RyanJLane/E+ via Getty Images

Don't blame electricity customers. Blame the world.

It's changed a lot. And more change is coming.

Back when I started as a securities analyst in 1980, conservation was hip.

We had gone through two major oil embargoes in less than 10 years. Energy costs soared.

Shame on hogs who drove 6- or 8-cylinder gas guzzling cars. Those who chugged ahead slowly in their 4-cylinder economy cars were cool.

Shame on those who walked out of a room without turning off lights, televisions, etc. Shame on those who kept their spaces to warm in winter or too cool in summer. And shame on those who didn't pay up to better insulate their spaces.

We admired companies that made products that helped consumers and businesses conserve power.

(I don't remember exactly when smart light switches that automatically flipped on or off depending on whether anyone was in a space first appeared. But the inspiration dates back to that old conservation craze.)

That hurt OPEC. They thought they could rule the world as they sold or withheld oil at will.

Not so, as it turned out. Demand for it softened. So, prices collapsed and so too did oil-country cash gushers.

Fast forward…

As China's hard-core cultural revolution became a distant memory, it joined the economic world and consumed more energy. Other developing world nations also demanded more power.

But the U.S. still managed. True, little cars gave way to SUVs. And we stopped cussing at folks who forgot to turn off lights. Newfangled PCs and big-screen TVs didn't drive electric bills through our roofs. And we sent a lot of manufacturing abroad. So we avoided a serious energy/power crunch.

Faster forward…

We got spoiled from our enjoyment of early digitization. So we've been boldly striding into the power-hog era.

Mid-20th century conservers would love the switch from gas-guzzlers to electric vehicles. But powering those new cars is a whole different ballgame. We need a lot of power for that.

And who today doesn't love talking about and possibly fiddling with and investing in AI (Artificial Intelligence).

I've got answer! And no, this isn't about the hard-core value-oriented short seller.

I'm talking about the managers of electric utilities that have to figure out how to supply enough power to allow ChatGPT to write essays, draw pictures, play music, or even solve business problems.

The International Energy Agency says "[a] single ChatGPT query requires 2.9 watt-hours of electricity, compared with 0.3 watt-hours for a Google search."

Electric utilities feel the impact. And AI is barely getting started. So like it or not, they're going to have to do a ginormous amount of work (and spending) to make that, and more, happen.

This is exciting for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR). It's top dog in the fragmented market consisting of specialty contractors that help utilities do what they must.

In the 2024 first quarter, its market share was 16.16%. That share is 38% above runner-up Flour (FLR) and its 11.73% share.

Past Performance and Future Outcomes

I summarized the history of power usage and demand to set the stage for the bullish investment case I'm going to present for PWR.

We've all heard more times than any of us can count how past performance does not determine future outcomes.

That usually comes to us as a warning… We shouldn't fall for hucksters who dazzle us with beautiful upward pointing trends that lure us into buying whatever they're peddling.

But it's more. It's also a fundamental jumping off point for investment analysis.

We definitely study past performance. We need to start somewhere.

But we go further. We next search for reasons why we expect the future to be better or worse than the past… and better or worse than Wall Street's expectations.

That's where our best buy or sell ideas come from.

Seeking Alpha's Quant assessment for the stock ("Hold") mostly reflects its historical experience. The Valuation Grade is "F," rock bottom.

That's no surprise given the stock's recent strength. (If you have a weak heart, skip past the image below. I created it by starting with the little price chart on the PWR Summary page. I then clicked "MAX!"

Seeking Alpha

No wonder the Analysts who wrote on PWR so far in 2024 (George Fisher, Research Wise and Honghao Sun) expressed favorable views about the company but reservations about valuation.

But if you browse through Seeking Alpha's PWR Growth presentation, you'll notice some interesting nuggets.

Several forward-looking ("FWD") items have "A-" grades. None of those come in below "B-."

The other analysts also noticed Seeking Alpha's bullish traits. So, too, do the non-valuation aspects of Seeking Alpha's Quant ratings (the four non-Valuation grades rage from B to A, all color coded "green."

The difference between me, the others who recently published on PWR and the Quant model is that I'm less bothered by the valuation metrics.

Author's computations and summary from data displayed in Seeking Alpha Portfolios

It's all about my expectation that PWR's future will be far, far better than its past.

