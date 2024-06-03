TNA: The Trade Won't Be Small When It Comes

Daniel Grizelj

I've argued for some time that "small-caps hold the key" to what happens next to markets. The broad Russell 2000 Index is still trading below its 2021 highs in nominal terms, and performance after inflation since then is far, far worse. Much of this is because of higher rates given lingering concerns over so-called "zombie companies" that operate on high leverage with thin margins, which may not be able to survive higher for longer rates. Now to be clear, I believe the time nears where small-caps likely do outperform large-caps, but that can happen by being down less in a bear market, as was the case from 2000-2002. In the event that small-caps outperform to the upside and are the next bull trade, then one way to boost your exposure is through the Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TNA).

TNA is an exchange-traded fund designed to return three times as much as the daily returns of the widely-followed Russell 2000 Index, which holds about 2,000 small-capitalization companies drawn from the Russell 3000 Index, which itself tracks the 3,000 largest US companies. Because TNA leverages small-cap exposure, you get larger swings in both directions. It is important to realize that the fund is designed for daily rebalancing so it doesn't promise three times the cumulative return of the underlying index in the course of a year or so, let alone years. In fact, the long-term performance could be a lot higher, or a lot lower, depending on volatility between now and then.

A Look At The Holdings

How does TNA achieve the 3x daily leverage? Through swaps. We can see when looking at the positions that it has a core position in IWM, and then swaps against the index that cause the magnified performance.

The daily aspect of the leverage through the swap arrangements means that volatility is a big driver of total return beyond short-time periods. If you're in a low volatility regime, the daily leveraging actually helps because markets tend to have more consecutive up days in a row. The effect of that is the fund is then 3x compounding in a positive up streak, adding magnification into gains which then generate more gains the day after. In high volatility, however, that daily reset hurts as you leverage into the up day, but then re-leverage without the same dollar exposure equivalent on down days. The see-saw action of markets hurts daily levered reset products broadly and can have a larger impact on performance than any viewpoint towards the underlying asset you're trying to magnify through the exposure.

Sector Breakdown

Since this is magnifying the Russell 2000 Index, the sectors are just reflective of the sectors in that, which we can see below.

Peer Comparison

The Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares ETF (TNA) is a well-known leveraged ETF in the small-caps arena, but it isn't the only option. A number of competing products offer a very similar exposure to TNA, though with different multipliers. The most notable competitor is the leveraged ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (UWM) fund, which tries to deliver twice what the Russell 2000 Index does, on a daily basis. This is less leveraged than TNA, and UWM might be an option for those looking to get a less volatile leveraged small-cap fund, but still at a higher level of returns.

Looking at the performance, it's a good visualization of how the leverage multiplier, in back and forth daily returns, hurts leveraged funds. Holding IWM, unlevered, performed far better than holding daily reset products.

Pros and Cons

The biggest plus? When it works, it works big. This is a trading vehicle in my view. Volatility is a trader's friend. The effect of compounding on daily levered rebalancing, can result in a unique return stream depending on the path of returns relative to buy and hold unlevered investing. Finally, the fund's exposure to small-cap stocks is going to be riskier anyway in both directions, due to the greater sensitivity to business cycles (small firms can feel the pulse of the economy more acutely) and to liquidity problems.

Conclusion

The Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares ETF offers small-cap equity exposure magnified by 300 percent or three times the daily returns of the Russell 2000 Index (not including fees, expenses or factors). Someone with a high risk tolerance and dreams of making a quick buck in the short term may want to purchase this fund. I do think there's going to be a solid trade here at some point as small-caps finally have a sustained run. But just be mindful of the risks. Volatility is the enemy of leverage, especially when it's on an already naturally volatile part of the marketplace anyway.