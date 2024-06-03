index charts including the NASDAQ Composite travelpixpro

ProShares’ UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) is one of the most popular leveraged ETFs in the market. Giving you three times the daily NAV return on the NASDAQ-100 index (before fees), it has the potential to do very well in tech bull markets. However, when we look at TQQQ’s price history, we immediately notice something peculiar: the fund is down from its 2021 highs, even though the NASDAQ-100 set new highs this year.

TQQQ vs QQQ Chart (Seeking Alpha Quant)

How can it be that TQQQ is down since 2021, when the NASDAQ-100 is up in the same timeframe? It would appear that UltraPro QQQ's return has been below the index return, rather than three times the index return.

Well, if you look at the fund’s fact sheet, you will see part of the problem right away: fees. UltraPro QQQ charges a 0.88% net fee, which is not exorbitantly high, but is high enough to measurably impact returns. Notably, it is more than four times the fee that Invesco’s un-levered QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF charges. That will have an effect on returns, you can be sure of it.

The real issue, though, is how exactly UltraPro QQQ delivers its “three times QQQ before fees” return. In order for an asset to deliver a multiple of another asset consistently, it has to use leverage. Borrowed money is the most common form of leverage. There are others. For example, options have implied leverage, as their “multiple of the asset return or nothing” risk/return profile is similar to that of buying an asset with borrowed funds.

In TQQQ’s 2023 annual report, ProShares CEO Mark Sapir listed leverage–specifically the rising cost of leverage–as a risk factor for his fund. Between the start of 2022 and mid-2023, interest rates rose from near zero to 5%. That meant that TQQQ’s cost of borrowing and using derivatives increased. As a result, it now costs more than it did in 2021, to 3X the return on the QQQ before fees and interest expenses. The result has been that TQQQ has not only not tripled the QQQ’s return, it has gone down in price at a time when the QQQ has gone up!

In a recent article, I wrote that the Invesco QQQ Trust was investable despite having run up dramatically over the course of a year. My rationale was that the QQQ was worth the high multiples it traded for, because its top components were growing rapidly. I still think that way. However, I don’t think current market conditions are appropriate for leveraged bets on big tech, as there is some risk in the big tech stocks themselves, plus leverage has gotten expensive over the last two years. For this reason I take a dimmer view of TQQQ than of QQQ itself, as it is at risk of under-performing after fees.

The Costs of Leverage

If you look at the TQQQ chart over any normal timeframe, you will see that it isn’t actually tripling the QQQ’s return. Below I’ve compiled charts of the QQQ and TQQQ over 12 month, five year and 10 year timeframes. As you can see, TQQQ’s returns have ranged between 249% and 565% of QQQ's return. Over the 10-year timeframe, the return has been more than three times than that of the QQQ, but that does not reflect a 3X higher return on a compounded annual (“CAGR”) basis. On a CAGR basis, TQQQ grew 2.4 times faster than QQQ over 10 years, consistent with the one year return shown below.

TQQQ vs QQQ returns (Charts by Google Finance and Seeking Alpha Quant, labels by the author)

The question is, why is this happening? Although an 0.88% management fee is a substantial cost, it in itself cannot explain UltraPro QQQ delivering only 5/6ths of the return it’s supposed to. It certainly doesn’t explain the fund being down from its 2021 highs, when the QQQ itself is up 11.5% from those levels.

A big part of the problem is the cost of all this leverage. When interest rates rise, loans become more costly, and call option premiums increase. In June of 2014–a date since which TQQQ has risen 2,000%--interest rates were near-0%. They stayed low until the end of 2021. That likely had a major influence on UltraPro QQQ’s 10-year return. TQQQ’s underperformance to QQQ from November 2021 to today almost perfectly tracks the rise in interest rates from January 2022 to June 2023. ProShares' managers even pointed this fact out in their 2023 annual report, in which interest rate increases were cited as a risk factor for UltraPro QQQ.

