Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) is a closed-end fund that provides investors with exposure to a more value-oriented portfolio. This is thanks to the fund's benchmark being the Russell 1000 Value Index. EVT focuses on equities but also holds some fixed-income exposure. The fund is also leveraged, but at a relatively modest amount compared to some other CEFs.

Since our last update, the fund's performance has been quite strong. In fact, strong enough that on a total return basis, the fund has nearly doubled the performance of the S&P 500 Index during this time. The S&P 500 Index isn't the most appropriate comparison, but it can still provide some helpful context on how the broader market is performing.

EVT Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

At the same time, the fund's discount continues to remain at a 'Buy' level-we even saw the discount widen a touch more since our previous update. Additionally, since our last update on EVT, saw increases in their monthly distribution. That was along with the rest of the equity-focused Eaton Vance CEF lineup as well.

EVT Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.81

Discount: -9.98%

Distribution Yield: 8.23%

Expense Ratio: 1.13%

Leverage: 19.7%

Managed Assets: $1.9 billion

Structure: Perpetual

EVT focuses on "dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of dividend income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment." They also include a "value investment style and seek to invest in dividend-paying common stocks that have the potential for meaningful dividend growth." The investment objective is to "provide a high level of after-tax total return, consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation."

Performance - Strong Track Record, Attractive Discount

We recently touched on its sister fund, Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG). That fund could be considered a bit of a complementary counterpart fund, as it incorporated global exposure into its portfolio. EVT, on the other hand, is focused much more specifically on U.S. investments.

We know that U.S. investments have been outperforming their international counterparts for most of the last decade, so it's little surprise that EVT easily outperformed ETG. However, what seems more relevant is that the fund beat out its ETF benchmark peer, the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD). Interestingly, ETG and IWD's performance has been quite similar during this period.

YCharts

Overall, what makes EVT continue to look attractive today is the fund's discount trading at a wide discount level. The IWD ETF can't offer that, as ETFs consistently trade right at or very near NAV due to their creation/redemption mechanism.

A deep discount isn't attractive on its own, as some CEFs can trade at double-digit discounts, deservedly in some cases, for years. For EVT, it isn't only trading at an absolute wide discount, but a discount that, relative to its historical level, makes it appear attractive.

The fund had, for most of the last decade now, trading at materially narrower discounts and even at a premium on several occasions. That helped to drive the fund's average discount level to an average of ~4.4%.

YCharts

One catalyst for the fall from the latest premium to a deep discount could have been partially the higher interest rate environment. However, another major factor would have been the distribution cut in late 2022, which pretty clearly resulted in the discount widening out meaningfully.

Distribution - Receives A 10%+ Bump

The fund performed well and saw its share price increase since our last update, as we touched on above. However, the yield also rose during this time from 8.05% to 8.23%. This was a combination of the fund's discount widening out slightly further from our prior update and the distribution boost the fund had announced. They took the payout up from $0.1488 per month to $0.1646, which was good for an increase of over 10%.

This increase was announced with other rest of the Eaton Vance equity lineup also receiving increases. As mentioned above, EVT was part of the group that also saw their payout cut in 2022's bear market.

EVT Distribution History (CEFConnect)

At this time, the fund's NAV distribution rate works out to 7.41%. That's up only slightly from the 7.3% it was during our previous update. Again, thanks to NAV appreciation during this time, despite the bump up in the payout, the NAV rate hasn't moved too materially.

As an equity-heavy fund, they will rely significantly on capital gains to fund their distributions. That's not anything unusual for equity CEFs that look to try to sustain these higher-than-usual distribution rates that underlying portfolio company dividend yields alone couldn't sustain.

In fact, with a higher rate environment and this fund seeing its leverage costs increase, the fund's net investment income has taken a hit over the last couple of years. Of course, changes in the underlying portfolio will also naturally lead to gyrations of what the fund receives in terms of NII, as well as dividend changes within the portfolio names that don't change.

EVT Financial Metrics (Eaton Vance (highlights from author))

Based on the latest monthly distribution, the fund is currently going to pay an annualized distribution of $1.9752. Seeing as interest rates haven't been cut at this point, and we are well into the fund's 2024 fiscal year, I don't suspect seeing a massive change in the fund's NII for this year. So, based on that, NII coverage comes to around 25%.

This is a fund that would benefit from rate cuts, as it would see NII increase once again as borrowing costs would come down. They pay based on OBFR plus 0.62%. The last fiscal year saw the average interest rate on their borrowings come to 5.53%. The fund did not hedge against higher rates at all, but thanks to a modest utilization of leverage, the damage was relatively limited.

For tax purposes, the fund has primarily characterized the distribution as long-term capital gains. Some ordinary dividends have also been characterized over the years, but thankfully, for those holding in taxable accounts, they have tended to be considered qualified dividends. For 2023, 100% of the ~25% listed as ordinary dividends were considered qualified. That's where the "tax-advantaged" portion of its name comes in.

EVT Distribution Tax Character (Eaton Vance (highlights from author))

EVT's Portfolio

While EVT is heavily focused on U.S. investments, its portfolio isn't completely devoid of international presence. It lists foreign equity exposure at 1.84% but also has 25% in various fixed-income instruments, with the largest concentration in investment-grade instruments.

EVT Asset Mix (Eaton Vance)

If we break that sleeve down further, we'd see a bit more international exposure than the above would suggest. This is presumably because, within the fixed-income sleeve, they aren't breaking down the exposure outside of the U.S. (i.e., as they do with the "foreign equity" category).

However, their latest fact sheet provides another breakdown that expands on the fund's geographic mix more. This still shows that the fund is heavily invested in the U.S., but within its fixed-income sleeve, it holds a bit more international exposure.

EVT Geographic Allocation (Eaton Vance)

Given that the fund's benchmark is the Russell 1000 Value Index, we see a portfolio that is quite different from something like the S&P 500 Index. We see heavy concentrations in financials and other top sectors, including industrials, healthcare, and consumer staples. They even overemphasize the financial sector relative to the fund's index as of their last report.

EVT Sector Allocation (Eaton Vance)

Financials and healthcare are also the second and third largest sectors in the S&P 500 Index, but the information technology sector dominates with its nearly 30% weighting these days.

As an actively managed fund with a turnover rate being around 30% in the last several years, the weightings can change from time to time. In our prior update, financials were ~26% of the fund, with industrials at 11.22% and healthcare at 13.24%.

Overall, there doesn't appear to have been many drastic changes in the first quarter of the year. This includes the fund's top ten holdings, with several of its largest names reappearing.

EVT Top Ten Holdings (Eaton Vance)

Conclusion

EVT remains trading at a deep discount on an absolute and relative basis. The fund saw its distribution receive a bump since our prior update, which brought the fund's yield up a bit. However, with the share price and NAV appreciation in the fund, the distribution rate didn't change too much. The fund focuses on a more value-oriented portfolio compared to the broader market, which has become heavily concentrated in the tech sector. I believe that is another selling point for the fund, as it can be a nice complement as further diversification for an investor.