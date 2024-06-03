pcess609

This monthly article series reports sector metrics in the S&P 500 index. It is also a top-down analysis of ETFs based on the S&P 500, like Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

RSP strategy and historical performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF holds all S&P 500 stocks in an equal-weight portfolio, rebalanced quarterly. RSP is expected to outperform the S&P 500 in the long term by betting on the size factor (smaller companies have a higher weight than in the capital-weighted index) and the rebalancing mechanism (which is a systematic “sell high, buy low” strategy). In fact, the equal-weight S&P 500 has beaten the capital-weighted index by 1.9% in annualized return since 1/1/2000, but by only 23 bps since RSP inception (04/24/2003). RSP has lagged in the last 3 years, especially in 2024. The expense ratio is a bit higher than for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY): 0.20% vs. 0.09%.

RSP vs SPY, 3-year return (Seeking Alpha)

RSP vs SPY, 2024 to date (Seeking Alpha)

RSP has a tilt to value: it is cheaper than SPY based on valuation ratios and has a lower aggregate earnings growth rate, as reported in the next table.

RSP SPY P/E TTM 20.02 24.39 Price/Book 2.68 4.26 Price/Sales 1.67 2.79 Price/Cash Flow 12.13 16.79 Earnings growth 16.18% 21.92% Click to enlarge

Source: Fidelity

Now, let’s go into the details of sector metrics within RSP (which are also relevant for other S&P 500 ETFs).

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios in every sector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). All are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all these ratios, higher is better and negative is bad. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also calculate two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians rather than averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. Capital-weighted averages are skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. As a consequence, these metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

Historical baselines are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh. For example, the value of EYh for technology in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield of S&P 500 tech companies.

The Value Score "VS" is the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score "QS" is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance, except in energy and utilities, where the Free Cash Flow Yield is ignored to avoid some inconsistencies. VS and QS are capped between -100 and +100 when the calculation goes beyond these values.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of the last daily closing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY All -11.41 6.02 0.0388 0.3563 0.0243 16.36 48.38 0.0428 0.4122 0.0274 15.19 46.39 2.71% 18.97% Cs. Discretionary 1.50 22.78 0.0465 0.5258 0.0355 30.29 38.42 0.0448 0.6384 0.0300 21.68 36.31 1.55% 16.66% Cs. Staples 2.00 -6.30 0.0451 0.5123 0.0187 20.33 40.84 0.0418 0.4698 0.0210 23.45 40.55 -0.81% -3.17% Energy 100 92.65 0.0682 0.4746 0.0363 20.67 45.87 0.0244 0.5469 -0.0041 7.40 43.30 2.02% 26.20% Financials 4.97 6.71 0.0637 0.5329 0.0658 11.78 80.77 0.0685 0.4323 0.0667 11.17 74.81 1.98% 37.64% Healthcare -14.03 -8.06 0.0266 0.2770 0.0255 13.24 63.56 0.0341 0.2731 0.0325 15.81 63.48 0.59% 7.36% Industrials -28.53 3.24 0.0342 0.2910 0.0210 21.30 39.78 0.0433 0.5098 0.0268 21.35 37.27 2.37% 23.66% Technology -30.11 12.16 0.0268 0.1584 0.0247 28.08 62.18 0.0367 0.2526 0.0334 22.31 63.13 4.15% 21.31% Communication 19.25 3.34 0.0439 0.7115 0.0450 17.20 55.99 0.0459 0.5285 0.0353 16.51 54.62 4.88% 6.72% Materials -14.44 -3.10 0.0301 0.5832 0.0213 16.02 37.07 0.0435 0.5951 0.0238 17.50 36.24 3.34% 29.44% Utilities -4.79 9.54 0.0525 0.4123 -0.0845 10.40 44.24 0.0493 0.4912 -0.0567 9.61 39.90 4.84% 12.26% Real Estate 18.56 10.14 0.0303 0.1246 0.0087 8.29 64.74 0.0234 0.1147 0.0074 6.82 65.64 4.02% 9.75% Click to enlarge

Score charts

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by sector (higher is better).

Value and quality in the S&P 500 (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Score variation since last month:

Variations in value and quality (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

The next chart plots momentum scores based on median returns by sector.

Momentum in the S&P 500 (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

A hypothetical S&P 500 “median” company is overvalued by 11.4% relative to average valuation metrics since 2013. The quality score is slightly above the historical baseline. We can translate median yields in their inverse ratios:

Price/Earnings: 25.77 - Price/Sales: 2.81 - Price/Free Cash Flow: 41.15

Energy has been showing the highest value and quality scores among GICS sectors since February 2022. Real estate and communication are undervalued by about 19% relative to 11-year averages. Financials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples and utilities are close to their historical baseline in valuation. Materials and healthcare are overvalued by about 14% relative to their baseline, whereas technology and industrials are overvalued by about 30%.

SPY has gained 25% in 12 months (total return), whereas the median return of the S&P 500 is 19% (reported in the table above) and the equal-weight return (measured on RSP) is 17.3%. It means the capital-weighted index has been skewed to the upside by mega-cap companies over the last 12 months.

Cheap stocks among their peers

We use the table above to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells that a large consumer staples company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0451 (or price/earnings below 22.17) is in the better half of the sector regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The 9 stocks listed below are an excerpt of the list of 75 companies sent to subscribers for the June 2024 update.

CHTR Charter Communications, Inc. COMMUNICATION GPS Gap, Inc. DISCRETIONARY APA APA Corp. ENERGY SYF Synchrony Financial FINANCIAL MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. HEALTHCARE DE Deere & Co. INDUSTRIAL BG Bunge Global SA STAPLES GDDY GoDaddy, Inc. TECH EXC Exelon Corp. UTIL Click to enlarge

It is a rotational model with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.