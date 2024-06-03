HCI Group: A Growth Stock Trading At Reasonable Levels In The P&C Insurance Industry

Wasan Tita

The market environment remains favorable for the insurance industry, with companies reporting premiums and earnings growth. This has not been different for the HCI Group (NYSE:HCI), a Property and Casualty insurer focused on residential insurance products that has seen strong growth in written premiums growth over the last quarters.

While HCI's stock price has surged nearly 80% over the past 12 months, in my view, valuations still seem at reasonable levels compared to a group of the largest companies in the industry by market cap. Therefore, I see HCI as an interesting name for investors looking to add exposure to the insurance industry and take advantage of the positive outlook for the segment.

Strong In-Force Premium and Earnings Growth

After ending 2023 with over $1 billion in invested assets, HCI grew in-force premiums to the $1 billion milestone for the first time in Q1 2024, as the company continues the growth path seen over the years.

HCI Investor Presentation May 2024

HCI's expansion has been a long-term journey. During the initial phase started in 2007, the company increasingly assumed take-out programs from Citizens, a state-supported insurer in Florida, through the HCI Homeowners Choice segment.

Later on, over the last ten years, the company has driven its organic growth through its subsidiary TypTap, which also focuses on homeowners' multiperil policies but with a tech-driven approach, as it relies on in-house software applications to enhance underwriting selection and operational efficiency.

HCI Investor Presentation May 2024

Premium growth has remained strong in the past quarters. Over the last 12 months, more than $300 million in premiums were added, including policies assumed from Citizens, of which $67 million occurred in Q1 2024.

Meanwhile, HCI has also improved its operational efficiency, with gross loss ratio dropping to 31% from 34% a year ago, driven by a reduction in litigation and claim frequency and in line with expectations of a loss ratio near 30%, thanks to legislative changes. Furthermore, the combined ratio came down to under 67% from 70% in Q4 2023, largely due to limited reinsurance and policy acquisition expenses related to new policies assumed from Citizens.

HCI has also taken advantage of operational leverage, as it has managed to expand business with just a marginal increase in staff, as evidenced by the operating income that came in at $80.6 million in the first quarter versus $25.9 million a year ago. As a result, after deducting income tax expenses, net income was $47.6 million, up more than 200% compared to $15.3 million a year ago. Finally, diluted EPS was $3.81 versus $1.54 a year ago, beating expectations by $1.41.

Positive Outlook

Looking ahead, HCI sees the U.S. homeowner insurance, estimated at $149 billion in 2023, as a large potential market. While new expansions are expected to materialize over time, the company is expected to remain selective and find opportunities where market conditions are more suitable.

For the year 2024, consensus points to quarterly revenue in the range of $180 to $200 million, in what is expected to be a strong growth compared to revenue of $120 to $140 million recorded last year. These estimates are consistent with the recent expansion in written premiums logged by HCI and, in my view, are largely in line with results from major players in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry.

For context, the picture below shows that the market remains constructive regarding the P&C insurance industry, as HCI and the peer group have received more up revisions than down revisions in the past 90 days. The group of P&C insurance companies was divided into two sub-sets: Tier 1 constituted by the top ten players in the segment by market cap, including The Progressive Corporation, Chubb, and The Travelers, with an average market cap of $52 billion, and Tier 2, constituted by other 30 players in the segment, such as Fidelity National Financial, CNA Financial, and HCI, with an average market cap of $4 billion.

Seeking Alpha, consolidated by the author

This positive view is not surprising after all, as fundamentals in the insurance industry remain strong, with growing demand for insurance underscored by climate changes and the high interest rate environment boosting insurers' investment income.

Valuations Still At Reasonable Levels

HCI's performance has been fairly good over time, with positive absolute returns overall, even after the selloff following quarterly results on May 8th, despite beating estimates. On a relative basis, however, HCI has trailed the peer group year-to-date, while outperforming the Tier 2 of smaller cap companies over longer timeframes. Meanwhile, HCI has outperformed the financial sector, represented here by Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), and the S&P 500 over time.

Seeking Alpha, consolidated by the author

Looking at HCI's valuations, we can see that overall, HCI remains trading at much lower multiples compared to both Tier 1 and Tier 2, based on multiples such as P/E, Price/Sales, and EV/Sales, for instance.

However, the price-to-book ratio, a common indicator to measure valuations of financial companies, tells a slightly different story. HCI's ratio of 2.5x is in the middle of a range formed by Tier 1's ratio of 3.1x and Tier 2's ratio of 2.0x, but still in line with HCI's 5-year average of 2.6x.

Seeking Alpha, consolidated by the author

That said, it is important to note that the valuation gap between Tier 1 and Tier 2 makes sense, as larger-cap stocks (Tier 1) are expected to trade at a premium relative to smaller companies (Tier 2).

Meanwhile, HCI's price-to-book ratio level seems to reflect its growth profile relative to the peer group. As shown below, HCI has delivered higher top-line, earnings, and book value growth than the peer group. Additionally, HCI exhibits higher profitability compared to peers and to its own 5-year average as well.

Seeking Alpha, consolidated by the author

With that in mind, given its historical growth and profitability, it is clear to me that HCI warrants trading at multiples closer to the industry's biggest players, represented by the Tier 1 group. This gives HCI some upside from current levels if its price-to-book ratio moves from the current 2.5x toward levels near the Tier 1 average at 3.1x.

On the flip side, HCI's combined ratio of 67% recorded in the first quarter was influenced by quite favorable conditions in the new Citizens' assumptions, where there were limited reinsurance and policy acquisition expenses. Once the situation normalizes, likely to the low to mid-80s, as expected by the company, it may weigh on net income and limit the benefits of operational leverage on HCI's earnings.

This is something to watch in the next quarters and may affect share prices in the short term. Despite this potential headwind, HCI appears well-positioned to continue to benefit from the positive outlook for the insurance industry as a whole, and I expect share prices to remain on an upward trajectory as long as the company continues to expand written premiums and book value going forward.