So, what is UltraPro QQQ actually paying in option premiums and interest? That’s not disclosed anywhere in the fund’s prospectus, though the document does state that these costs are not part of the 0.88% stated expense ratio.

TQQQ Costs (ProShares)

While TQQQ’s total cost of debt and derivatives is not publicly available, the parent company’s recent annual report did include some details on the costs of specific instruments UltraPro QQQ bought or borrowed. These included:

Rates averaging about 5.5% on swaps.

240% quarterly exposure to derivatives.

435 long futures contracts with $120 million in notional principal.

$39 billion in notional principal on swaps–greater than the fund’s assets under management!

The amount of these instruments and the rates paid on swaps together indicate that UltraPro QQQ’s total expenses are far higher than the 0.88% advertised. The company itself says as much, and a 0.88% management fee alone would not explain TQQQ’s post-2021 performance. It would seem likely that something between 5% and 6% is the true cost of running UltraPro QQQ.

NAV Calculated Daily

Another factor that can cause TQQQ’s return to differ from the index’s return is the daily NAV calculation. Were QQQ to decline 33% in price on a single day, the fund’s NAV would fall to near-zero, and investors would be wiped out. The fund's prospectus states this clearly.

Now, the odds of the NASDAQ-100 declining 33% in value on a single day are quite low, but the above logic helps to illustrate why UltraPro QQQ sometimes deviates from the “3X” return it aims to deliver. Chiefly, the fact that the fund is designed to deliver this 3X on a daily basis. This isn’t the same as a 3X return over an investor’s entire holding period. If the NASDAQ-100 were to decline 33.33% in price on a single day, then TQQQ would probably go to zero and thereby deliver a -100% return, which would indeed be three times the NASDAQ-100’s return for that day. However, all of the fund's assets would be wiped out, and investors would not experience the index’s subsequent upside: three times zero is zero. Milder variations on this extreme scenario explain why TQQQ’s returns are not three times the index’s over all timeframes.

TQQQ leverage risk (ProShares)

Why I Don’t Recommend Going Long TQQQ Right Now

UltraPro QQQ has been a great buy at some points in the past. If you bought the fund at its 2010 inception and held it to today, you’d be up many thousands of percentage points.

Knowing this, why do I counsel against buying TQQQ today?

Chiefly, because the extreme amount of leverage, and the rising cost of the leverage, argue against doing so. At today’s prices, the NASDAQ-100 trades at 32.9 times earnings, which is near the upper end of its 10-year range. If history is any indication, then QQQ has to decline in price to trade at its typical valuation.

Now, the current moment in the markets is a unique one, with generative AI driving enormous amounts of growth, particularly for chip companies like NVIDIA (NVDA). It’s for this reason that I rated QQQ a buy when I last covered it. I knew that the multiples were high when I wrote that article, but I rated it a buy anyway, because I figured just another two years’ growth at the pace we’ve been seeing lately, would cause QQQ to catch up with its valuation.

But despite the fact that I considered QQQ a buy when I last wrote about it, I do not think its leveraged cousin is a buy today. Why? Well, as I explored extensively in this article, TQQQ has gotten more expensive to run. Its past performance therefore might not indicate its future performance.

More to the point, I rated QQQ ‘buy’ rather than ‘strong buy’ for a reason. I only had a small amount of conviction in the call, and I did not actually trade on it myself. I think there is a significant possibility that Invesco QQQ Trust declines in price over the next year. I think the odds of positive capital appreciation over the next year are higher, but not by much. So a non-leveraged position in QQQ at modest portfolio weighting is justifiable for an investor with above-average risk tolerance and ability to bear risk.

But my conviction here is not high enough to justify a levered bet, and the many disaster scenarios that such bets expose investors to. So, my overall view on TQQQ is a neutral one. It could really rally in a best-case scenario, but TQQQ's many risks outweigh the benefits of going long the fund at a heavy portfolio weighting starting at today’s price.