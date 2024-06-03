Golden_Brown

Elevator Pitch

My rating for Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:SHTDF) (OTCPK:SHTDY) [1099:HK] is a Hold. Sinopharm Group calls itself the operator of China's "largest national pharmaceutical distribution network" on its LinkedIn page.

Earlier, I wrote about the factors driving Sinopharm Group's stock price performance in early-to-mid 2021 in my July 12, 2021 article. This update details SHTDF's near-term headwinds and long-term re-rating drivers.

In the short term, Sinopharm Group's top line is affected by the pressure on drug pricing and the cautiousness of a key customer group, hospitals. For the long run, the consolidation of the pharmaceutical distribution industry, the reform of Chinese state-owned enterprises, and revenue diversification are potential drivers of a valuation re-rating for SHTDF. Considering both the short-term pain and long-term gain, the stock is rated as a Hold.

The company's shares are traded on the Over-The-Counter market and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The three-month mean daily trading values for Sinopharm Group's Hong Kong-listed shares and OTC shares were $15 million and $0.1 million, respectively, as per S&P Capital IQ data. Sinopharm Group's Hong Kong shares can be bought or sold with US stockbrokers such as Interactive Brokers.

Short-Term Outlook Is Affected By External Headwinds

The market's consensus full-year FY 2024 top-line projection for Sinopharm Group has been cut by -4% to RMB648.7 billion in the past three months, as per S&P Capital IQ data. This implies that analysts see the company's revenue growing by +8.7% this year, which is less than half of Sinopharm Group's historical FY 2010-2023 top line CAGR of +18.0%.

It is easy to understand why the sell side has a cautious view of SHTDF's revenue growth prospects for the near term. Sinopharm Group's top line increased modestly by +1.2% YoY to RMB147.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024. This was worse than the company's +3.4% YoY revenue expansion for Q4 2023.

The company's latest quarterly top-line performance and its full-year revenue outlook have been negatively impacted by external headwinds relating to the pharmaceutical distribution industry in Mainland China. Specifically, the decline in the price of drugs and the anti-corruption campaign targeting hospitals are the key negatives for China's pharmaceutical distribution sector.

Sinopharm Group noted in the company's 2023 annual report that the past "nine batches of centralized procurement of drugs" led by China's "National Healthcare Security Administration" drove in "an average price reduction of over 50%" for "374 kinds of drugs." In late April, research firm Morningstar lowered its current year top-line expansion estimate for Sinopharm Group from +7.4% to +4.0% (which is below the +8.7% consensus) taking into consideration "price cuts." It is realistic to assume that the downward pressure on drug prices in China will continue to be a drag on SHTDF's sales for the near future.

Separately, law firm DLA Piper published an article on February 21, 2024 highlighting that China's regulatory authorities initiated "a year-long nationwide campaign targeting corruption in the healthcare industry" in July last year. In this DLA Piper write-up, it is noted that there were "reports of investigations and sentencing of healthcare providers (HCPs) and officials in public hospitals" in the early part of this year. It is natural that hospitals in China have become more prudent in their dealings with the ongoing anti-corruption campaign. This translates into lower revenue for pharmaceutical distribution companies like Sinopharm Group who supply to hospitals, even though these distributors haven't done anything wrong and aren't the focus of this anti-corruption drive (unlike hospitals).

To sum things up, Sinopharm Group's financial performance is likely to be impacted by factors beyond its control in the short term.

But There Are Potential Re-Rating Drivers For The Long Run

Looking past near-term headwinds, Sinopharm Group could potentially benefit from certain re-rating drivers.

Firstly, the consolidation of the Chinese pharmaceutical distribution industry over time will be a key revenue growth driver for SHTDF in the form of market share gains.

In 2023, total sales for China's pharmaceutical distribution sector increased by +5.8% according to a May 17, 2024 report (not publicly available) titled "Analysis of 2023 Annual Report and 2024 Q1 Report - Pharmaceutical Distribution Industry" published by Tianfeng Securities. In contrast, Sinopharm Group's top line expanded by a relatively better +8.0% last year. As such, it is highly probable that SHTDF grew its market share at the expense of its rivals in 2023.

Another report (not publicly available) issued by SDIC Securities on April 24, 2024 titled "Industry Concentration Continues To Increase For Distributors" noted that the Mainland Chinese pharmaceutical distribution industry has room for further consolidation. Specifically, this report indicated that the combined market share of the top 100 pharmaceutical distributors in China is approximately 75%. In other words, the Chinese pharmaceutical distribution sector is fragmented, with the small distributors (outside of the top 100) accounting for about a quarter of the market.

Secondly, Sinopharm Group might benefit from the reform of Chinese state-owned enterprises.

An April 26, 2024 South China Morning Post commentary piece highlighted that China has begun a "campaign to improve the financial performance of listed SOEs" in the country so that they become "more market-oriented and shareholder-friendly." The overall valuations of Chinese listed SOEs should improve if the market recognizes that this group of companies will focus more on stock price performance and shareholder capital return in the future.

As a listed Chinese state-owned enterprise, Sinopharm Group's valuations could be re-rated assuming this Chinese SOE reform wave gains traction.

Thirdly, the company will eventually benefit from a more diversified revenue mix.

Sinopharm Group's retail pharmacy revenue expanded by +10.5% YoY in Q1 2024, which was much better than its overall top-line growth of +1.2% YoY for the most recent quarter. However, the retail pharmacy business only accounted for 5% of SHTDF's total sales for the latest quarter.

Looking forward, SHTDF's top-line growth outlook should get better, as the company diversifies aggressively beyond its core pharmaceutical distribution business in time to come.

Closing Thoughts

Sinopharm Group's current P/E multiple is close to its historical average, so I see the company's shares as fairly valued. In my opinion, both the short-term headwinds and long-term re-rating drivers for the stock are reflected in its valuations. The market currently values Sinopharm Group at a consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple of 6.3 times. As a comparison, the stock's three-year mean forward P/E ratio is 6.1 times (source: S&P Capital IQ).

