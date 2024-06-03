imaginima

Altice made the news over the last few months as the France-based group is on a clearly headed for a restructuring soon. The independent US-based group, Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), is also stretched in terms of debt and liquidity. We think there are two main considerations when looking at its equity: (1) the capital structure and bond prices suggest that the equity embeds a high downside risk, and (2) any potential conflict between organized creditors and the company could again harm shareholders. For these reasons, we think investors should totally avoid an equity investment, or opportunistically short it.

An expensive liability management exercise might be around the corner

In the latest earnings call, management commented on potential balance sheet maneuvers that sent the bond prices down by several points.

This clearly signals that a liability management exercise might start soon, and will likely be detrimental for creditors (and so eventually equity holders). We suspect this could be in two forms: (1) a distressed exchange offer, or (2) an up tiering transaction. But since the latter would require new money, we think the first is the most likely. But why is this so relevant for the equity? Well, theoretically creditors should be paid first, and equity holders should be the first to bear any losses. If creditors lose principal as a result of any sort of exchange, this would contradict this fundamental rule and trigger a not-so-kind scenario. We already have an anticipation of this risk:

Ahead of earnings and in anticipation of a potential balance sheet exercise, a group of creditors across tranches banded together with Akin Gump as counsel, sources said. Today, the consortium grew to a significant size as creditors consider next steps following management comments today and in light of owner Patrick Drahi taking an aggressive stance against investors during Altice France's Q4 call in March, according to sources.

Creditors are not totally unprepared, as the group is formed by sophisticated investors. They grouped and hired counsel, who advised them on potential maneuvers that could fight the company's decisions. The clearest path to legal action would be a breach of the covenants that are contained in the indentures of the Senior Notes. An aggressive group of creditors could force the filing of Chapter 11 or renegotiate a waiver that includes a substantial equity raise. An example of a covenant that might be already close to being breached is the maximum leverage ratio permitted under the Senior Secured Notes due 2026, which recites the following:

The Issuer will not, and will not permit any of its Restricted Subsidiaries to, Incur any Indebtedness (including Acquired Indebtedness); [...] if the Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio [...] is greater than 5.5 to 1.0

This limits the ability of Altice USA to make acquisitions ("Acquired Indebtedness"), increase leverage, or in general, incur more indebtedness if leverage is above 5.5x. Right now, it stands at 5.1x for the senior secured notes.

The language around what is permitted and not is quite complex, and is rather difficult to unbundle all the implications without advanced tools like Reorg. But the substance is that if pushed aggressively, creditors still have some room to fight back. All this fighting weighs on the equity holders, in one way or another.

The simple math: leverage is high enough to wipe out the equity

We get to our conclusion that the equity of Altice is at high downside risk by doing some simple math: the leverage across the different debt liens is high enough that any out-of-court or in-court formal restructuring would leave equity holders empty-handed. Let's run the numbers.

Cap Stack Analysis (CreditSights)

As a courtesy of CreditSights, which published this table, we can visualize a very well-constructed capitalization table that summarizes what's going on. The debt is divided between two main subsidiaries: CSC Holdings, and Lightpath. While the latter is only 50.01% owned, its debt is consolidated entirely for accounting purposes. We will focus primarily on the debt at the CSC Holdings level. Notice that the Senior Secured debt leverage ratio stands at 5.3x, and the unsecured at 7.1x. Let's now look at the implied recovery value, and we do so in two ways: (1) use the bond prices of Altice, and (2) use EBITDA multiples of public comparables.

Case 1: Bond prices reflect recovery value.

In this case, the 45c price of the Senior Unsecured notes would yield a fair value of around $2.7 billion, from the more than $5.5 billion of total unsecured debt. By adding this to the face value of the secured debt, and dividing for CSC EBITDA, we get a multiple of 6.1x. Clearly, under this scenario, the equity cannot be assigned any positive value, as creditors have been significantly impaired

Case 2: Public comparables are used to derive a fair market value.

We used a set of 6 different public comps, that differ in size and geographical location. This gives a comprehensive reading on the state of valuations across the entire sector.

Valuation Framework (Seeking Alpha)

This shows that the average multiple is actually aligned with our previous approach, and stands at 6.1x. This means that again, the equity holders would receive zero recoveries and unsecured creditors would be deeply impaired.

The risk of a short strategy: discussing convexity

By all means, if the price of the bonds is below par (for reasons not related to interest rates), the equity should be at zero. This is what theory suggests, but is not what actually happens in practice. The logical explanation is that there is some convexity priced in the equity, which is a function of the probability that something good happens before the debt comes due. This optionality, which is common even in post-bankruptcy equity - see Revlon, Hertz, etc. - is worth $1 billion in the case of Altice.

Thus, the risk of shorting the equity - even though we know it has a high probability of going to zero - is represented by something positive happening in the next 2 years. We could summarize this risk in two main aspects: (1) EBITDA grows and lowers the multiple and leverage ratio, and/or (2) the valuation multiples expand.

EBITDA - Historical (Seeking Alpha)

This is how EBITDA evolved over time. Clearly, no up shoots ever happened, but rather a persistent decline kicked-in 2 years ago. This is representative of a declining business and lowers the risk of bad surprises (for short sellers).

EV/EBITDA - Historical (Seeking Alpha)

The valuation framework also seems to support our thesis. The historically higher multiple attached to Altice has compressed over time towards its peers' average. However, it is still very much higher and is the highest among the group. This leaves very little room for further improvement. Even if the industry were to go through some overall improvement, ATUS seems to have already priced in a higher valuation.

For this reason, we think the convexity that is priced-in, the $1 billion market cap, is very expensive and is mispriced. We think this could be due to the significant stake that Mr. Drahi, the founder, still holds. Clearly, the market might be reading a lot into this, suggesting that he is willing to take any measure to safeguard this equity value. But we think he can only get this far, and eventually creditors will arrange to limit their own losses, at the expense of equity holders.

Conclusion

Altice USA is in the news as the company is likely ready to take steps that could be detrimental to creditors. We think that is this scenario, given the overall valuation framework and the high leverage, there is an enormous risk attached to its equity. We also believe that the market is overstating the chances that equity could recover significant amounts, and believe that there are high probabilities of a serious downside risk as the market re-prices the convexity on the equity.