operating EPS are expected to remain under the levels seen in 2022 and 2023, indicating a light existing pipeline and ongoing industry competition. The current Seeking Alpha consensus numbers are about on par with what BofA projects. BMY’s top line is likewise unimpressive, holding in the low to mid $40-billion range.

Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to rise at a steady rate over the quarters ahead, resulting in a historically high yield, potentially more than 6% in due time. Now trading for less than 7x 2026 non-GAAP EPS and with a very high normalized free cash flow yield, shares are an interesting value play.

BMY: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend, Free Cash Flow Yield Forecasts

BofA Global Research

BMY Dividend Yield History

Seeking Alpha

If we assume normalized operating EPS of $6.50 and apply a 10x multiple, lower than the company’s 5-year average due to weak growth numbers over the next two years, then shares should trade near $65, making the stock significantly undervalued today.

Trading about 7x 2025 free cash flow, there is certainly a compelling value case here, and investors can be paid to wait for a turnaround in the stock’s momentum.

BMY: Cheap on a Price-to-Sales Basis, High Dividend Yield

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, BMY sports about the best valuation you will find in the industry, though it continues to struggle to gain traction with some of its biggest drugs, resulting in a weak growth rating. But with strong profitability metrics, and the massive transaction-related chart in Q1 notwithstanding, the company fundamentals appear in decent shape.

I assert that any kind of earnings expectation rise could warrant an even higher valuation multiple. But the sell-side is not seeing that, given a high 23 EPS downgrades in the past 90 days versus 0 upgrades. Share-price momentum is also very poor right now.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q2 2024 earnings date of Friday, July 26 BMO with a conference call immediately after the numbers hit the tape. You can listen live here.

Before that, BMY’s management team is expected to present at the BIO International Convention 2024 which could draw share price volatility from June 3-6.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

Holders of BMY are probably feeling down-and-out given the protracted downtrend off a high notched in November 2023. Notice in the chart below that the stock has been cut in half in about six months, resulting in an extremely poor RSI momentum oscillator reading. Deep in oversold territory, the bulls are left wondering where the floor is. While the below chart is just three years, if we were to zoom out to the 10-year view, we would find that $42.48 was the nadir from 2019. While BMY is below that point right now, if we see a turnaround, then a bullish false breakdown would be in play.

Near-term, there’s clear resistance in the $52 to $54 range while a downtrend support line could offer some hope to BMY shareholders in the upper $30s, but that’s a small solace. I also spotted a gap at $49 – the stock could easily rally to fill that, which would be about a 20% return from last Friday’s closing price. But with a significant amount of volume by price in the mid-to upper-$40s, the bulls have their work cut out for them to bring BMY through overhead supply.

Overall, we could see a bounce off the downtrend support line, but there are resistance areas to note on the upside.

BMY: Downtrend Support Line In Play, Gap at $49, Big Resistance in the Mid-$50s

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on BMY. The technical situation remains precarious with the bears in control of the primary trend, but shares are compellingly cheap given the company’s strong free cash flow and other healthy profitability metrics following the big one-time expenses taken in Q1.