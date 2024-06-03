Jon Feingersh Photography Inc

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is a REIT focused on gaming and entertainment properties. It's an interesting one as well because its share price hasn't really been beaten down in the aftermath of interest rate hikes and looming concerns about the state of commercial real estate.

VICI Full Price History (Seeking Alpha)

Overall, it's a pretty flat, where many REITs have been pushed down and into higher yields. I think there's a reason for this, and it comes from the high quality of its portfolio. While not as beaten, however, I still think these qualities make it a good buy.

Brief History

Founded in 2017 and with its IPO in 2018, the company doesn't have a very long history, but the results so far have been good.

Full Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Dividends being the main way a REIT returns value to shareholders, the quarterly dividend has been consistently paid since inception and increased every year. This even occurred during COVID.

Author's display of 10K data

If we look at the business-wide financial results, we see that the consistent dividends are buttressed by real cash flow. Funds From Operations and Adjusted (FFO and AFFO respectively) not only grew, even during COVID but have always been in excess of the dividend, with payments not needing to be made out of capital.

Not every REIT had this going for them in the midst of lockdowns stagnating their properties or as rate hikes in subsequent years increased their interest expense. It is, therefore, worth examining the kind of business, portfolio, and strategy this company has that makes it possible.

Business Model

VICI owns and earns rent on experiential real estate. This primarily means a focus on properties in the gambling industry, along with other sites dedicated to recreation and leisure, such as golf courses, amusement parks, hotels, and so on.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

While it is focused on gaming, it also boasts having the most hotel room real estate in the country.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

VICI spans a variety of geographies and tenants, and the gambling focus means that their portfolio is heavily concentrated on Las Vegas, Caesar's Palace, and MGM Resorts. Yet, in Q1 2024 earnings, President John Payne reflected on the advantage of this concentration:

Since the market emerged from the pandemic...There has been 12 straight quarters of GGR growth in Las Vegas. Additionally, Las Vegas visitation numbers were up 4.2% in the first quarter, demonstrating the continued diversity of the revenue streams and the vast array of consumers enjoying this amazing city. In fact, based on a recent study from the University of Toronto, that evaluated North American cities pre and post pandemic, Las Vegas is the only city that has surpassed pre-pandemic unique visitation numbers.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

The portfolio consists entirely of triple-net leases written on attractive terms as well, including steady, annual rent hikes.

Balance Sheet (Q1 2024 Form 10Q)

The financial profile is also healthy. Assets stand over $40 billion, with debt less than half that.

Debt Tables (Q1 2024 Form 10Q)

Additionally, this debt enjoys a low average interest rate of 4.35% and staggered maturities throughout most of the next decade.

Future Outlook

I think VICI has a lot going for it and that continued dividends and increases are in the future. Let's talk about the different forces that justify such an assumption.

Long-Dated Leases

REITs with short-term leases might have room for doubt about their ability to negotiate favorable rates or to find new tenants. Not so for VICI!

Ceasar and MGM Lease Summaries (Q1 2024 Form 10Q)

With the lease summaries they provide about their two largest tenants (both of whom account for over two-thirds of their rent), we see leases spanning 18 to 30 years with increases built in.

Quoting their 2023 Form 10K (pg. 3), we also see:

The rent escalation provisions range from providing for a flat annual increase of 1% to 2% to an annual increase of 1% in the earlier years and the greater of 2% or the U.S consumer price index (“CPI”) in the later years, which may be subject to a maximum CPI-based cap with respect to each annual rent increase. Among our lease agreements, 50% of our rental revenue was subject to a CPI-linked escalation in 2023 and 95% of our rental revenue is eventually subject to a CPI-linked escalation over the life of the lease (subject to applicable caps).

Portfolio Lease Terms (Q1 2024 Form 10Q)

Taken as a whole, the portfolio has a weighted average lease term of 42.5 years! This is in addition to terms that will tend to raise their rents by at least 2%. I think that's about as good as it can ever get it with a REIT, but there's more to it than the long dates and a built-in increases.

