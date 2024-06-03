courtneyk

I have covered Performant Financial Corporation or "Performant Financial" (NASDAQ:PFMT) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last month, Performant Financial reported first quarter 2024 results slightly ahead of consensus estimates with both the company's top- and bottom line outperforming somewhat muted expectations:

Core healthcare revenues increased by approximately 13% with the company's claims-based business showing particular strength as also outlined by management on the conference call:

Within our claims base business, also known as claims auditing, revenues in the first quarter of 2024 were $12.4 million, representing an increase of almost 20%. Commercial operations continued to perform well as existing implementations scaled in line with our expectations. Government in particular also performed well, as CMS RAC Region 2 continues to grow.

During the quarter, Performant Financial added approximately $5 million to $6 million in annual contract value ("ACV") and with total implementations expected to match or exceed last year's $18 million ACV addition number.

The company ended the quarter with $3.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $5.0 million drawn under its $25 million revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo (WFC).

Performant Financial also reiterated full-year expectations:

In March, Performant Financial acquired a number of "key AI technology assets" from RecordsOne, a company specializing in natural language processing and advanced domain analytics to enhance cost containment workflows within the healthcare sector.

On the conference call, management provided more color on the transaction (emphasis added by author):

And while our existing technology uses machine learning to effectively manage and score large clusters of data, the addition of RecordsOne technology incorporates more advanced AI Technology that uses large language models and natural language processing. We've previously piloted and licensed this technology to enhance our audit workflow process and quickly realize its potential to improve our accuracy and efficiency. The use case today centers around our ability to ingest and score large amounts of claims identifying those with a higher likelihood of findings and equally as important those without. We are also exploring how natural language processing may improve the speed and accuracy with which our audit teams review medical records. Today, nurses and coders spend a significant amount of time, combing through data necessary to assess clinical outcomes. We believe this technology will empower our clinical teams to review claims and extract pertinent information more quickly. We see numerous strategic benefits from bringing this technology in-house. We believe being able to, coupled with technology with performance rich data assets should provide numerous opportunities to expand the technology well beyond its current scope. And perhaps more importantly, we can now guide the development of this new AI platform to align with performance existing technology roadmap.

Unfortunately, the company remained vague about the purchase price:

We have strategically structured this deal to fit within our capital needs and ultimately feel comfortable having financed the transaction between our cash on hand and current credit facility with Wells Fargo, without sacrificing the ability to continue tackling organic growth opportunities.

However, a closer look at the company's quarterly report on form 10-Q reveals a $7.4 million sequential increase in computer hardware and software assets:

Based on statements made in the 10-Q, some of the increase can be attributed to the above-discussed asset acquisition. In addition, the purchase agreement included deferred cash payments of approximately $3.7 million to be made over a three-year period.

With the company's cash outflows from investing activities usually being around $1 million per quarter on average, based on the Q1 number of $3.7 million, I would estimate an upfront cash payment of up to $3.0 million to RecordsOne.

While the addition of AI capabilities makes strategic sense, immediate benefits to the business are likely to be limited, as also outlined by management during the questions-and-answers session of the call:

(...) we're not yet in an environment where we're going to be using technology instead of nurses and coders to make a full review. There's a lot that has to happen in the industry, et cetera, before any of that is even possible. But there are components of that review that we can actually move to technology to lower our human capital investment.

On the call, management pointed to a strong pipeline of sales and implementations and stated expectations for Adjusted EBITDA hitting an inflection point "later this year" with cash generation following in 2025.

However, it will take more time for Performant Financial to achieve its long-term revenue- and profitability targets:

At current growth rates, the company should hit annual revenues of $150 million to $160 million in 2026, but I continue to struggle with management's assumption of almost the entire revenue growth falling to the bottom-line given persistent requirements to invest in new contract implementations:

Bottom Line

Performant Financial reported Q1 results slightly ahead of expectations and reiterated its full-year outlook. The quarter was highlighted by the strategic decision to acquire certain "key AI technology assets" at an estimated purchase price of $6.5 million to $7.0 million.

While near-term benefits to the business are likely to be limited, management outlined plenty of long-term potential from the integration of AI into the company's audit workflow processes.

However, with Performant Financial still not anywhere close to management's long-term revenue and profitability targets, I am reiterating my "Hold" rating on the shares.