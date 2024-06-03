joeygil

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) reported earnings last week, which makes it a great time to check into how the company is doing. My last article on this name dates back to November 1, 2023 when it was busy acquiring the Euronav fleet. Things could hardly have worked out better for Frontline. After they made an aggressive major acquisition, the market remained strong to extremely strong for an extended period of time. That same month, Houthis started disrupting trade in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, although initially, it appeared mostly container shipping was affected. This is reflected in the share price:

This indicates that the market expects earnings to remain strong for some time, as distributions have also been very healthy.

So the stock has had a good run, but the real question is: How likely is this to continue?

The FRO fleet spans 41 VLCCs, 23 Suezmaxes, and 18 LR2 tankers. The average age of the fleet is 5.9 years, and almost all of the vessels are ECO vessels (56% are scrubber-fitted). The ECO classification matters for contracting with oil majors. Scrubbers increase the flexibility fuel ships can use, which can, at times, result in improved or much improved profitability.

The firm just took delivery of the Euronav fleet, which was delivered out of position in Singapore. This means the fleet has been underearning its "true" capacity for the quarter. FRO management believes the integrated fleet will operate at "standard" utilization rates by Q3 of this year.

The most important short-term driver of rates is likely the war in Ukraine because of the ton-miles it adds. The second most important factor is likely the Suez disruption caused by the Houthi strikes.

I don't see any indications the impact of the war in Ukraine will abate in the short term, and it could be viewed as the new reality in shipping. The Suez disruptions I'm less certain about. The longer-term trend has been for capacity to increasingly shift away. Frontline gives the impression they are nowhere near close to returning there. Rates have recently dropped, although these are admittedly volatile, and for longer-term contracts the rates look solid.

red sea situation (Frontline)

Other short-term influences are the Dangote refinery in Lagos, Nigeria. It just started shipping out product. This is adding significant refining capacity to a region with a lot of production but not a lot of refining capacity. Theoretically, it could take some ton miles out of the market. Especially on the product tanker front. According to Frontline, the refinery is surprisingly also importing crude from the U.S. which would mitigate some of that impact.

Then there's the completion of the TMX pipeline, bringing trapped Canadian oil production to the seaborne market. This should be a solid positive in terms of ton-mile demand.

On the supply side of shipping capacity, things look pretty good as well. The orderbook of VLCCs shows that significant orders for Suezmax and LR2s have been placed with shipyards. The same isn't true for VLCCs. Frontline is primarily a VLCC company.

Orderbook VLCCs (Frontline)

Orders can be changed. New orders can be added. A spike in prices or substantial increases in long-term rates would likely drive VLCC orders up as well. However, it takes time and knowhow to build these enormous ships. There was one very interesting bit on the earnings call regarding shipyard capacity that I want to highlight (emphasis mine):

And let's move then to Slide 11. And I think if there is one slide that's important in our quarterly presentation this time, it's this one. And I have a look at the bottom left-hand chart. So from 2024 onwards, we are, in fact, hitting a wall of replacement needs. Based on tonnage that has to be phased out at the age between 20 or 25 years, depending on asset class, there is a monster of vessels that were deadweight tons that was built between 2004 and 2011, that basically come to age. 2011 was the absolute peak year of new building, and this is again all asset classes included. And at that point in time, we had 519 shipyards in the world. Now we have 247 shipyards in the world. So in the amount of shipyards globally, the number of yards has been reduced by 52%. [Yard capacity] tons capacity as some of these yards are bigger, the reduction is somewhat less being 40%.

Because the market has been strong since its acquisition, Frontline has aggressively returned cash to shareholders. This last quarter they're returning 100% of adjusted net income and management is guiding to return between 80% - 100% adjusted net income depending on market circumstances.

Yes. I think you should – kind of the rule of thumb, which is, again, not a policy is 80% of adjusted net income. And I think you – that's what you should have in the back of your head. [Particularly] this, that's what happens. But I think also why we chose to go for 100% this time is that we have good visibility. We are in a good kind of liquidity position. And our job is to give our shareholders the money we make. But obviously, depending on how the markets evolve forward, you can speculate whether if we want to do 100% again or if it's going to be 80%. But I think it's going to be linked to kind of the general market temperature.

I really like this policy, which makes it highly likely an investment here is naturally being derisked over time as it throws off cash and because it appears to me that odds are, earnings could remain relatively good over in the near and medium term. Analysts have earnings estimates for the year at $3.35. The lowest estimate is for $2.45 while the highest sits around $3.85. I'd say the range is likely a bit tight. Shipping can be volatile and lots of things can happen. Most importantly, I'd think estimates will be most easily exceeded on the upside.

To wrap things up, Frontline is likely to continue to benefit from strong market conditions thanks to the horrible war in Ukraine and the Houthi activity in the Red Sea. The firm is still digesting the Euronav fleet. This leaves a bit of upside to be squeezed out of the young and eco-friendly fleet in the short term. The Dangote refinery or the TMX pipeline completion could have a good/bad impact on the market. These are issues to keep tabs on. In the longer term, the shallow order book and constrained shipyard capacity suggest this could be an asymmetric upside/downside position. Not least important, the company is pursuing an aggressive shareholder return policy through dividends. Although the stock has had a good run, I think this is still a hold or even a buy.