I am not a trader, and I make most of my investment decisions based on a long-term time horizon. I can't time the market, and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is a perfect example of an investment that's continued lower despite my long-term investment thesis. BMY looks like a falling knife, and the cuts are getting deeper and deeper. Over the past year, shares of BMY have declined by -36.24% as they fell from the mid $60s to the low $40s. Nothing about the long-term charts is exciting either, as BMY has declined by -9.43% over the past five years and -13.04% over the past decade. BMY is trading at its lowest levels in a decade, and shares have lost -49.35% of their value since reaching $81.13 on November 28, 2022. It's too early to tell if the floor is in for BMY as shares bounced along the $50 level for several months before they ultimately formed the next leg down to the $40 level. I was adding to my position around the $50 level, and after reassessing my investment thesis, I plan on dollar cost averaging into my position in the low $40s. BMY could continue to be a falling knife and cause investors more pain, but I think BMY has too many drugs in its pipeline for it to continue on a downward trajectory indefinitely. Now, I am getting paid almost 6% to put more capital at risk and wait out the storm. I don't see a scenario where BMY disappears, and feel that the risk-reward scenario is worth it for me.

Following up on my previous article about Bristol-Myers

The article I wrote about BMY on January 10, 2024, hasn't aged well (can be read here). Since then, shares of BMY have declined by -18.89%, and after the dividend is taken into account, its total return has been -17.95%. The S&P 500 is up 10.33% over this period and continues to crush the results of BMY. In my previous article, I discussed why I thought BMY was an interesting value play that offered a sizeable dividend. In this article, I will reassess my investment thesis and outline why I will be dollar cost averaging into the position.

Risks to investing in Bristol-Myers

The first risk to investing in Bristol-Myers is opportunity cost. It doesn't matter if I look at a 6-month chart, a 1-year chart, or a multi-year chart, shares of BMY have underperformed the market. Investors could have done much better investing in a boring S&P 500 index fund or a total market fund. Over the past five years, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has appreciated by 91.58%. BMY has been a falling knife and continues to underperform the market. Investors could continue to feel more pain as there is no way to determine if this is the bottom or if BMY will crash through the $40 level. The second risk is BMY's pipeline. BMY has a large portfolio of drugs across the different phases in the FDA process. In addition to its organic drugs, BMY has acquired several companies that are developing solutions in neuroscience, oncology, and their cardiovascular portfolios. If the FDA denies approvals, it could have long-term impacts on BMY's outlook and could negatively impact their stock for an undetermined period of time. BMY is deploying a large amount of capital to these projects, and if they don't materialize, the investment thesis and future of BMY is at risk.

Tearing through the financials and valuation to outline what investors are getting at a market cap of $83.29 billion

When you invest in a company, you're not just purchasing an equity stake in the underlying assets, you're also paying the current value for all future cash flow. BMY is trading for $41.09 and has a market cap of $83.29 billion. I am going to go through the financials and outline why I think investors are getting a lot for their invested capital at these levels. Starting with the balance sheet, BMY has $9.33 billion in cash and cash equivalents, with $6.15 billion sitting in money markets and other securities. Between its cash and marketable debt securities, BMY has $10.04 billion in on-hand liquidity they can access. There is $6.19 billion in short-term debt obligations and $49.49 billion in long-term debt on the balance sheet, placing its net debt position at -$45.64 billion. In Q1 of 2024, BMY's debt position expanded as they issued $13 billion in senior unsecured notes, which was used to fund the acquisitions of RayzeBio and Karuna. BMY has enough on-hand liquidity to manage its short-term debt maturities, and after all the liabilities are accounted for, there is $16.55 billion in equity on the books.

When it comes to the income and cash flow statements, I think investors are looking at the bottom line and getting worried. In Q1 2024, BMY lost -$11.91 billion, compared to generating $2.26 billion to the bottom line in Q1 2023. This is why anyone who is going to allocate capital to an investment should read through the quarterly and annual reports. BMY's expenses in Q1 more than doubled because of their recent acquisitions. BMY puts a line item on their financials titled Acquired IPRD. BMY issued a specific note regarding Acquired IPRD, which stands for Acquired In-Process Research and Development. Within the $12.93 billion allocated to this line item is a $12.1 billion non-tax deductible change for the Karuna Therapeutics acquisition, and an $800 million charge for a global collaboration with SystImmune, Inc. This is expected to have a $6.29 impact on BMY's EPS in 2024. BMY produced $11.87 billion in revenue during Q1, and if I strip away the one-time expenses related to the Karuna Therapeutics acquisition and global collaboration with SystImmune, BMY's total expenses would have been $10.48 billion for the quarter. Excluding these charges, BMY would have generated $1.38 billion in profitability. This is why I also look at the cash flow statements because I can see the Free Cash Flow (FCF) which is a measure of profitability that isn't as easily altered. In Q1, BMY generated $2.83 billion in cash from operations and allocated $284 million toward their capital expenditures ((CapEx)). BMY's FCF in Q1 was $2.55 billion, which was similar to the $2.69 billion they generated in Q1 2023. This is still a profitable business, and after looking at why BMY lost over -$11 billion in Q1, I am less concerned than others.

