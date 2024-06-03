Wall Street Breakfast: The 'R' Word

Survey Monday

What's the probability of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months?



· 0

· 25%

· 50%

· 75%

· 100%



Take the survey here and don't forget to share your thoughts in the WSB comments section.

The 'r' word

Treasury yields have now been inverted for the longest stretch on record, with the spread between the 2-year (US2Y) and 10-year Treasury (US10Y) underwater for close to two years. It's got everyone worrying about a troubling recession, though many of those calls have moderated in recent months as the U.S. economy continues to expand, unemployment remains low, and a soft landing increasingly looks like it will be in the cards. Is the indicator, which has predicted every recession over the past 50 years, faulty or broken?



How it works: Yield curves typically slope upward, so when short-term yields return more than longer-dated ones, it suggests there is reason to worry about the long-term economic outlook. It can also signal that the high levels of short-term yields are unlikely to be sustained as growth slows, which can have an impact on a range of asset prices. Investors usually factor in Fed rate cuts under those dynamics, with easing expectations signaling the potential for a faltering economy.



While some think the yield curve is no longer a reliable indicator, others point out its stark accuracy. The second-to-last time the yield curve inverted was in August 2019, which happened ahead of the pandemic-induced recession, and the 2y10y inverted again in March 2022, just before a technical recession emerged in the second quarter of that year. Any decision on a formal recession is left up to NBER's Business Cycle Dating Committee, which has been responsible for setting the dates of peaks and troughs of the U.S. economy since 1978, but since it was never formally declared, it kept investors waiting for another one to happen.



Who got it right? The Fed's infamous "transitory" call on inflation, a stock rally that has confounded Wall Street, and most recently - expectations for rate cuts - are all among recent predictions that have led many investors astray in recent years. Economists and mainstream analysts have to check their report cards, and recession talk might be the next failed projection. Is it different this time around? Or is a recession bound to happen eventually, it may just take more time? Take the WSB survey.

Meming again

GameStop (GME) surged more than 90% in volatile premarket trade after influential trader Keith Gill, known online as Roaring Kitty, revealed what appeared to be a big stake in the company. Gill, who sparked the meme frenzy in 2021, shared a screenshot on Reddit that showed he'd bought millions of GameStop shares, valued at around $116M, as well as call options. This prompted a broader rally for meme stocks this morning. GameStop also soared last month after Gill returned to social media following a three-year hiatus, which was enough to ignite a buying craze that saw the stock more than double in value in May. (91 comments)

Year of the election

Pledging to continue with the policies of outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Claudia Sheinbaum has been elected as Mexico's first woman president in a landslide victory. Her win comes at a time when Mexico is facing slow growth, as well as continued cartel violence, both of which are major concerns for voters (as well as its top trading partner - the U.S.). Elections are also coming to a close in other countries. South Africa will now see unprecedented coalition talks, while the world's largest election has ended in India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi projected to win a third term. (1 comment)

Crude cuts

In a bid to boost oil prices, but which did not have much of an immediate effect, OPEC+ has agreed to extend most of its production cuts well into 2025. The group had previously slashed supply by a combined 5.86M barrels a day, of which 3.66M bbl/day were due to expire at the end of 2024, and 2.2M bbl/day voluntary cuts by eight members were set to expire at the end of this month. While many OPEC+ members reportedly need oil prices to be above $80/barrel to balance their budgets, some analysts say the decision was bearish given recent increases in inventories. (92 comments)