This situation is not nearly as extreme as that of AI King Nvidia (NVDA). For this situation, I argued on May 28, 2024 that we have to completely throw out all valuation models… not because I want to but because they're not designed to work properly for a situation like NVDA.

Using valuation models is OK for PWR. But in so doing, I believe the analyst assumptions on which the "FWD" metrics are based are too conservative.

And yes, I understand those projections may be based on company guidance.

But I've been around the block once, twice or a whole lot more times in my career. And I know how skittish economists, consultants, executives and analysts are in quantifying very bold projections.

I remember once how DK, a Value Line superior back in my early days, told me to chop my 3- to 5-tear projection for a homebuilder I'd written up. He thought they were way too high. As it turned out, the stock blew past my projections in less than three to five months (I think it was closer to three to five weeks).

Making off-trend numerical forecasts is incredibly difficult. Often, it's hard to improve on simply saying "much better," "better," "in line with," worse," or "much worse."

I'm saying "much better" for PWR. Here's why…

Surging Demand for Electric Power

We're so infatuated, or perhaps in love with, AI because it gives us so much for so little effort.

Type in a request. And get great output very quickly. ChatGPT 4o even creates images with surprising speed (albeit not instantaneously).

But we're users. We don't actually have to do the hard stuff. Most of that comes from the "A" in AI.

We can afford to have fun with AI. And if we work for a savvy company, we can relish boosting the daylights out of our productivity. We're on the outside making demands.

Electric utilities are on the other side. They have to supply enough electricity to make it all happen. And it's not easy.

As noted above, it takes about 10 times more power to execute a ChatGPT query than a Google search.

This is representative of a huge and still accelerating activity.

Goldman Sachs says, "data centers worldwide consume 1-2% of overall power, but this percentage will likely rise to 3-4% by the end of the decade."

That may generate a "So what?" among folks like us who are interested in stocks. We're used to seeing big percentage moves.

Perhaps this, also from Goldman, may be the kind of thing that opens our eyes… The firm "estimates that data center power demand will grow 160% by 2030."

Not all forecasters present the same numbers. Here's a different view…

PWR IR

Differences are normal in matters like this.

But either forecast will seriously challenge utilities. Those are big lumbering companies that are breathtakingly capital intensive. It'll take a ton of money and sweat to accommodate new demand from customers.

It'll also be a culture shock. This new demand comes after generations worth of modest growth, and, according to Goldman, "roughly zero" over the last decade.

Veteran security analysts have a rule of thumb that suggests annual capital expenditures should about equal annual depreciation. Some might call this "maintenance capex."

It's what companies spend to prevent obsolescence. Spending above that is "growth capex." A recent analysis by Regulatory Research Associates points to utility capex now exceeding depreciation by 160%.

Data center expert Eric Woodell drives it home more poetically. Reuters quotes him as saying "[T]hese things (data centers) are pigs when it comes to energy use, and now they're the size of an elephant."

Reuters also tells us "[n]ine of the top 10 U.S. electric utilities said data centers were a main source of customer growth…. During the same earnings period last year, only two of the companies mentioned data centers.

Also, there's more happening than just data centers.

Grid Strategies President Rob Gramlich reminds us that the "electrification of transportation and buildings, investments in hydrogen production, and more severe weather, will also drive demand higher."

Here are some potential forecasts of how increased electrification in a variety of areas will boost power demand.

PWR IR

When it comes to severed weather, Mother Nature seems to be flexing her muscles more, not less.

See, for example Bloomberg's May 28, 2024, story Texas Storms Cut Power to 1 million, Some Outages to Last Days. According to one the article's sub-headlines, "Parts of the electric grid will need to rebuilt, utility warns."

Who knows how much more of this is coming… and we're barely approaching summer.

Expect to hear a lot more about "grid hardening." This means improving the grid's ability to remain up and functioning even in the face of violent storms.

This will involve a lot of work given the aging power infrastructure.

PWR IR

Gramlich adds we need more than just more power. "We also need more high voltage transmission lines.… but the number of miles constructed each year dropped from about 1,700 from 2010 to 2015, to about 645 in the second half of the decade."

Many predict using some sort of charting tool, or statistical technique like regression. Those are great at defining past trends and extrapolating into the future.

But anyone doing that needs to change it up. Tools like that can't really forecast future electricity demand.

Hence, we shouldn't lock in too tightly on any of the numbers quoted above.

