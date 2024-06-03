3 Anomalies Within A Top Heavy Stock Market

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

The NASDAQ briefly closed above the 17,000 level early last week for the first time in the tech-heavy index's history. It gave back some of the those gains by the end of the holiday shortened week. However, the NASDAQ had a stellar month of May, rising nearly 6.9% while the S&P 500 was up 4.8%. Investors continue to be content to overlook many glaring threats as they push the rally ever higher, largely due to a frenzy of all things AI.

The recent rise in equities has a very 1999 feel to it, when investors collectively bid internet stocks to nosebleed territory before the inevitable and painful bust that followed. Today, we are going to look at three glaring anomalies that investors should at least be aware of, if not heeding.

S&P 500 (Market Watch)

#1. There Is No Risk Premium In Holding Stocks

Currently, the S&P is trading right at the 5,300 level after a more than solid performance in May. Most estimates for S&P 500 earnings for FY2024 hover right around the $250 a share level. That means the index is trading at just over 21 times forward earnings. That might be fine if we still inhabited the near ZIRP world that existed for most of the nearly 15 years following the Great Financial Crisis, when the yield on the 30-Year Treasury got below the two percent level on many occasions. However, with the 10-Year Treasury yield at 4.5% and near the levels of 2007 just before the last crisis, that is simply not the case.

10-Year Treasury Yield (Market Watch)

The inverse yield for S&P 500 based on forward earnings is roughly 4.75%, not much more than the 'official' risk-free rate of 4.5% and significantly below that of short-term treasuries, which yield nearly 5.4% currently. One of the first things taught in Finance 101 is that investors hold stocks over risk-free assets, as they offer potential growth and provide a risk premium to owning a higher beta investment class. Back in my college days, that risk premium was generally in the three to five percent range, which we are nowhere near at the moment.

Now, to be fair, the risk premium does include dividend payouts, which are just above a paltry one and a quarter percent on the S&P 500. Including dividends still puts us significantly below what should be a minimum risk premium threshold market participants should demand for holding equities. This might be more acceptable if the economy was delivering breakneck growth, like back in the latter half of the 1990s. However, that is simply not the case. The estimate for first quarter GDP was lowered to 1.3% from 1.6% previously earlier last week. Goldman Sachs also took down their estimate for Q2 GDP from 3.2% to 2.8% on Friday, primarily due to weakening consumer spending.

#2. It's A Very Top-Heavy Market

During the latter stages of the Internet Boom, most of the gains in the market came from internet juggernauts like Cisco Systems (CSCO). Right now, a large part of the rally in 2024 has been driven by AI darlings like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and, before its stumble in May, Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI). And this was after 'The Magnificent Seven' drove approximately two thirds of the overall gains in the S&P 500 in 2023. The all-things AI related theme has taken over this year as a couple of core members from 2023's Magnificent Seven, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL), have become laggards in the first half of this year.

Seeking Alpha

NVDA has tacked on more than 120% to its large gains in 2023 so far in the first five months of 2024. The company has now achieved a market capitalization of almost $2.7 trillion. To put in perspective, that is nearly the annual GDP of the United Kingdom. More pertinent for investors, that is more market cap than all the energy companies including Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) in the S&P 500 combined, with some $800 billion to spare. Ask yourself which will deliver more profits over the next five to ten years - NVIDIA, or almost the entire energy sector? If you answered the former, you are likely the same type of investor that was buying CSCO at more than 100 times earnings in 1999. Spoiler alert for those investors not around at the turn of the century: that story did not have a happy ending.

#3. Huge Stock Buybacks

Despite the extreme valuations throughout most of the markets, corporations are buying back their own stock hand over fist. Companies announced a record $210 billion in stock buybacks in May, an all-time record. It should be noted over half of that total was from Apple. Companies also bought back $202 billion worth of their own stock in the first quarter, the most since Q3 2022.

Personally, I rather see that largesse flow to investors in the form of dividend payouts. However, given the double taxation around dividend payouts, I understand the logic of repurchasing stock. More importantly, stock buybacks boost EPS, which is a core component of about every member of the C-suite's bonus and incentive packages. So, using company funds to boost earnings per share is a no-brainer for most management teams, even if it may not be in the best interest of longer-term shareholders to use corporate cash to buy back stock trading at historical high valuation levels.

On a brighter note, the gains in the market in 2023 did help boost federal tax revenues by $60 billion to $775 billion in the first quarter. Unfortunately, interest payment of the nation's massive and fast-growing $34.6 trillion debt load grew 21% on a year-over-year basis to $264 billion. That is more than a $1 trillion annual run rate. And this is at an average interest rate of 3.23%, which will go higher as federal debt continues to mature and needs to be refinanced at today's higher rates.

U.S. Treasury Dept/Wolf Street

And as I have said in a recent article, that is the existential threat to the market, the economy, and the country over the long run as interest payments on the debt to eat up a larger and larger portion of the nation's GDP.

U.S. Treasury Dept/Wolf Street

Those are some observations to start a new trading week in a top-heavy market that continues to head higher despite high valuations and numerous anomalies.