Property Improvement

During Q1 earnings, management discussed the nature of their triple-net portfolio's operators. As Payne put it:

So you can have a great asset. But if the operator doesn't want to change it once they sit on their hands, the gaming operators, particularly in Las Vegas are the best in the world in the hospitality space, and they are constantly looking at ways to build, reinvent their business. And so those two things combined, not only the assets are incredible, but having operators that want to change and grow and innovate is a formula for us to be able to continue to grow with the property growth front.

I think this reveals an interesting subtlety about their triple-net strategy. Normally, the advantage of triple-net is in how it reduces the risk for the property owner. It's seen as limiting downside, and it might be easy to get into the habit of looking at triple-net as nothing more than limited downside.

Yet, hidden behind a fact like that is how much upside comes when a truly dedicated operator improves the property above and beyond the lease obligations. It's no capex for VICI's part, but VICI benefits from having a more valuable property over time. Payne isn't simply opining here; he has an extensive background with these operators, previously the CEO of Caesar's himself.

Continued Focus on Vegas

While there is more to the portfolio than Vegas, management seems to believe that most growth opportunities lie there. Payne spoke to this during Q&A in the earnings call:

So today, we have an incredible amount of assets in -- on the strip, we have 10 assets in the Las Vegas strip that we're very excited about where we do not have any investments yet where we see potential for growth is in the regional market of Las Vegas and in the downtown market of Las Vegas. So you could see VICI continue to grow in the Las Vegas market, and it could be on the strip, but it also could be in these other areas. And those are great segments of the business that we simply don't have real estate or partners yet along the way.

While there are opportunities in other regional markets, it was clear to me from the discussion that their hearts are set on Vegas. There is some logic to this, given the city's well known position in the gambling and entertainment industry.

Las Vegas-Paradise GDP Growth (stlouisfed.org)

The Vegas-Paradise metropolitan area saw a rise in GDP from $116.3B in 2017 to $160.7B in 2022, a CAGR of 6.7%! So Vegas is an area experiencing faster-than-average growth, and real estate there will become increasingly valuable.

If there is one risk to this, it's the potential for other parts of the country to relax laws against gambling and create room for competition against the Vegas scene. Recent years have shown that Nevada is not the only state with a gambling appetite, as online gambling becomes increasingly legal. This naturally avoids the "not in my backyard" complaints, and it's not the same as a physical experience in an iconic town like Vegas. Still, it shows how attitudes can and perhaps will change.

Long-term investors should pay attention and see if this shoe ever starts to drop.

Valuation

Since cash flow is key here, I will use a modified Discounted Cash Flow calculation, substituting the annual dividend for free cash flow. I will make the following assumptions:

3% annual growth

Terminal multiple of 25

I believe 3% growth is possible with their lease agreements that allow for 2% hikes over the long-term, in addition to growth from incremental expansion of the portfolio. A terminal multiple of 25 prices in a future yield of 4%, higher than the current 5.8%. Because the operators will continue to improve the properties beyond what is necessary under a triple-net agreement, I believe the market will be willing to pay more for this REIT down the road.

Author's calculation

With a 10% discount rate (typical return of a broad market index), that makes a fair value of one share of VICI about $33, suggesting undervaluation with the current price just under $29.

Conclusion

Some may view gambling, tourism, and leisure as non-essential parts of an economy, prone to hyper-cyclicality and volatile cash flows. This is not so for VICI's portfolio, as stress tests in its brief existence have shown. Historical facts show it to be some of the sturdiest real estate money can buy. With room for more growth, through new properties, improvement of existing assets, and contractual rent increases spanning four decades, a share of VICI has a lot to offer investors who want that kind of income source.

CEO Ed Pitoniak made his own case very simply during Q1 earnings:

Most, not all, but most REIT categories currently offer dividend yields that are materially in excess of current inflation rates. And REIT dividends, unlike money market or bond interest payments, have the potential to grow over time as VICI says with VICI posting a dividend growth CAGR of 7.9% since the first quarter of 2018 following our IPO.

While I did my own calculation, I think the meat of what Pitoniak and I are saying is the same. VICI is a dividend machine and undervalued even if growth is less than that 7.9%. For that reason, I consider it to be an attractive Buy.