The last 12 months have been a transformational year for 3M (NYSE:MMM), the manufacturing conglomerate that for decades has been a pillar of the dividend portfolio of investors all over the world. Once praised for its endless innovation, the company is navigating the tail end of one of the most difficult of its 122 years in existence.

A decade-long stagnation, multiple massive legal issues, and now a huge spin-off of the very lucrative business segment have left 3M wounded. Dividend investors have probably already jumped ship by now following the recent dividend cut, however the short-term price movement (up 30% in the last 3 months) seems to indicate that value investors have taken an interest.

Personally, I find the current risk-reward profile of 3M to be heavily tilted towards the risk side. I see very little reward possible for a mountain of risks; thus I don't see an investment at 3M at these levels particularly interesting.

Huge settlements have been reached

3M has been sued by thousands of military personnel on the accounts that their military-grade earplugs were, in fact, defective, leading to hearing damage caused by loud noises during military operations. Over the course of many years, the class action lawsuit grew exponentially and became one of the largest legal settlements in the history of corporate America. As announced by the company on 26 March 2024, over 99.9% of claimants agreed with the reached settlement of $6 billion paid between 2023 and 2029.

The massive settlement agreed upon the earplugs controversy is, however, not the only issue that the company has faced, nor its largest. 3M has managed to one-up the $6 billion legal bills with an additional $10.3 billion settlement over the contamination of U.S. public water systems with so-called "forever chemicals", potentially harmful substances technically called PFAS. While 3M has already started to phase out production of other types of chemicals such as PFOA and PFOS, it won't be before the end of 2025 that the company will halt production of PFAS as well. In the meantime, the $10.3 billion settlement will potentially increase to $12.5 billion if the court-mandated water testing to be carried out in the next three years will find more traces of contamination. 3M has agreed to pay the settlement over the course of the next 13 years.

The only positive note here is that settlements have been finally reached, which allows shareholders to properly assess the damages done to the business. The payments are huge and are likely to take a big toll on the company's ability to invest cash into the business and find new avenues for growth. As such, management has turned to cost cuts and divestment in an attempt to raise funds.

Health Care out, Solventum in

On 1 April 2024, 3M fully completed the spin-off of its Health Care segment into the newly incorporated Solventum, now trading under the ticker SOLV. 3M shareholders have received shares in the new company and 3M retains about 19.9% stake in the business, which most likely will be further divested down the line to raise more cash if needed. In FY2023, the Health Care business recorded about $8.2 billion in Revenue and $1.6 billion in operating profit, about 27% of 3M total operating profit. It was the second most profitable business segment after Safety & Industrial, but most importantly, it has been the fastest growing segment with revenue increasing from $5.4 billion in 2015 to $9 billion in 2021 until the impact of Covid resulted in two years of negative growth.

Revenue growth for 3M's Health Care segment (Statista)

In my opinion, the divestment of Solventum has left behind a weaker 3M. The business will be impacted by long-lasting headwinds, generating from reduced profit and reduced overall growth. Moreover, the 19.9% stake in SOLV has not fared so well in the open market, as Solventum's shares are trading already down -25% from their initial trading price.

An inevitable dividend cut

On 14 May 2024, the company formally announced a widely expected dividend cut. The economics of the business, the spin-off of a very profitable business segment and the massive legal settlements simply made the previous dividend completely unsustainable.

Management has announced a new quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, down from the previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. At the current share price of $100, this represents an annualized dividend yield of about 2.8%. Moreover, the company has guided for a new dividend policy of about 40% of adjusted free cash flow to be paid out to shareholders, down from 60% of the previous policy.

There isn't much to say about that, as it was simply an inevitability. It was, however, a tough pill to swallow for dividend investors: shares have been aggressively sold off between 2021 and 2024, probably as a consequence of dividend investors selling their positions in anticipation of the dividend cut.

From a business perspective, the dividend cut can only be a positive. More cash retained means more possibility to invest it both into the business as well as into potential acquisitions, which will be sorely needed to create some growth.

