HPI: This Fund Is Navigating The Current Environment Well, But It Is Pricy

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund offers an attractive 8.88% yield, one of the highest among preferred stock funds.
  • The fund's current yield may not keep up with rising living costs if held in a taxable account.
  • The fund has outperformed its benchmark indices and has a relatively stable distribution history, but its portfolio allocation and valuation should be considered.
  • The fund has a surprisingly large corporate bond allocation, which might be a drag on its performance. However, it appears to be reducing its overall portfolio risk.
  • The fund has been managing to cover its distribution in the current fiscal year, but there is a chance that this could change if the market corrects.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

US dollart banknotes

Yuji Sakai

The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) is a closed-end fund that can be purchased by income-focused investors as a method of achieving their goals that involve the generation of a large amount of income from

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.96K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HPI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on HPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HPI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News