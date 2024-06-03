Frontline's Aggressive Acquisition Strategy Pays Off Amid Global Disruptions

Jun. 03, 2024 8:53 AM ETFrontline plc (FRO) Stock
Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Frontline reported strong earnings and distributions, indicating a positive outlook for the company.
  • The company's fleet consists of VLCCs, Suezmaxes, and LR2 tankers, with a focus on fuel efficiency and scrubber-fitted vessels.
  • The war in Ukraine and disruptions in the Suez Canal are expected to continue to impact rates.
  • Global orderbook is relatively low and shipyard capacity constrained.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Special Situation Report get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Oil Tanker

joeygil

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) reported earnings last week, which makes it a great time to check into how the company is doing. My last article on this name dates back to November 1, 2023 when it was busy acquiring the Euronav



This article was written by

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
19.07K Followers

Bram de Haas brings 15 years of investing experience to the table and has over 5 years of experience managing a Euro hedge fund. He is also a former professional poker player and utilizes his bundle of risk management skills to uncover lucrative investments based on special situations.

He is the leader of the investing group Special Situation Report where he offers his community several features, including: a portfolio of actionable special situations, weekly updates on current ideas, ideas across sectors for diversification, select foreign investment ideas in addition to the majority of US market ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FRO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FRO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FRO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FRO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News