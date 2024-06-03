nikpal/E+ via Getty Images

Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for CD Projekt (CDP) (OTCPK:OTGLF) when I wrote about it in October last year, as I expected the stock to stay range-bound due to a lack of positive catalysts and the poor pickup rate of Phantom Liberty. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a sell rating. My key update to my thesis is that I expect CDP to miss its incentive targets for FY26 and FY27, as I don’t think they can deliver the implied number of games given the timeline.

Review

CDP reported 1Q24 earnings 3 days ago, with revenue growing by 30% to PLN227 million, which drove a 14% y/y increase in EBIT to PLN81 million. As a result, net income grew 44% y/y from PLN69.4 million to PLN100 million, beating consensus expectations by a big margin. This set of quarterly results seems strong at a glance, but I believe it is not representative of the business's near-term outlook. On top of that, I think it would be hard for CDP to meet consensus FY26/27 earnings estimates. Hence, I believe the recent share price rally has also driven valuations to an expensive level, which is not justified.

Author's work

Firstly, the strong net income performance (30% delta vs. EBIT growth) was largely driven by tax benefits from the improved tax benefits in 1Q24. Given that the CDP's historical tax rate has been volatile, I don’t think it makes sense to assume continuous tax benefits moving forward.

Secondly, I believe CDP is unlikely to meet its net profit target (announced in the latest incentive program). The new program targets CDP to achieve PLN 2 billion of cumulative net earnings between FY23 and FY26 (FY22 earnings call) and PLN 3 billion between FY24 and FY27. Using historical net earnings as a gauge—FY20 net income (PLN1.15 billion net income) as a gauge for new game launch earnings contribution (CDP launched Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020), the targets implies—it implies that CDP is targeting to launch ~2 games between FY26 and FY27. In my opinion, this is a very unlikely target as the upcoming big game launch (Witcher 4) is only moving to the development stage in 2H24. Considering the need to move the entire gaming engine to Unreal Engine 5, which is an extremely difficult thing to do; flattish development expenses in 1Q24 vs. 4Q23 (4Q23: PLN575 million and 1Q24: PLN527 million, suggesting no major step up in developments yet); and the need for multiple iterations of checks at the final stage, which I believe is going to take a lot of time (I expect management to step up on this in case there is a repeat of the Cyberpunk incident). Assuming CDP starts developing at the start of 2H24 (1st June), I think the timeline is extremely tight (only 18 to 30 months). Note that Cyberpunk 2077 took CDP almost 4 years to develop. Suppose CDP does achieve this; I don’t see how they are able to develop the next game within a year. I don’t think the market is appreciating this risk, as they are already projecting PLN684 million in FY26 and PLN1.4 billion in FY27, clearly assuming that CDP launches the game on time.

What could help CDP meet its earnings target is revenue from partnerships. Specifically, revenue from studios. Recall that management called out that they are working on live actions, and the idea is that CDP should see some benefits. However, that does not seem to be the case. In a recent interview, it was noted that this is just in the very early phase (still in the writing exploration stage) because of the delay stemming from the Hollywood strike. Based on my read, CDP is still very far from even thinking about revenue generation, as CDP is still reviewing proposals and there is no planned release window yet. As such, I think it is too optimistic to believe that CDP will see any meaningful contribution on this front by FY26/27.

Valuation

Hence, I think it will be very challenging for CDP to meet the earnings target. Giving CDP the benefit of doubt that they could launch one big game by FY27 and achieved consensus FY26 estimate (PLN 684 million) in FY27.

Bloomberg

Given the miss in hitting targets, I believe the market will downgrade CDP multiples downwards, which is currently screening very expensive against peers. CDP is currently trading at 62x forward earnings, the highest when compared to major peers like Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO trades at 47x forward earnings), Unity Software (U trades at 22.8x), Electronics Arts (EA trades at 17.6x), and Ubisoft Entertainment (UBI trades at 13.8x). Suppose CDP trades down to the peers' average of 25x (exclude CDP). This implies that CDP will be worth a market cap value of PLN17.1 billion, or a share price of ~PLN120 (USD30.65) today after discounting by 15% (15% because the risk is high, and investors should demand a high rate of return) a year over the next 2.5 years.

Author's work Bloomberg

Risk

Given the difficulty in predicting the popularity of any game, CDP's potential delivery of two huge games within the next few years is an inherent upside risk. Additionally, the possibility of licensing its products for mobile was brought up by management during the FY23 and 1Q24 results; although this revenue stream would not amount to much, it would be incremental and have a high margin. This could help CDP achieve its earnings target, thereby supporting consensus estimates.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a sell rating for CDP due to the potential that the business could miss their earnings target. While their recent earnings report showed strong net income growth, it was driven by tax benefits, unlikely to be sustainable. CDP's ambitious target of launching two big games within a tight timeframe seems unrealistic considering the complexity of game development and the recent switch to Unreal Engine 5. Partnership revenue is also unlikely to materialize by FY26/27.

