4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Ever since I began publishing articles, including the last one, about Frontera Energy (OTCPK:FECCF), I have stressed the importance of both patience and consistently applied business strategy. This management appears to have neither, which is not good for shareholders. Now management has announced an initiative to get value for some of the Colombian infrastructure as they believe it is undervalued. But later in the first quarter report, management notes some protests interrupted production and caused a total production decline. As a result of all of this, there are other companies I follow that handle this type of situation much better and realize more value for shareholders. For me, this remains a sell (or even a strong sell) as there are better choices out there.

Bond Prices

One general axiom is that stock prices go nowhere if bond prices are weak. That prompted the first question during the conference call.

"The first one has to do with, I guess, the strategy towards your bonds. They are one of the cheapest bonds among the independents in Latin America and in Colombia, which sort of mystifies me because you have a good, diversified asset base. And you have good cash flow and relatively low leverage. At some point, would you consider doing either more of a buyback or an exchange for something maybe more amortizing or something? "

This question comes from Annie Milne of Bank of America during the First Quarter 2024, Conference Call.

It illustrates some of the challenges that the company faces in both the debt market and the known challenges in the stock market. Later on, management was talking about spinning off (potentially) some assets to realize value.

But in the same breath, management mentioned that if these assets are sold or spun off, there is no requirement to repay any debt. That goes a long way to explaining the debt prices that brought the question in the first place.

The idea that shareholders could benefit at the expense of bondholders is scary to the bond market. But it also points to shareholders a certain management mindset that could end up being dangerous to shareholders down the road as well.

Colombia is well known for valuations that are at a discount to other places, like the United States or Canada. But if management strategy contributes a certain amount of uncertainty, then stock prices are likely to reflect a larger than expected discount. That is especially true if the bond prices are perceived as lower than other comparable companies with bonds.

Strategic Indecision

More importantly, the strategy appears to be one of "get value now, no matter what it takes". Previous articles noted the announcement of getting value for the Guyana business. Obviously, that is still ongoing, and it is likely taking longer than management had originally anticipated.

Furthermore, whenever management has been questioned about a backup plan, the answer was at best vague (as it was here with the bond prices) and at worst could be interpreted as no plan.

Now there are two major parts of the company "on the table" to get value. The latest was Colombian infrastructure. But this is one of the parts of the company that generates cash that could be potentially used to get value for the Guyana properties.

Selling or spinning off an asset like this, with no plans in place to achieve value for the Guyana project (which can be very much cash eating if it is not sold) other than the ongoing marketing campaign, is very much going to cause consternation in the bond market. That will likewise be putting any stock price progress on hold.

The market already has doubts about the campaign to receive value for the Guyana business. What is going on now will likely reinforce those doubts.

Africa Oil

Compare what is going on here to what is going on with Africa Oil (OTCPK:AOIFF). Africa Oil just did two farm-downs with major partner TotalEnergies (TTE) "the usual way" that eliminated a lot of cash risk while allowing for some upside potential when the cash rolls in. It should be noted that the cash will not be rolling in for some years. But unlike Frontera Energy management, this management is willing to wait for that cash.

One of the problems with realizing value now is that any buyer is very unsure of the value. The leases could have a lot of value, or the exploration wells could start being dry or disappointing "tomorrow". That makes the carry agreement with Total very important because if Total would decide to abandon in the unlikely event of disappointing future results, then Total can do that. There is not a future cash obligation in such a situation.

Here, Frontera management wants cash now and claims that two wells indicate value. So far, anyone who has looked at the project appears to disagree. Actions or lack of actions speak louder than words.

The key is that whatever cash Africa Oil expects to receive is dependent upon commodity prices years from now, and it is dependent upon a lot of success between now and that time. While both partners agree that so far, the two farm-downs appear to be commercial. There are no guarantees between a promising now and a producing then that is well into the future. That stymies a cash offer like few other things can.

The Business

The actual business of cash generating production and profits that infrastructure generates is actually doing just fine. But all the attention is directed to these "value achieving" measures that are probably going nowhere fast.

Management has some decent businesses, a more than decent debt ratio, and a lot of things going for it in Colombia and Ecuador. All management has to do is run that business the way all the other companies are running their businesses.

There are ways to "get out" with "value" but that strategy takes a lot of patience and time because the market for companies doing business in Colombia and Ecuador (or for that matter, all of South America) is challenging.

So, the door for sales and exiting the business only happens periodically. In simple terms, liquidity is an issue and buyers rule the market. This management has a fair amount to learn about such a market, as they are very used to controlling a sale. There are likely to be some financial bumps and bruises along the way as a result.

Summary

Management now has two pieces of the business up for "achieving value" through "strategic alternatives". That rarely works for businesses where liquidity for such transactions is an issue. The odds are against success and for management learning how the process should work (hopefully before they blow a lot of value).

For this reason, the stock is a sell. I would not argue against a strong sell because I have little faith that management can execute the current strategy successfully. For me, it is a "run the other way and do not look back ever". I would not touch the stock.

I am very big on managements that know what they are doing in a situation like this. One such company is Africa Oil, which recently did two farm-downs while retaining a significant interest in the future upside potential.

The key is that the remaining interest is likely worth little right now, for the same reason it is hard to sell a house under construction (as opposed to the finished product). With Guyana, management clearly does not have a finished product. Instead, it has a house under construction.

What Africa Oil did is eliminate future financial risk at the cost of some upside potential. The partner Total was clearly willing to take that risk. Africa Oil was willing to wait for the upside, which is years away. But once the cash is flowing, then like Hess (HES) corporation, a takeover offer appeared. Even then, the offer is for stock and not cash.

Frontera management insists upon doing things their way, despite a fair amount of evidence to the contrary. I wish them luck as they are going to need it. But under no circumstances do I want to be a shareholder.

Risk

There is a very real risk that the current strategy to achieve value for shareholders will fail and possibly backfire. This stock could be stagnant or worse due to the business strategy chosen.

Management is usually the biggest asset or liability not on the balance sheet. In this case, there is a very real possibility that management is engaging in a strategy that could prove to be a liability in the long term.

Low bond prices, as noted in the quoted question above, point to a lot of management risk even though the operations are largely profitable, and management has decent debt ratios. This management needs to regain the confidence of the debt market before the stock price goes anywhere long-term.

One of the big impediments to a successful Guyana "value" transaction is the amount of risk getting from now to cash flow years from now. Additionally, commodity prices have low visibility and are volatile. A sustained commodity price downturn could result in a cancellation of the Guyana projects nearby, leaving no value to the leases.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.