Forecasting things like this is hard. Recall the different numbers presented above regarding future data center demand. I suspect you'll find other numbers if you hunt around on Google.

Now open your personal memory banks.

Think back to every technological transformation through which you lived. Imagine yourself at the earliest stage of each such change.

Now ask yourself, "Did the eventual reality underperform, about match, or exceed my initial expectations?"

I've been through countless transformations.

I still remember my mother's outrage when, in 1979, I bought a telephone answering machine in case an employer to which I applied (it was Value Line) called when I wasn't home.

"Nobody wants to talk into those things. They'll think you're a crazy person."

Another memorable technology assessment was, "Nobody except traveling salespeople needs a cell phone. And who, from my baby boomer generation can forget "Why do you need a personal computer? You don't store recipes."

Refresh your own memories. Have fun with it!

For utilities, forecast revision is very real. Take a look at how the consensus industry forecast of 2028 peak power demand has changed over the course of just one year.

PWR IR

That's an approximately 2% increase. But we shouldn't fall back on our experience with estimates revision. Utilities deal with big expensive, time-consuming capital projects. Every fraction of a percent here is very meaningful.

So now, ask yourself "Am I really so outraged that PWR, which is going to help utilities deliver all the new power their customers need, has a forward P/E in the low 30s?"

If yes… OK, I get it. We all trade in a huge liquid marketplace. It needs different people (or algorithms) to come up with different conclusions to get a buyer and sell for each trade.

If, like me, you're not outraged, read on.

(Even if you are outraged, you're also welcome to read on. Circumstances may motivate you to change your mind in the future. Or we can debate in the comment section.)

PWR is a Great Way to Play This Transformation

Many nowadays suggest electric utilities and their shares will benefit from this transformation.

On May 23, 2024, I published a Seeking Alpha article expressing my disagreement. I put a "Sell" on the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU).

To me, utilities are analogous to the mid-1800s gold prospectors.

Unlike the latter, we do know that utilities will get what they're looking for. But who knows how much they'll have left over after buying their super-expensive picks and shovels? And who knows how quickly regulators will let them recover their investments through higher rates.

The picks-and-shovels investment theme is well established. And PWR is a great way to apply it to the future of electric utilities.

As noted above, PWR is the top picks-and-shovels seller.

But in this, the 21st century, PWR doesn't actually say picks and shovels. It introduces itself in its latest 10K as a "a leading provider of comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries."

Its major customers comprise a Who's Who within the relevant industries.

PWR IR

I'm comforted by the customer-concentration numbers. Too much dependence on one or just a few customers raise the risk (in case one of them switches to a competitor).

PWR thinks of itself as having a portfolio of offerings.

And as with our stock portfolios, diversification reduces risk of the whole suffering too much from weakness in any specific area.

The following image supports PWR's thinking of itself in terms of a portfolio.

PWR IR

Here's more detail… full-year 2023 segment revenues and operating profits.

Latest PWR 10k, page 47

PWR reports Electric Power and Renewable Energy as separate segments. But both participate in the surging-demand theme.

Many don't reflexively associate AI data centers with renewable energy. But those who don't do it yet should start now.

Wind and solar are newer (more environmentally preferred) ways to generate the additional power we need.

PWR shared these forecasts, which suggest renewables will be important contributors to the additional power we need.

PWR IR

But I won't lose sleep over the possibility that optimists may be overestimating growth of renewables. PWR can work with fossil fuel generation too.

And electricity, however, generated, needs to be transmitted. PWR works on that too.

Ultimately, PWR has been helping the industry do what it needs to do.

And it's been posting good results.

Seeking Alpha Estimates Presentation Seeking Alpha Estimates Presentation

Risks

Good isn't the same as perfect.

Author's computations and summary from data displayed in Seeking Alpha Portfolios

I expect superior fundamentals going forward. But as we see above, PWR hasn't yet gotten there.

Consider, too, that at the end of the 2024 first quarter, Electric Segment backlog was $15.3 billion. That's down a bit from year-end 2023.

PWR IR

No business, however great its prospects are, charts a perfect straight line. Zigs and zags are normal.

The slowing of Electric segment backlog was caused mainly by, as management stated in the first quarter Operational and Financial Commentary, "the timing of awards and the recognition of revenues under multi-year master service agreements (MSAs)."

Expect things like this to happen a lot. Life isn't a spreadsheet.

