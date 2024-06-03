3M Company: Still A Good Investment Despite Dividend Cut

Jun. 03, 2024 5:33 AM ET3M Company (MMM) StockSOLV
Summary

  • 3M Company reported solid first quarter results with adjusted EPS growing in the double digits again.
  • The company spun off its healthcare business into a new company called Solventum.
  • 3M Company cut its dividend in half, but the stock is still undervalued and seems well-supported from a technical point of view.
  • With major lawsuits almost resolved, we can be optimistic for 3M Company to return to previous growth and efficiency levels.
Prague, Czech republic - May 22, 2017: 3M company logo on headquarters building

josefkubes

One of the biggest disappointments in my portfolio is 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and the position is still down 30%. Of course, this is not including dividends I collected in the last few years, and we also must take into account the position

