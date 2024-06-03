janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) could ride the China-stock recovery higher as the company focuses on its new strategy. HUYA is working on increasing the monetization of its game promotion business which includes game ads, game distribution, and in-game item sales. The company is trading below book value, which leaves plenty of room to the upside for the stock. HUYA strategies could result in improved profitability and earnings growth going forward which could drive the stock higher.

HUYA's Business Background

HUYA operates live-stream gaming platforms in China. Just to clarify, HUYA is actually a Cayman Islands holding company, but conducts its operations through its subsidiaries in mainland China. The main draw for users of these platforms is that they are able to interact during gaming. HUYA also offers other live-stream content such as live chats, talent shows, outdoor activities, anime, and online theater. HUYA also offers game promotions (game-related services) as I mentioned earlier, which the company strives to be the future driver of growth going forward.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) owns more than 50% of HUYA's voting power. Therefore, Tencent has the voting power for the election of directors. Under these terms, HUYA is considered a controlled company according to the NYSE.

HUYA's Growth Catalysts

The company struggled with net losses in 2022, 2023, and Q1 2024. However, HUYA is expected to return to profitability for 2024 and beyond according to consensus estimates. One reason for this is HUYA's efforts to increase game promotions revenue, which can help drive margin improvements for a return to positive earnings.

HUYA made a strategic decision to make its game promotions business the revenue driver over live-streaming revenue. HUYA stated in its Q1 2024 earnings conference call that the company expects the higher margins associated with in-game promotions to drive increases in profitability.

HUYA is also increasing the amount of games that it offers for upcoming and existing games. This broadens the company's product mix in an effort to gain more users and to increase interest among existing users.

Game-related services can be a strong driver of both revenue and earnings growth going forward. HUYA has been working with more game companies and implementing more innovative broadcaster promotion activities. HUYA stated that their game users have high commercial value potential. So, this should help drive revenue growth if the strategy succeeds. HUYA's efforts appear to be working as game-related services revenue increased 138% in Q1 2024 over Q1 2023. Game-related service revenue also increased 31% sequentially over Q4 2023. HUYA's gross margin increased to 14.7% for Q1 2024 over 13.7% from Q1 2023. The net income margin increased from 2% in Q1 2023 to 4.7% in Q1 2024. These margin improvements demonstrate the effectiveness of HUYA's strategies.

Since game-related services have higher gross margins, increasing revenue in this area is likely to drive higher profitability for HUYA going forward. Currently, HUYA's gross margin [GM] is about 12% for the trailing 12-month period. This significantly lags the sector median GM of about 50%. For more context, Tencent has a much higher GM of 50%. Competitor, DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) also has a significantly higher GM of 69%. HUYA's strategies can help the company improve its GM over time to get closer to that of its peers.

HUYA is Priced Below Book Value

Since HUYA is in the process of improving its profitability, I don't think that using the standard PE ratio or PEG ratio would be appropriate to value the stock. One valuation metric that I do think is appropriate in this case is the price/book ratio. The reason for that is because HUYA's strong balance sheet is reflected in the price/book ratio. HUYA is trading below book value with a price/book of 0.88. This is significantly below the price/book ratio of 2.57 for the Entertainment industry. HUYA low book value leaves room for the stock to run higher as the company increases margins and earnings.

The strength of HUYA's balance sheet is evident as the company has 2.8x more current assets than current liabilities and 4x more total assets than total liabilities for total equity of $1.3 billion. HUYA also has $75.1 million in cash & equivalents plus $919 million in short-term investments with zero net debt. HUYA's long-term liabilities include: $5.8 million in unearned revenue, $5.7 million in deferred tax liabilities, and $5.7 million in capital leases. Current liabilities are higher with the following 2 outliers: $175.4 million in accrued expenses and $213 million listed as Other Current Liabilities.

HUYA can effectively cover its long and short-term obligations with its strong asset position. The company can always sell some short-term investments to handle obligations in the near term. Of course, as HUYA improves profitability, the company can use positive cash flow to cover its obligations.

Technical Perspective

HUYA Daily Stock Chart with RSI (TradingView)

HUYA's daily chart above shows a bull flag formation playing out. Bull flags typically result in the price to decline about half of the way down the flag pole before moving higher, which is where the stock is now. The purple RSI indicator at the bottom of the chart declined from an overbought condition. The recent sell-off was mostly likely a result of profit taking after the sharp climb higher. I say this because HUYA didn't report any negative news since the positive earnings report.

I think the likely scenario for the stock will be a bullish reversal back to the upside. The reason for that is because HUYA looks good going forward as the company increases margins with increased game-related services revenue. Game-related services have higher margins. Therefore, the company's strategy of increasing this aspect of the business should drive profitability higher.

It is important to note that risks still exist for HUYA which could result in the sell-off to continue to the downside. It is possible that HUYA could struggle to increase and scale up game-related services revenue. This could cause the company to struggle to turn a profit.

Another risk is that HUYA's competitors could take significant market share away. If competitors' games and services became more attractive to users, then HUYA could lose market share.

HUYA could also be negatively impacted by government regulations in China. China could implement new regulations or new taxes for internet or gaming related businesses which could have a negative impact on HUYA.

HUYA's relationship with Tencent could negatively impact the company. Since Tencent has voting power, they could influence the election of directors and elect one or more that may not be desired by HUYA.

HUYA's Long-Term Investment Outlook

HUYA's strategies have been paying off so far as evident in the Q1 2024 results. The company has a good chance of increasing margins over time as HUYA increases revenue from the higher-margin game-related services offerings. If HUYA is successful in growing game-related services over the long term, then the stock is likely to perform well as margins increase and the company increases profitability. The low valuation with the price/book ratio below one, provides plenty of room for the stock to move higher.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.