SMDV: Why You Should Pass On This 3% Yielding Small-Cap DGI ETF

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.98K Followers

Summary

  • SMDV might attract DGI investors for its 2.91% expected yield and double-digit dividend growth rate. However, the way it accomplishes that is not optimal.
  • The selection process begins by identifying small-cap stocks with at least ten consecutive years of dividend growth. It sounds good, but 40% of eligible stocks are Regional Banks.
  • SMDV's selections in this sub-industry, which total 25%, have delivered negative total returns over the last five years and have negative estimated earnings growth.
  • My expectation is that SMDV shareholders will sacrifice too much in capital gains for only marginally higher income. My view is the tradeoff is not worth it, so I recommend readers avoid SMDV.

Headwinds

DNY59

Investment Thesis

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) is not a product I recommend for dividend growth investors. It's highly concentrated, with one quarter of its assets assigned to Regional Banks. Despite its success at delivering double-digit dividend growth

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.98K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMDV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SMDV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMDV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News