So as with any growth situation, there's risk Wall Street may pummel a stock if it dislikes something in a quarterly report.

(See, for example, the nearly 20% pounding Dell Technologies (DELL) stock took on May 31, 2024, because of disappointing guidance. See also the 16% after-market hit Meta Platforms (META) took while the April 24, 2024, earnings call was going on.)

I couldn't and wouldn't say this can't happen to at some point to PWR. Such risks are inherent in growth stock investing.

But realistically, you can't benefit from serious growth investing unless you can accept this sort of turbulence risk.

But the kind of growth theme I'm articulating for PWR is the sort that ultimately transcends such episodes… or even longer hits.

Suppose you bought Apple (AAPL), one of the great growth stories of the 20-teens, for $16.75 at the start of 2013.

It was a great five-year investment. By the start of 2018, the stock had risen 143% to $40.62. That amounted to a 19.4% annual price return.

But you couldn't have gotten that had you been shaken out of the stock when it fell 28.5% by April 18, 2013, just four and a half months after you bought. (Seeking Alpha earnings headlines from that time suggested choppy business trends.)

Another risk comes from competition… from PWR's own customers. They can, and traditionally have, done a lot of PWR-type work internally.

Will they keep doing so, or perhaps even take more of this work in house?

Maybe.

Or maybe not.

There's a good case to be made that utilities will, going forward, outsource more of this work (to firms like PWR), rather than less. Consider the following trends

PWR IR

Finally, of course, there's valuation risk.

I said above that PWR is not appealing based on valuation ratios. Seeing Alpha's F Valuation Grade agrees.

But let's look to the poster child of high valuation, Nvidia (NVDA).

Let's not forget how that stock dropped a whopping 53% from $300.76 at the start of 2022 to 140.29 by December 28th of that year.

Interest rates rose. And there were lots of negative earnings headlines (here's one example) relating to China, supply chain, weakening gaming-chip results.

The naysaying value police, who look only at P/E ratios and ignore growth, were probably celebrating Nvidia's fall.

By mid-2023, with the AI story having become more prominent and the stock in the mid $200s, skeptics were still worried about valuation (here's an example).

But now, with the stock above $1,000, well, what can we say.

Actually, we can say this… If you're confident in your reasons for owning a stock, and the reasons are good, don't let yourself get distracted or discouraged by lesser issues.

Bottom line: There's definitely risk here. And a position might show losses, or dead money, at various times. But you can't do growth without taking the sorts of risks PWR presents.

What to do About PWR Stock

Let's finish by considering how the market feels about PWR.

StockCharts.com

Frankly, the stock looks a tired right now after having performed well since last fall. (Remember the moon-sot summary price chart I showed near the beginning of this article.)

The 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) remains above the 50-day EMA. That's good.

But the stock price is tugging at, and looks posed to slip below, the 10-day EMA.

The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) index and the Chaikin Oscillator (CO) both look sleepy. Both show which party to trades is more motivated. CMF does it for institutional investors. CO does it for the market in general.

Buyers being more motivated than sellers exerts upward pressure on stock prices, and vice versa.

After having controlled the game for several months, buyers (institutional and non-institutional) now look like they want to rest in the locker room.

If I were a heavyweight technical analyst or trader, I'd peg PWR as a Hold. But that's not me. I use the chart to add perspective to the fundamental themes I typically prefer.

In this context, I actually feel good about PWR's pause. Even when I love a stock's story, I, like many others, often get jittery about jumping aboard a speeding train.

Given that, and the investment theme I developed, I like the idea of calmly stepping on to the train as it sits for a while. I appreciate having time to grab a cup of coffee in the café car, settle comfortably into my seat, and put in my ear buds. The train will start when it starts.

As I've said before, my investment stance depends mainly on whether I think a stock will be better than, in line with, or worse than market.

Here's how I apply that to the Seeking Alpha rating system:

"Strong Buy" means I see the stock as being better than the market and I'm bullish about the direction of the market.

"Buy" means I see the stock as being better than the market but am not confident about the market's near-term direction.

"Hold" means I see the stock as moving in line with the market.

"Sell" means I see the stock as being worse than the market but am not confident about the market's near-term direction.

"Strong Sell" means I see the stock as being worse than the market and I'm bearish about the direction of the market.

Even though we may have to relax a bit before this high-speed train pulls out of the station, and based on this scale, I'm rating PWR as a "Buy."