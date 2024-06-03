James O'Neil/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Challenges and Competition in Pacific Biosciences' Sequencing Technology

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) specializes in genetic sequencing technology. The company is well-known for its Single Molecule, Real-Time [SMRT] sequencing technology, which enables long-read sequencing capabilities. However, compared to competitors like Illumina (ILMN), with platforms like HiSeq and NovaSeq, SMRT has comparatively higher error rates and, thus, necessitates multiple reads (Genome Biology), which adds to the cost and time involved.

This is a critical point, as cost and time can be key factors for consumers of genetic sequencing technologies. For example, researchers and clinical labs often have budget constraints and tight deadlines. The need for multiple passes to achieve high accuracy in SMRT sequencing makes it a niche product that is more suitable for applications requiring long reads and high fidelity. Moreover, Pacific faces competition within the long-read niche. Oxford Nanopore (OTCPK:ONTTF), via "nanopore sequencing," offers long-read sequencing with portable and flexible devices.

Interestingly, the company is making a point (see blog post) to combat the error rate "myths" associated with their long-read technology. Recall that Pacific launched HiFi sequencing with the promise of better accuracy in 2021. In my opinion, the company's continued efforts to "debunk myths" after launching HiFi three years ago subtly signal that a significant portion of its customer base is hesitant to use the products-whether that reluctance is justified or not.

SMRT's niche market, amidst a difficult competitive landscape, is bearing its head in Pacific's earnings.

Q1 Earnings

In Q1, total revenue was $38.8 million (missed by $3.23 million), slightly down from $38.9 million in Q1 '23. Breaking total revenue down: product revenue made up $35 million. The cost of product revenue was $22.447 million. So, their gross margin is only 36% on their products. For reference, Illumina's gross margin on their product was nearly 71% in the same quarter. Notably, Pacific's product gross margins improved over last year's 27%. Pacific's SG&A expenses at $43.753 million, impressively, outweigh total revenues. They also spent $43.455 million on R&D. Pacific's net loss for Q1 was $78.178 million. As of March 31, PACB's share count rose modestly, from 242,032 at the end of last year to 269,578.

Financial Health

At the end of Q1, Pacific reported $76.646 million in cash and cash equivalents and $485.268 million in "investments." Total current assets were $677 million, while total current liabilities were considerably smaller, at $72.95 million. This suggests a healthy current ratio.

Pacific does have $892.545 million in long-term convertible senior notes.

"Net cash used in operating activities" was $75.682 million (quarterly cash burn). Because Pacific is not yet profitable, I will estimate cash runway based on historical data. If we divide their most liquid assets (cash and investments) by their quarterly cash burn, this comes out to nearly two years of cash runway. However, this estimate is based on historical data and future values may vary.

As such, it's easy to imagine Pacific raising capital, in some form or another, within the next year.

Risk/Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

In conclusion, there is considerable operational and financial risk to consider in PACB. The genomic market is highly competitive with established players like Illumina. Within it, PACB's SMRT sequencing merits only a small piece of the pie, amongst other players like Oxford. This is evident in exuberantly high SG&A costs (relative to revenues), declining product revenues, and low gross margins. PACB's operational woes are interconnected with its financial risks. The genomic market requires substantial R&D for players to remain relevant. So while Pacific is struggling in the present, they cannot afford to take the foot off the pedal too much when it comes to R&D. Subsequently, this contributes to harrowing net losses amidst considerable debt obligations. This combination leads to quite a precarious situation.

In assessing the return, it's difficult to envision the next five years being any different from the last five years. In total, the risk/reward profile for PACB, at an enterprise value of nearly $900 million, isn't compelling. As such, this reads very much like a Quadrant 4 investment (low return/high risk). So, I'll have to go with a "sell" on PACB.

While I am skeptical of Pacific's prospects in the genomic market, I am also open to the possibility of things improving. For example, if people's perceptions of their technology improve, they may use it more frequently. Furthermore, there may be an increased demand for long-read sequencing in the future. A better economic outlook (lower inflation), for example, could significantly increase spending on Pacific's products, as well as the stock market's perception of opportunity in genome sequencing stocks like PACB. Furthermore, I could have overestimated the competition while underestimating the potential of long-read sequencing.