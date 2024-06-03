ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF: Mind The Extreme Risk

Summary

  • The ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF gives you three times the NASDAQ-100's (daily) NAV return.
  • That might sound enticing but in order to give you this 3X return, ProShares has to use extreme amounts of leverage.
  • The fund's total expense ratio (0.88%) is more than four times that of the Invesco QQQ Trust. And the expense ratio does not include interest expenses or option premiums.
  • Because of the fees incurred to 3X the NASDAQ-100, UltraPro QQQ does not always give the returns you'd expect. For example, it's down since 2021, while QQQ is up.
  • TQQQ is a good buy during tech bear markets, but is not a buy in today's market conditions.

Business News Stock Charts from Newspaper

index charts including the NASDAQ Composite

travelpixpro

ProShares’ UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) is one of the most popular leveraged ETFs in the market. Giving you three times the daily NAV return on the NASDAQ-100 index (before