After going through the 10-Q, BMY's annualized CapEx is expected to come in around $1.4 billion in 2024 and again in 2025. In the past two fiscal years, BMY has generated more than $14 billion annually in FCF, and if they only replicate Q1 2024 for the rest of the year, they should generate at least $10.20 billion of FCF for their 2024 fiscal year. Between BMY's cash from operations being generated, their cash on hand, and ability to access the debt markets if needed, BMY is in a position to meet its debt obligations, pay its dividends, and invest in R&D. BMY is in a transformational stage as they are acquiring companies to strengthen its drug pipeline to benefit shareholders in the future. Currently, the market isn't giving them credit, and they seem to doubt that their strategic initiatives will pay off in the future. From a financial perspective, I am not seeing much to worry about throughout the underlying financials, and BMY is generating more than enough in profitability to manage its way through this period. I think there is a lot to look forward to, and shares of BMY could be a golden opportunity for investors who don't mind price fluctuations over the short term and can stick with the investment thesis for a longer duration.

I compared BMY to Pfizer (PFE), AbbVie (ABBV), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Merck & Co. (MRK) to see how is the market was valuing it against its peers. I looked at these companies from a forward earnings perspective and price to FCF methodology. I am currently a shareholder of BMY, PFE, and ABBV, with a larger position in PFE. The results were interesting and signal to me that BMY is severely undervalued if their acquisitions pay off. BMY is currently trading at 73.38 times 2024 earnings, which may seem expensive, but this is because of the Q1 acquisition charge that is impacting its 2024 EPS. BMY is expected to grow its EPS to $6.30 in 2026, which puts its forward multiple on 2026 earnings at 6.52x. The peer group trades at an average of 14.64x, 2026 earnings, and BMY looks very undervalued, trading at multiples in the mid-single digits. I also look at the price to FCF because FCF is where companies pay dividends from, conduct buybacks, pay down debt, and make acquisitions. Based on the amount of FCF these companies generated over the trailing twelve months (TTM), BMY trades at 6.66 times its TTM FCF. This is one of the lowest price-to-FCF metrics I have seen, and BMY is trading at a lower multiple than tobacco companies. Excluding LLY because their FCF is negative due to the amount they have been spending on CapEx, the next closest valuation is ABBV at 13.01 times its FCF. I think the selloff is overdone, and BMY is trading close to where the bottom will be established.

Why I am adding to my position in BMY

I was adding to my position at the beginning of the year around $50, and after going through BMY's latest quarter, I want to lower my cost basis. In Q1, BMY's legacy portfolio generated $7.1 billion in revenue, while its growth portfolio generated $4.8 billion in revenue compared to $4.4 billion YoY. The FDA recently approved BMY's Breyanzi for cell therapy with Lymphoma, and the European Commission approved Opdivo for metastatic urothelial carcinoma. In addition to acquiring Karuna Therapeutics, RayzeBio, and Mirati Therapeutics recently, they are strengthening their portfolio in neuroscience, radiopharmaceutical therapeutics, and oncology. BMY is also conducting an efficiency initiative that is expected to produce $1.5 billion in cost savings by 2025, which will be reallocated to drive innovation and growth. I think that some may forget that in 2019, BMY also acquired Celgene, and with the latest acquisitions, there are more than 80 assets throughout their clinical trial pipeline. I think this is an exciting pharmaceutical company because of the future potential of its portfolio and the current profitability of its operational portfolio.

BMY has been paying a dividend for decades and has increased the dividend for the past 15 years on an annual basis. Today, shares of BMY generate a dividend of $2.40, which is a 5.84% yield. Putting this year aside due to the impact to earnings, this is a payout ratio of 34.68% based on the estimated 2025 EPS. BMY should be able to continue paying its dividends without interruption, and as the growth portfolio continues to expand and new assets get approved, I expect the dividends to increase in the future.

Conclusion

I think that the market is overlooking the reason why BMY posted a large loss in Q1 and is creating a large opportunity for investors who have time on their side. Over the short-term, I have been incorrect, but my investment thesis is formulated on a multi-year outlook, and the recent price volatility isn't impacting how I look at allocating capital. BMY is in a strong cash position and should produce over $10 billion in FCF in 2024. Looking past 2024, BMY is trading at less than 7 times earnings and currently has a price-to-FCF multiple of 6.66x. I think that the recent drop is a long-term opportunity, and investors are getting paid almost 6% from the dividend to stick it out with BMY. I am not seeing anything in the financials that is changing my outlook, and I will happily dollar cost average into BMY to lower my cost basis. I think BMY is now a bigger opportunity than PFE, and unless something drastically changes, I think we will see shares rebound in the second half of 2024.