Improved efficiency but still no growth

With so much ongoing around the company, it is easy to get distracted from what the company has achieved operationally. The last decade was not a particularly successful one, and in the near term the challenges are expected to continue. At $100 per share, 3M stock price is trading roughly flat in the last 10 years, and about at about half from the all-time high recorded back in February 2018. The stock price movement is easily explained by the company's performance, considering that in the last decade, the company's revenue has grown just from $31.8 billion recorded in FY2014 to $32.6 billion in FY2023. Both Net Income and Free Cash Flow have pretty much stagnated as well, overall giving the idea of a conglomerate that has had a hard time growing.

The latest results for the first quarter 2024 have generally beaten Wall Street expectations, but were not exactly anything to be excited for. Revenue went down -0.3% from the same quarter a year ago, and Net Income shrank -5% to $928 million for the quarter.

In the short term, the name of the game is efficiency. Operating margin in the latest quarter improved 4% to 21.7% while also gross margin improved 3.3% to 45.9%. What is worrying however is that the company has achieved the targeted reduction in costs, mostly cutting expenses in Research & Development (down -7.4% YoY), hardly what the company needs considering how historically important innovation has been for the company's success.

The Safety & Industrial and Consumer business segments actually shrank in the quarter, down respectively -1.4% and -3.9%. What saved the quarter was positive adjusted organic growth of 6.7% recorded by the Transportation & Electronics segment, thanks in particular to the automotive and consumer electronic businesses. China and EMEA performed decently, but FX headwinds specifically from Asia have effectively nullified their positive performance.

Geographic strength in Asia Pacific was contrasted by negative currency effects. (3M Earnings Report 1Q 2024)

I think 3M's current situation poses a very serious question regarding future avenues of growth. Despite anaemic top-line growth, between 2014 and 2019 the company's Goodwill on the balance sheet almost doubled from $7 billion to $13.8 billion, indicating that in order to simply maintain the business stable at the same level, 3M had to rely on a lot of external acquisitions.

That's not particularly surprising, given that in the industrial and manufacturing sector, oftentimes growth inevitably comes from tuck-in acquisitions of smaller rivals. However, I question how a company saddled by $20.6 billion of debt and huge settlement costs for years to come can actually fund enough acquisitions to not only grow the business, but actually stop it from shrinking.

Additionally, as mentioned earlier, 3M is severely cutting R&D spending in an attempt to retain as much cash as possible.

Barely any growth for 2024 (3M Earnings Report 1Q 2024)

During the latest earnings call, an analyst pointed out that excluding the Health Care segment, 3M's long-term growth has been very slow (under 2%) and thus asked the management how they plan to achieve growth with Solventum out of the picture. The answer:

Importantly, when you look at what drives our growth, it's really investing in the business. Organic investments have been the dominant driver of growth for us as a company and we expect that to continue as we move forward.

However, the company is severely cutting investments in R&D. That seems disingenuous to me and potentially a red flag, as it gives me the impression that for now there is no clear idea on how to restart growth in the business.

Valuation and key takeaways

The bull thesis for 3M seems mainly to revolve around a cheap valuation. For FY2024, management has guided for EPS in the range of $6.8 to $7.3. As per Seeking Alpha data, the expectation seems to be that from FY2025, the company will consistently deliver annual earnings growth between 6.52% and 10.93%.

There's optimism around earnings growth (Seeking Alpha)

I honestly fail to see the reasons for all of this optimism, considering that the company is coming from a decade of stagnation. Given the cost reduction campaign, I fully expect an improvement in earnings in the short term; however, there is only so much growth that a company can achieve by cutting costs. At some point, the lack of investments will come back to bite. Everything can happen; however, I don't see any strong indication that this is the most likely scenario. On the contrary, I would not be surprised to see the company continuing to struggle for a long time, potentially still dealing with stagnating if not shrinking revenue.

After researching the stock, I came away with a very negative feeling. There are plenty of risks here, which is fine if on the other side the potential reward is sufficiently enticing. It is always a balance of the right amount of risk for the correct potential reward. In the case of 3M, I just don't see it: what is the potential reward here when facing almost $20 billion of legal settlements, a stagnating business, lower capacity for investments into the business, and a subpar dividend?

Shares are currently trading at a Forward PE ratio of 16x as per Seeking Alpha data. That is cheaper than the S&P 500 trading near all-time highs and at a very expensive valuation, but what does that tell us really? Paying up to 16x forward earnings seems like a very steep price to me for such a troubled business. It is admittedly hard at the moment to find good values in the market, but I'd argue that there's much better out there than 3M. For me, it's a hard pass.